Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. OSRAM Licht AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSR   DE000LED4000

OSRAM LICHT AG

(OSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder

05/03/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Delisting
OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder

03-May-2021 / 21:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, May 3, 2021

The Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") was informed today by its majority shareholder ams Offer GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ams AG, ("ams") that ams decided to cause OSRAM to implement a delisting and to issue a delisting tender offer to the OSRAM shareholders. OSRAM is instructed to initiate the process regarding the revocation of the admission of the OSRAM shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) and the regulated market of the Munich Stock Exchange (MSE) pursuant to section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1, para. 3 BörsG as well as to end a free-market inclusion of a stock exchange as far as such inclusion was originally initiated by OSRAM (delisting).

ams will offer to the shareholders of OSRAM to acquire all of their shares for a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 52.30. As stated, this exceeds the weighted average stock market price of the OSRAM shares during the last six months before the announcement of ams to issue the offer.

In light of the progressing integration process since the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams became effective, OSRAM's Managing Board can understand the intention and will in the interest of the company support ams in this process.


Contact:
Julia Klostermann
Head of Investor Relations

OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München, Deutschland
Tel. +49 89 6213-4966
mailto:j.klostermann@osram.com
www.osram.com

03-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 6213-0
Fax: +49 89 6213-3629
E-mail: ir@osram.com
Internet: www.osram-group.com
ISIN: DE000LED4000
WKN: LED400
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1191951

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1191951  03-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about OSRAM LICHT AG
03:32pDGAP-ADHOC  : OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder
DJ
03:32pOSRAM LICHT AG : Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder
EQ
01:20pPRESS RELEASE  : ams AG / ams to launch delisting offer for OSRAM
DJ
01:18pPRESS RELEASE  : ams Offer GmbH / Announcement of the decision to make a public ..
DJ
04/30PRESS RELEASE  : ams AG / ams has published the Annual Report 2020
DJ
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Mimecast Slowed with Sale of Sha..
MT
04/23PRESS RELEASE : ams AG / ams announces contract extension for CEO Alexander Ever..
DJ
04/23OSRAM LICHT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
04/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at Mimecast Slowing 90-Days of Buying
MT
04/07UPDATE : European Commission Approves Continental's Takeover of Osram JV's Busin..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 385 M 4 079 M 4 079 M
Net income 2021 69,3 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Net Debt 2021 481 M 579 M 579 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 893 M 5 904 M 5 897 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 200
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart OSRAM LICHT AG
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 54,33 €
Last Close Price 52,05 €
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ingo Bank Chief Executive Officer
Kathrin Dahnke Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Stockmeier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Francisus Hermanus Lakerveld Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Wetzel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT AG0.02%5 897
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED10.56%139 648
KEYENCE CORPORATION-9.45%116 530
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.44%88 700
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.50%67 813
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-4.32%58 712
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ