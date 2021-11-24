Osprey Medical : CEO Investor Presentation

25 November 2021
onlyupcoming conferences:
Osprey Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Minnesota, United States and Melbourne, Australia - 25 November 2021 - Osprey Medical, Inc. (ASX:OSP) (Osprey or the Company) is pleased to announce that Mike McCormick, CEO, will be presenting as part of the following
C nference: MST Financial Life Sciences & Biotech Forum
Date: 25th November 2021
useDate: 8th December 2021
Time: 1:20pm (AEDT)
Pr senter: CEO, Mike McCormick
Registration: https://mstfinancial-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N9qITyMoTGCMiUuDjyc61w
Conference: Switzer Small and Micro-Cap Investor Day
Time: 9:40am (AEDT)
Presenter: CEO, Mike McCormick
Registration: https://info.switzer.com.au/2021-december-smc-
registration?utm_source=Osprey&utm_medium=edm&utm_campaign=smallcapexternal
The Company is pleased to share a copy of the latest investor presentation and invites shareholders, investors and media to participate in the events through the links provided.
This release dated 25, November 2021 has been authorised for lodgement to ASX by Mike McCormick, CEO of O prey Medical.
|
|
- ENDS -
|
|
Contact details:
|
|
|
Osprey Medical
|
Investors
|
Media Relations
|
personal
|
Prash Jitendran
|
Ciara Byrne
|
Doug Schoenberg
|
VP of Marketing
|
Vesparum Capital
|
Mana Communications
|
T: +1 (952) 955 8230
|
T: +61 3 8582 4800
|
T: +61 41 3519 430
|
dschoenberg@ospreymed.com
|
ospreymed@vesparum.com
|
cbyrne@manacommunications.com
|
About Osprey Medical (ASX: OSP)
|
|
|
For
|
|
Osprey Medical's vision is to make heart imaging procedures safer for patients with poor kidney function. The amount of dye (contrast) used during angiographic imaging procedures increases the patient's risk for dye-related kidney damage known as Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury (CI-AKI). The Company's core technologies originated from research conducted by Dr David Kaye at Melbourne's Baker Institute. Its proprietary dye reduction and monitoring technologies are designed to help physicians minimize dye usage and monitor the dose of dye real time throughout the procedure. The Company's DyeVert™ System reduces contrast while maintaining image quality in a self-adjustingeasy-to-use design that monitors dye usage. Osprey Medical's Board and Management are comprised of experienced and successful personnel with established track records
Osprey Medical, Inc. (ASX:OSP) │ ARBN 152 854 923 │ www.ospreymed.com │ 5600 Rowland, Suite 250, Minnetonka, MN 55343 USA
covering medical device development, regulatory approvals, sales and marketing, and mergers-acquisitions. Osprey Medical's advisory board comprises world-recognised experts in heart and kidney diseases.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and onlyunknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control (including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic), subject to change without notice and may involve significant elements of subjective
judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct.
All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations with respect to our ability to commercialize our pr ducts including our estimates of potential revenues, costs, profitability and financial performance; our ability to develop and commercialize new products including our ability to obtain reimbursement for our products; our expectations with respect to our clinical trials, including enrolment in or completion of our clinical trials and our associated regulatory submissions and
useapprovals; our expectations with respect to the integrity or capabilities of our intellectual property position.
Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Given the current uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 on the trading conditions impacting the Company, the financial markets and the health services world-wide, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the current trading outlook.
Osprey does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
personalinformation, future events or otherwise. Osprey may not actually achieve the plans, projections or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and actual results, developments or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the
forward-looking statements.
Foreign Ownership Restriction
Osprey's CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S f the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers or sales which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs have
not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. The holders of Osprey's CDIs are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. Hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.
For
Page | 2
Osprey Medical
To improve outcomes in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, by preventing AKI, and lowering hospital costs
Investor update
Q4 2021
Clear and large problem: Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury (CI-AKI) is associated with poor patient outcomes and increased hospitals costs
Our technology is the solution: DyeVert has a ~$1.1B addressable market1 and is clinically proven to reduce the risk of CI-AKI through dye minimization and monitoring in angiographic procedures
Executing on US growth plan with significant whitespace ahead: Focus on increasing penetration in existing regions
with direct salesforce while expanding coverage with addition of independent sales agents in new regions
Outside US becoming a material business following GE Healthcare partnership: Milestone distribution agreement with
GE Healthcare across Europe and parts of Asia
Portfolio Expansion: Research and Development efforts focused on leveraging the DyeVert technology into the contrast delivery market
Making angiography safer for Chronic Kidney Disease patients
|
use only
|
|
|
ersonal
|
Heart imaging requires the use of x-ray dye
|
Osprey's technology is clinically proven to
|
|
|
which is cleared by the kidney and can cause
|
reduce CI-AKI, reducing dye volume by 40%
|
|
Contrast Induced Acute Kidney Injury (CI-AKI)
|
without compromise to image quality
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Osprey Medical Inc. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:11 UTC.