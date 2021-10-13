Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSMT   IE00BF2HDL56

OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(OSMT)
  Summary
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals : plc Announces Closing of $35 Million Underwritten Public Offering

10/13/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that on October 12, 2021, it closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company and warrants to purchase up to 14,000,000 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $2.50 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.10 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire three and one-half years from the date of issuance. The Company granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 ordinary shares and/or warrants to purchase additional 2,100,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On October 11, 2021 the underwriter exercised its option to purchase additional warrants to purchase up to 2,100,000 ordinary shares.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $35 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and excluding the exercise of any warrants and the underwriter’s option to purchase additional securities.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236193) relating to the securities being offered was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 31, 2020, and became effective on February 12, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the shelf registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (212) 856-5711.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ®.

Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express the Company’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” The Company’s actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates,” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company may not achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place significant reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company makes. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include market and other conditions and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 8, 2021, under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the final prospectus supplement related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com


