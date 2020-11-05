Log in
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Third Quarter 2020 Business and Financial Update on November 10, 2020

11/05/2020 | 05:30pm EST

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2020 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date Tuesday, November 10, 2020  
Time 4:30 p.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029
International (409) 217-8312
Conference ID 4356477
Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica’s proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 162 M - -
Net income 2020 -40,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 364 M 364 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 25,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,50 $
Last Close Price 5,70 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Brian A. Markison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Schaub Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Einhorn Chief Financial Officer
Tina Devries Executive VP-Research & Development
David Fredrick Burgstahler Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
