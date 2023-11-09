9.11.23

OSMOSUN showcases the relevance of desalination throughout the Pacific

OSMOSUN team is showcasing how solar desalination solutions complements and secures the water resource of remote communities of the Pacific States.

Water utilities, engineering firms and Investors of the Pacific have been attending trainings and demonstration sessions in Polynesia, Cook, Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and other island countries for the last few months. Besides the technical introduction, the trainings emphasize the importance of the management models to sustain operation over time.

While solar energy minimizes energy costs, local technicians will be required for regular preventive and curative operations making co-construction of projects through this inclusive approach the compulsory route for sustainable water supply projects.