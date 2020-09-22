Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  OSRAM Licht AG    OSR   DE000LED4000

OSRAM LICHT AG

(OSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ams and Osram conclude domination agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 01:50pm EDT
Broken filament of a lightbulb by lighting manufacturer Osram is pictured in Zurich

Austrian sensor maker ams said on Tuesday it had signed a so-called domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (DPLTA) with Osram, in a key step towards closing out its 4.6 billion euro ($5.4 billion) takeover of the German firm.

Implementing the agreement "will enable the swift and successful integration of ams and Osram into a combined company that offers profitable growth for the long term", ams CEO Alexander Everke said in a statement.

To take effect, the agreement will require the support of 75% of shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting planned on Nov. 3. Ams already owns 71% of Osram.

The domination agreement foresees an offer to buy out outside shareholders at 44.65 euros per share. It also contains annual recurring compensation of 2.24 euros.

Osram shares closed on Tuesday at 43.40 euros.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS AG 4.43% 18.25 Delayed Quote.-55.50%
OSRAM LICHT AG -0.28% 43.4 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OSRAM LICHT AG
02:00pOSRAM LICHT : achieves high value growth for shareholders thanks to consistent t..
PU
02:00pAD HOC : OSRAM Licht AG: Entry into a domination and profit and loss transfer ag..
PU
01:50pAms and Osram conclude domination agreement
RE
01:05pOSRAM LICHT AG : Decision to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfe..
EQ
09/17OSRAM : Independant Research gives a Sell rating
MD
09/16AD HOC : OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2020 due to stron..
PU
09/16OSRAM LICHT AG : OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2020 due to stronger busi..
EQ
09/14DGAP-RPT : OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the Ge..
EQ
09/02OSRAM LICHT : protects its know how and concludes settlement with Taiwanese cont..
PU
09/02OSRAM : NorldLB remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 027 M 3 545 M 3 545 M
Net income 2020 -188 M -220 M -220 M
Net Debt 2020 437 M 511 M 511 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 093 M 4 793 M 4 794 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 21 800
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart OSRAM LICHT AG
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 39,56 €
Last Close Price 43,52 €
Spread / Highest target -1,19%
Spread / Average Target -9,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Berlien Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kathrin Dahnke Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Horst Michael Kampmann Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bortenlänger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT AG-1.43%4 803
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.02%107 900
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED86.02%67 754
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE10.44%63 482
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.24.76%53 867
NIDEC CORPORATION26.22%52 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group