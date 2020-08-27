Osoyoos Announces Name Change to "Aion Therapeutic Inc."

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. (CSE: OSO) ("Osoyoos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to "Aion Therapeutic Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "AION", and the name change will be effective on or about August 28, 2020. The Company expects there to be no impact or delays in trading.

"We are pleased to see our name and ticker symbol change to better align with our mission to create an array of new novel patent protected therapeutic formulations using unique combinations of medical cannabis with psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushrooms) and other psychedelic and natural therapies to benefit patients with many types of illnesses including cancer, psychiatric disorders, addiction (opioid and alcohol), viral infections, obesity, chronic inflammation and others. The backbone of our patent protected formulation discovery is proprietary state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (machine learning) techniques. We are extremely excited about our recent advances in this new field of combinatorial therapeutics," stated Mr. Graham Simmonds, Executive Vice Chair and CEO. "We are rapidly moving forward with continuing Dr. Stephen D. Barnhill's seminal work in this industry and in pursuing his long-term vision for effective and compassionate treatments using AI discovered combinations of these powerful natural medical ingredients."

"With the name and ticker symbol change in place, we are now actively sharing our story to the media, investors, and institutions," added Mr. Simmonds.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. (formerly, Osoyoos Cannabis Inc.) has a joint-venture agreement with a private, vertically-integrated licensed producer under the Cannabis Act (Canada) to offer contract tolling extraction services to third-party businesses. Additionally, the Company recently acquired 1196691 B.C. Ltd. d/b/a "PCAI Pharma" (www.pcai.ca) and its wholly-owned subsidiary AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, a private corporation incorporated and operating under the laws of Jamaica. The business of AI Pharma involves science, research, treatment, data mining and AI, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis (cannabinoids), psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi and other psychedelic formulations and their related medicinal global intellectual property protection.

