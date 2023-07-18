THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. Gellainville, 18 July 2023 STABILIZATION TRANSACTIONS OSMOSUN (the "Company"), a leading provider of solar-powered seawater and brackish water desalination solutions, has received notification that Portzamparc, acting as Stabilization Agent in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Osmosun on Euronext Growth Paris, has carried out stabilization activities (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) on the following securities: Issuer: OSMOSUN Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.16 (ISIN : FR001400IUV6) Offering size: 1 533 332 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer price: EUR 6.50 per ordinary share Market: Euronext Growth Paris Stabilization Agent: Portzamparc (BNP Paribas) Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to technical regulatory standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, Osmosun, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilization activities carried out by Portzamparc as Stabilization Agent between 10 July 2023 and 18 July 2023. Portzamparc, as Stabilization Agent, did not carry out any stabilization operation between 10 July 2023, the first trading day, until and including 18 July 2023. This press release is issued also on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 1

ABOUT OSMOSUN Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN's ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all. OSMOSUN has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery- free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day. At 31 December 2022, 59 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries. In 2022, the Group generated revenues of €4.6 million. . FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION Investor Relations Press Relations Hélène de Watteville Déborah Schwartz osmosun@actus.fr dschwartz@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 33 +33 1 53 67 36 35 SPECIALIZED PRESS Specialized Press Relations Nadège Chapelinn.chapelin@nc-2.com +33 6 52 50 33 58 DISCLAIMER This press release, and the information it contains are not an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe the shares of the Company in any country. This press release is promotional in nature and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Approval of the prospectus by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the "AMF") does not constitute a favorable opinion on the Company. This press release does not constitute and may not be considered a public offering, an offer to purchase or subscribe, or intended to solicit public interest for the purposes of a public offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. Shares or any other securities of the Company may only be offered or sold in the United States following registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or within the framework on an exemption from the obligation of such registration. The Company has no intention of registering the offering in whole or in part in the United States or of carrying out a public offering in the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, this document is addressed to and intended solely for those persons who are (i) investment professionals 2