OSRAM Licht : Further information on the candidates proposed for the by-election to the Supervisory Board under Agenda Item 2

By-election to the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG
Nomination Process
On July, 9, 2020, the successful public takeover offer of ams Offer GmbH dated November 7, 2020 was closed. Since then ams Offer GmbH is the majority shareholder of OSRAM Licht AG and pursues an appropriate representation in the supervisory board of OSRAM Licht AG. For this purpose, ams has nominated Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler and Mr. Johann Christian Eitner as supervisory board candidates. The supervisory board members Mr. Arunjai Mittal, Dr. Roland Busch and Mr. Frank H. Lakerveld resigned their supervisory board mandates with effect from the end of July 28, 2020.
The nomination committee and the supervisory board decided, following a thorough selection process and after liaising closely, that Dr. Thomas Stockmeier as successor of Mr. Arunjai Mittal, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler as successor of Dr. Roland Busch and Mr. Johann Christian Eitner as successor of Mr. Frank H. Lakerveld should become members of the supervisory board. Therefore, the nomination committee of the supervisory board of OSRAM Licht AG discussed in a formal session and further informal consultations the criteria on which the process would be based, and the selection of the candidates to be recommended to the supervisory board.
As a first step, eligibility criteria for candidates were defined in the form of a requirements profile. These eligibility criteria are based on the targets for the composition of the Supervisory Board, as defined by the supervisory board latest on September 24, 2019 and take into account the skills profile set out in these targets as well as statutory provisions and the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code. In addition to the expertise, skills, and technical experience required to perform the tasks of the supervisory board of an international, capital-market-oriented lighting company, the eligibility criteria also place particular emphasis on requirements relating to the candidates' independence, international expertise, available time, and number of roles on other supervisory boards. The age limit for supervisory board candidates and the minimum required ratio of female candidates and male candidates as set out in section 96 (2) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act were also taken into account. The supervisory board also considered diversity.
Subsequently, Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler und Mr. Johann Christian Eitner were determined as suitable candidates based on the defined selection criteria for the election of the supervisory board. In addition, personal interviews were conducted with the candidates. Based on this process, Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler und Mr. Johann Christian Eitner were recommended as candidates. This recommendation meets the specifications of the requirements profile and of the defined skills profile.
In the first place, Dr. Thomas Stockmeier, Mr. Johann Peter Metzler und Mr. Johann Christian Eitner were appointed as requested by the managing board as members of the supervisory board by way of an order of the Munich local court (registration court) dated July 29, 2020. A recommendation will be made to the extraordinary general meeting on November, 3, 2020 to confirm this appointment by way of a by-election.
The appointment shall last for the remainder of the original term of office of Mr. Arunjai Mittal, Dr. Roland Busch and Mr. Frank H. Lakerveld in accordance with Article 7 (2) sentence 3 of the Company's Articles of Association, i.e., for a term of office that finishes at the end of the annual general meeting that resolves to approve the acts of management for the second fiscal year after the start of the term of office set out in the previous sentence. This does not include the fiscal year in which the term of office begins. Consequently, the term of office will run until the annual general meeting in the financial year 2023.
Based on the discussions held and the resolutions adopted by the supervisory board at its meeting on September 22, 2020 the supervisory board proposes the following candidate to the general meeting for election, in accordance with the recommendation of its nomination committee:
Proposal of candidate for the by-election of a shareholder representative to the Supervisory Board
Dr. Thomas Stockmeier
|
|
Born July 14, 1958 in Naila
|
|
Nationality: German
|
|
Occupation: Member of the Board ams AG, Premstätten (Austria)
|
|
Place of residence: Premstätten (Austria)
|
|
Member of the OSRAM Licht AG Supervisory Board since August 3, 2020
|
|
|
Education:
|
|
1985
|
Degree in materials science (Dipl.-Ing. Univ.),
|
|
Friedrich-Alexander-UniversitätErlangen-Nürnberg
|
1990
|
Doctorate in engineering (Dr.-Ing.),
|
|
Friedrich-Alexander-UniversitätErlangen-Nürnberg
Career and key posts held:
1985-1986 Semikron Elektronik GmbH, Nürnberg, Development Engineer
1987-1992 ABB Corporate Research, Baden (Switzerland), Project Leader and Group Leader
1992-1994 ABB Semiconductors AG, Baden (Switzerland), Head of Research
1994-1998 ABB Semiconductors Inc., Los Angeles, CA (U.S.A.), President & General Manager
1998-1999 ABB Semiconductors AG, Lenzburg (Switzerland), Strategic Marketing, Head of Research & Development
1999-2013 Semikron Elektronik GmbH, Nürnberg, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer (Research & Development, Quality, Production, Business Units)
2013-2014 ams AG, Premstätten (Austria), Head of Industrial & Medical and Automotive
2014-present ams AG, Premstätten (Austria), Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer (Operations & Supply Chain, Quality, Research & Development)
Expertise and experience relevant to the supervisory board role at OSRAM Licht AG:
Dr. Stockmeier has more than 20 years' experience in various management positions in Germany and abroad in the areas of semiconductors and microelectronics, particularly in the fields of research and development, production, supply chain, procurement, quality, environmental protection, health and safety, IT, and various business units. He has in-depth knowledge of the consumer, computing, medical technology, industrial automation, and automotive market segments and has excellent customer and supplier contacts all over the world.
Membership of other statutory supervisory boards in Germany:
OSRAM GmbH, Munich
Membership of similar supervisory bodies of commercial enterprises in Germany or abroad:
None
Johann Peter Metzler
Born: March 31, 1959 in Bregenz (Austria)
Nationality: Austrian
Occupation: Independent management consultant
Place of residence: Lauterach (Österreich)
Member of the OSRAM Licht AG Supervisory Board since August 3, 2020
Education:
|
1983
|
Degree in mathematics and physics from the University of Innsbruck (Austria)
Career and key posts held:
1984-1987 Siemens AG, Berlin and Munich, Technology division, Development Engineer IC & CAD software
1987-1992 Siemens AG, Berlin and Munich, Semiconductor division, head of ASIC Development & Marketing
1992-1996 Siemens Components Pte Ltd, Singapore, General Manager and Head of Research & Development
1997-2005 NewLogic Technologies AG, Lustenau (Austria), Founder and Chairman of the Managing Board
2006-2008 Wipro Ltd, Bangalore, now: Bengaluru (India), Chief Strategist
2000-2014 Photeon Technologies GmbH, Lustenau (Austria), Founder and Chairman
2010-2018 Zumtobel Licht AG, Dornbirn (Austria), Member of the Supervisory Board and Member of the Strategy Committee
Since 2008 Independent Management Consultant
Expertise and experience relevant to the supervisory board role at OSRAM Licht AG:
Mr. Metzler has extensive experience in the strategic and operational management of a technology company thanks to his many years as a director and supervisory board member of global private and publicly listed industrial companies. Through his education and career history, he has gained expertise in the technologies and industries of relevance to the OSRAM Group (semiconductors, optoelectronics, sensors, and light). Mr. Metzler also has solid experience as a member of the supervisory board of a publicly listed company.
Membership of other statutory supervisory boards
-
Aquin & Cie AG, Munich
-
OSRAM GmbH, Munich
Membership of similar supervisory bodies of commercial enterprises in Germany and abroad
-
ecoRobotix AG, Yverdon-les-Bains (Switzerland)
-
Dornbirner Sparkasse Bank AG, Dornbirn (Austria)
Johann Christian Eitner
Born: April 9. 1957 in Feldbach (Austria)
Nationality: Austrian
Occupation: Chairman of the Workers' Council of ams AG, Premstätten (Austria))
Place of residence: Kirchberg (Austria)
Member of the OSRAM Licht AG Supervisory Board since August 3, 2020
Education:
1972-1976 Electrician
Career and key posts held:
1976-1980 Employee at electrical wholesaler
1980-1984 Househusband
1984-1994 Supervisor in the mask lithography department at ams AG, Premstätten (Austria)
Since 1994 Full-time member of the Workers' Council at ams AG, Premstätten (Austria)
Expertise and experience relevant to the supervisory board role at OSRAM Licht AG:
Mr. Eitner has worked in the electronics/semiconductor industry for more than 40 years. He has knowledge of and extensive experience in the main markets in which OSRAM operates and in the fields of manufacturing, marketing, sales, and digitalization. Mr. Eitner also has more than 25 years' experience as a member of the supervisory board of a semiconductor company. He is thus familiar with the corporate governance, compliance, financial planning and reporting, and risk management of an industrial company.
Membership of other statutory supervisory boards
OSRAM GmbH, Munich
Membership of similar supervisory bodies of commercial enterprises in Germany and abroad
none
OSRAM Licht AG Marcel-Breuer-Strasse6 80807 Munich, Germany www.osram-group.com
Disclaimer
OSRAM Licht AG published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:24:05 UTC