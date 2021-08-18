Osprey Technology Acquisition : Company Adds C-Suite Executives with High-Growth, Public Company Expertise (Form 8-K)

Company Adds C-Suite Executives with High-Growth, Public Company Expertise HERNDON, Va. - Aug. 18, 2021 - BlackSky Holdings, Inc . ('BlackSky'), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced three additions to its executive team as it begins its next phase of growth and development. • Johan Broekhuysen joins BlackSky as a Senior Advisor and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer following the completion of BlackSky's merger with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp . (NYSE: SFTW ). Broekhuysen has significant executive experience helping lead public, high-growth technology companies including Segra, formally known as LUMOS Networks (LMOS) where he served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for almost seven years and led business expansion efforts during his tenure there. Most recently, Broekhuysen was the founding principal of Open Water Advisory Group, an advisory group that delivers differentiated capital solutions to the entire telecom infrastructure value chain. BlackSky's current CFO, Brian Daum, will remain with BlackSky as a senior advisor for a transitional period. BlackSky Chief Financial Officer Johan Broekhuysen • Henry Dubois assumes the role of Chief Development Officer and will lead the company's merger and acquisition planning as well as other corporate growth initiatives.Before joining BlackSky, Dubois was an executive for two geospatial companies and he brings proven experience in growth strategies, deal sourcing and integration. At GeoEye, he was CFO and an executive advisor, where he helped grow revenues from $30 to $350 million. At DigitalGlobe, he held several executive positions including president, CFO and Chief Operating Officer. As managing director at HED Consulting, he advised companies on strategic initiatives, operating improvements and financial activities. Dubois was also CEO of an Asian telecom company, PT Centralindo Panca Sakti. He brings extensive domestic and international experience leading telecom and satellite imaging companies through periods of growth, merger and acquisition activity. BlackSky Chief Development Officer Henry Dubois

• Chris Lin has joined BlackSky as General Counsel. Lin brings nearly two decades of experience working with business, government and legal teams during growth and innovation cycles. During her 17-year tenure at comScore, a pioneer in media measurement and analytics, she helped grow the business from an early-stage start-up to a multi-billion-dollar public market capitalization company with teams across Europe, APAC and the Americas. Lin also served as partner at NextGen Venture Partners. Lin was most recently general counsel, chief privacy and administrative officer for Rakuten Advertising, a leading global provider for marketing and advertising services and technology, where she helped restructure legacy business lines to increase profitability and built the foundation for accelerating the growth of emerging business lines. BlackSky General Counsel Chris Lin 'BlackSky is pleased to welcome each of these accomplished executives to our leadership team,' said Brian E. O'Toole, CEO of BlackSky. 'Johan, Henry and Chris bring a rich array of knowledge and experience to BlackSky, particularly with public companies and high-growth technology organizations. I'm looking forward to their contributions and strategic guidance as BlackSky continues its expansion. I'd also like to extend my appreciation to Brian Daum for his leadership and ongoing commitment to the evolution of BlackSky.' ### About BlackSky Holdings, Inc. BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world's emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky's on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky's monitoring service,

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world's emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky's on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky's monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky's global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the 'Merger Agreement') with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp . ('Osprey') (NYSE: SFTW ) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information, visit www.blacksky.com .

