OSRAM Licht : Further information on the candidates proposed for the by-election to the Supervisory Board under Agenda Item 2

Nomination Process

On July, 9, 2020, the successful public takeover offer of ams Offer GmbH dated November 7, 2020 was closed. Since then ams Offer GmbH is the majority shareholder of OSRAM Licht AG and pursues an appropriate representation in the supervisory board of OSRAM Licht AG. For this purpose, ams has nominated Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler and Mr. Johann Christian Eitner as supervisory board candidates. The supervisory board members Mr. Arunjai Mittal, Dr. Roland Busch and Mr. Frank H. Lakerveld resigned their supervisory board mandates with effect from the end of July 28, 2020.

The nomination committee and the supervisory board decided, following a thorough selection process and after liaising closely, that Dr. Thomas Stockmeier as successor of Mr. Arunjai Mittal, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler as successor of Dr. Roland Busch and Mr. Johann Christian Eitner as successor of Mr. Frank H. Lakerveld should become members of the supervisory board. Therefore, the nomination committee of the supervisory board of OSRAM Licht AG discussed in a formal session and further informal consultations the criteria on which the process would be based, and the selection of the candidates to be recommended to the supervisory board.

As a first step, eligibility criteria for candidates were defined in the form of a requirements profile. These eligibility criteria are based on the targets for the composition of the Supervisory Board, as defined by the supervisory board latest on September 24, 2019 and take into account the skills profile set out in these targets as well as statutory provisions and the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code. In addition to the expertise, skills, and technical experience required to perform the tasks of the supervisory board of an international, capital-market-oriented lighting company, the eligibility criteria also place particular emphasis on requirements relating to the candidates' independence, international expertise, available time, and number of roles on other supervisory boards. The age limit for supervisory board candidates and the minimum required ratio of female candidates and male candidates as set out in section 96 (2) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act were also taken into account. The supervisory board also considered diversity.

Subsequently, Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler und Mr. Johann Christian Eitner were determined as suitable candidates based on the defined selection criteria for the election of the supervisory board. In addition, personal interviews were conducted with the candidates. Based on this process, Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler und Mr. Johann Christian Eitner were recommended as candidates. This recommendation meets the specifications of the requirements profile and of the defined skills profile.

In the first place, Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler und Mr. Johann Christian Eitner were appointed as requested by the managing board as members of the supervisory board by way of an order of the Munich local court (registration court) dated July 29, 2020. A recommendation will be made to the extraordinary general meeting on November, 3, 2020 to confirm this appointment by way of a by-election.

The appointment shall last for the remainder of the original term of office of Mr. Arunjai Mittal, Dr. Roland Busch and Mr. Frank H. Lakerveld in accordance with Article 7 (2) sentence 3 of the Company's Articles of Association, i.e., for a term of office that finishes at the end of the annual general meeting that resolves to approve the acts of management for the second fiscal year after the start of the term of office set out in the previous sentence. This does not include the fiscal year in which the term of office begins. Consequently, the term of office will run until the annual general meeting in the financial year 2023.

Based on the discussions held and the resolutions adopted by the supervisory board at its meeting on September 22, 2020 the supervisory board proposes the following candidate to the general meeting for election, in accordance with the recommendation of its nomination committee: