DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: OSRAM Licht AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

OSRAM Licht AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.04.2021 / 17:08

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 07, 2021

Address:

OSRAM Licht AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 07, 2021Address: https://www.osram-group.de/de-de/investors/publications/2021 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 07, 2021Address: https://www.osram-group.com/en/investors/publications/2021

23.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

