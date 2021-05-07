Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSMT   IE00BF2HDL56

OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(OSMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide First Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Update on May 13, 2021

05/07/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2021 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

DateThursday, May 13, 2021
Time4:30 p.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)(866) 672-5029
International(409) 217-8312
Conference ID6588774
Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
04:05pOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide First Quarter 2021 Business and Finan..
GL
04/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
04/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
04/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/30OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
03/30OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Q4 Loss Widens, Misses Estimates as Revenue Falls; S..
MT
03/30OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
03/30Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Result..
GL
03/24Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Bus..
GL
03/17OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS  : RBC Cuts Price Target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 131 M - -
Net income 2021 -62,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 2,97 $
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 136%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian A. Markison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew J. Einhorn Chief Financial Officer
Tina Devries Executive VP-Research & Development
James Schaub Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sergio Alegre Vice President-Global Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-27.91%186
CSL LIMITED-2.22%97 962
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-0.97%57 670
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.52.42%50 941
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.51%46 156
BIOGEN INC.11.13%40 967