Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  OSRAM Licht AG    OSR   DE000LED4000

OSRAM LICHT AG

(OSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

OSRAM Licht : and Continental plan to return joint venture business to the parent companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:10am EDT
  • Osram and Continental plan to remain connected as partners for the automotive industry
  • Orders already placed and commitments made will be fulfilled
  • Negotiations on returning the business should be completed by the end of the year

Osram and Continental are planning to realign their joint venture business in smart automotive lighting systems Osram Continental for the future. In the coming months, the two parent companies will negotiate on separating of the business and returning it to the respective companies. This move is Osram and Continental's response to the gloomy market environment, which is being further impacted by the corona crisis and which has not developed as originally anticipated. The decision on this potential return is subject to approval by the relevant bodies at Continental. The companies plan to remain committed to customers in the automotive industry in a future collaborative setup.

The industrial aspects that led to the establishment of the joint venture are still valid. New lighting solutions will continue to need close interplay between electronics, software functionality and modern LED light sources. This was confirmed by the scope of the new business acquired over the past two years. In order to bring the resulting innovations and projects into series production on time, the two companies will jointly ensure the continuity of project implementation and the necessary competences for their automotive customers.

Existing customer relationships will remain unaffected. Orders placed and commitments made will of course be fulfilled. The Osram Continental joint venture employs around 1,500 people at 14 locations worldwide. The joint venture was established in 2018 to promote smart lighting systems for automobiles.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor -based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM's innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 23,500 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2019 (September 30) and generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

Disclaimer

This document contains statements and information pertaining to our future business and financial performance and future developments that may constitute forward-looking statements - i.e. statements about processes that take place in the future, not in the past. These statements pertaining to the future can be identified by expressions such as 'anticipate', 'expect', 'want', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe', 'aspire', 'estimate', 'will', 'predict' or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of OSRAM‟s management. They are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are outside the control of OSRAM, have an influence over OSRAM's business activities, achievement, business strategies and results. These factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements of OSRAM, successes and achievements to results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or on the basis of earlier trends can be expected. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the chapter 'Report on Risks and Opportunities' in the Annual Report of OSRAM Licht Group. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of OSRAM may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statement as being expected, anticipated, intended, planned, believed, sought, estimated or projected. OSRAM neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures they reference

Disclaimer

OSRAM Licht AG published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OSRAM LICHT AG
04:10aOSRAM LICHT : and Continental plan to return joint venture business to the paren..
PU
03:34aEUROPE : European stocks extend recovery ahead of PMIs; Adidas jumps
RE
01:43aAMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
DJ
09/22OSRAM LICHT : achieves high value growth for shareholders thanks to consistent t..
PU
09/22AD HOC : OSRAM Licht AG: Entry into a domination and profit and loss transfer ag..
PU
09/22Ams and Osram conclude domination agreement
RE
09/22OSRAM LICHT AG : Decision to enter into a domination and profit and loss transfe..
EQ
09/17OSRAM : Independant Research gives a Sell rating
MD
09/16AD HOC : OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2020 due to stron..
PU
09/16OSRAM LICHT AG : OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2020 due to stronger busi..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 027 M 3 538 M 3 538 M
Net income 2020 -188 M -220 M -220 M
Net Debt 2020 437 M 510 M 510 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 082 M 4 780 M 4 770 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 21 800
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart OSRAM LICHT AG
Duration : Period :
OSRAM Licht AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OSRAM LICHT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 39,56 €
Last Close Price 43,40 €
Spread / Highest target -0,92%
Spread / Average Target -8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf Berlien Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kathrin Dahnke Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Horst Michael Kampmann Chief Technology Officer
Christine Bortenlänger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OSRAM LICHT AG-1.70%4 780
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.02%107 900
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED88.44%67 754
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE11.15%63 482
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.24.76%53 867
NIDEC CORPORATION26.22%52 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group