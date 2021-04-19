SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc - OSMT

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ("Osmotica" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OSMT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Osmotica and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 30, 2021, Osmotica issued a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results. For the quarter, Osmotica reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.88, missing consensus estimates by $0.64, and revenue of $34.53 million, missing estimates by $1.2 million and representing a 42.4% year-to-year decline.

On this news, Osmotica's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 7.12%, to close at $3.26 per share on March 31, 2021.

