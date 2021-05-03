OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Munich, May 3, 2021

The Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") was informed today by its majority shareholder ams Offer GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ams AG, ("ams") that ams decided to cause OSRAM to implement a delisting and to issue a delisting tender offer to the OSRAM shareholders. OSRAM is instructed to initiate the process regarding the revocation of the admission of the OSRAM shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) and the regulated market of the Munich Stock Exchange (MSE) pursuant to section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1, para. 3 BörsG as well as to end a free-market inclusion of a stock exchange as far as such inclusion was originally initiated by OSRAM (delisting).

ams will offer to the shareholders of OSRAM to acquire all of their shares for a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 52.30. As stated, this exceeds the weighted average stock market price of the OSRAM shares during the last six months before the announcement of ams to issue the offer.

In light of the progressing integration process since the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams became effective, OSRAM's Managing Board can understand the intention and will in the interest of the company support ams in this process.

