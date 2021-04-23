Log in
    OSR   DE000LED4000

OSRAM LICHT AG

(OSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OSRAM Licht AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/23/2021 | 11:09am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: OSRAM Licht AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
OSRAM Licht AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2021 / 17:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OSRAM Licht AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2021
Address: https://www.osram-group.de/de-de/investors/publications/2021

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2021
Address: https://www.osram-group.com/en/investors/publications/2021

23.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.osram-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1188067  23.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 385 M 4 082 M 4 082 M
Net income 2021 69,3 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Net Debt 2021 481 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 926 M 5 918 M 5 941 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 21 200
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart OSRAM LICHT AG
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 54,33 €
Last Close Price 52,30 €
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ingo Bank Chief Executive Officer
Kathrin Dahnke Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Stockmeier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Francisus Hermanus Lakerveld Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Wetzel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT AG0.50%5 918
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED3.20%130 069
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.59%116 305
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.91%91 324
NIDEC CORPORATION7.63%75 666
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-3.36%59 940
