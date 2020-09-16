Log in
09/16/2020 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2020 due to stronger business dynamics

16-Sep-2020 / 10:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2020 due to stronger business dynamics

Munich, 16 September 2020

The Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) raised the guidance for the fiscal year 2020 today due to stronger business recovery in summer, in particular in August. OSRAM now expects a comparable revenue decline of approximately -14 percent (previously -15 to -19 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8 percent (previously: 3 to 6 percent) and a balanced free cash flow (previously: negative Free Cash Flow in the middle double digit to lower triple digit million range). Especially the business units Opto Semiconductors (OS) and Automotive (AM) were supported by improved business conditions in its core markets in China and the U.S. Furthermore, the consistent implementation of measures taken to moderate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic contributes significantly to stabilize profit and Free Cash Flow.

 

Contact:
Juliana Baron
Head of Investor Relations

OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München, Deutschland
Tel. +49 89 6213-3030
mailto:j.baron@osram.com
www.osram.com

16-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 6213-0
Fax: +49 89 6213-3629
E-mail: ir@osram.com
Internet: www.osram-group.com
ISIN: DE000LED4000
WKN: LED400
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1132271

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1132271  16-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1132271&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
