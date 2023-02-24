Össur : Final Agenda and Proposals 02/24/2023 | 07:37am GMT Send by mail :

Össur hf.'s Annual General Meeting Friday 10 March 2023 at 09:00 AM (GMT) Virtual Meeting Agenda and Proposals 1 Össur hf.'s Annual General Meeting 2023 Agenda The Board of Directors' report on Össur's activities for the preceding year. Decision on the distribution of Össur's net profit for the fiscal year 2022. Submission of the Consolidated Financial Statements of Össur for the preceding year for confirmation. The Board of Directors' report on remuneration and benefits. Decision on Össur's Remuneration Policy. Decision on remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2023. Proposal on new long-term incentive programs. Election of the Board of Directors. Election of an Auditor. Proposal to reduce Össur's share capital.

The Board of Directors proposes to reduce Össur's share capital by ISK 2,000,000 nominal value by way of cancelling 2,000,000 of Össur's treasury shares of ISK 1 each, corresponding to 0.47% of Össur's share capital. Because of the capital reduction, it is proposed to amend Article 4, paragraph 1, of Össur's Articles of Association accordingly. Proposal to grant an authorization to initiate share buyback programs. Proposals to amend Articles 5, 14, 15 and 22 of Össur's Articles of Association. The Board of Directors proposes to amend the Articles as follows: Article 5 - Clarify that the Board's authorization in paragraph 2 to increase the share capital can be utilized to fulfill agreements in accordance with Össur's share-based incentive programs. Article 14 - Increase the maximum notice period for Shareholders' Meetings to six weeks. Shareholders to notify Össur of their participation in a Shareholders' Meeting no later than five days before the Meeting. The convocation to include information on the period to notify shareholder participation in a Shareholders' Meeting. Article 15 - Update the deadline for shareholders to submit a request to include a specific item of business on the agenda of Shareholders' Meetings. Article 22 - Determine voting rights at Shareholders' Meetings as of the time when the period to notify shareholder participation expires. Any other business lawfully submitted or accepted for discussion by the Annual General Meeting. 2 Össur hf.'s Annual General Meeting 2023 Proposals Proposal on the distribution of Össur's net profit for the fiscal year 2022

The Board of Directors proposes to carry the net profit in 2022 over to the following year. Proposal on confirmation of the Consolidated Financial Statements of Össur for the preceding year The Board of Directors proposes that the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022 are approved. Proposal on Össur's Remuneration Policy

The Board of Directors proposes, in line with the Remuneration Committee's recommendation, to approve a new Remuneration Policy. The proposed Remuneration Policy is available on Össur's website Proposal on remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2023

The Board of Directors proposes, in line with the Remuneration Committee's recommendation, the following Board remuneration for 2023: Chairman of the Board USD 108,000 Vice Chairman of the Board USD 72,000 Board Member USD 36,000 The Board of Directors also proposes, in line with the Remuneration Committee's recommendation, the following Audit Committee remuneration for 2023: Chairman of the Audit Committee USD 14,000 Audit Committee Member USD 7,000 7. Proposal on new long-term incentive programs The Board of Directors proposes, in line with the Remuneration Committee's recommendation, that the following long-term incentive programs are approved: "A. Long-term incentive program for the President and CEO and other members of the Executive Management Type of share-basedincentive program:Performance share units ("PSUs"), which are converted into Össur shares on a 1:1 ratio at vesting. Participants:The President and CEO and other members of the Executive Management. Granting time:Annually in the first quarter, starting in 2024. Vesting time:Three years from granting. Performance period: The last financial year prior to the granting time. Performance metrics and targets:Performance metrics and targets are set at the beginning of the performance period. Performance metrics shall be closely aligned with Össur's long-term strategy and sustainability and shall include a combination of financial, business and non-financial targets. Financial metrics shall weigh at least 75%. PSUs value:PSUs value at granting depends on performance (see above) and Össur's share price (see below). At granting, the PSUs value (i) cannot be less than 30% and not more than 90% of the President and CEO's fixed annual salary, and (ii) cannot be less than 20% and not more than 60% of other executives' respective fixed annual salary. Share price used for calculation of PSUs value:The volume-weighted average share price on Nasdaq Copenhagen the first five trading days following the date of publication of Össur's consolidated financial statement for the performance period. Vesting condition:The respective executive must be employed by an Össur entity at vesting, subject to certain good leaver provisions. Holding period:Two years from vesting (vested shares net of tax if applicable). Clawback:Össur has the option to reclaim, in whole or in part, remuneration that has been based on false, misleading, insufficient or incorrect data, or if the participant acted in bad faith in respect of other matters, which resulted in too high remuneration or remuneration which would otherwise not have been paid. 3 Össur hf.'s Annual General Meeting 2023 Number of PSUs and the theoretical yearly market value of the program: If performance is on target, a total of approximately 250,000 PSUs will be granted each year with a total value of approximately USD 1.3 million based on the current Össur share price (closing price on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 23 January 2023) and the current annual fixed salary of the participants. The maximum grant is approximately 375,000 PSUs per year based on the same assumptions. The number of PSUs granted to the participants will follow the guidelines described in Össur's Remuneration Policy and will be reported in Össur's Remuneration Report. B. Long-term incentive program for certain key employees Type of share-basedincentive program:Restrictive share units ("RSUs"), which are converted into Össur shares on a 1:1 ratio at vesting. Participants:The Executive Management's direct reports at VP level (with exceptions) and key specialists in strategic positions. Granting time: First quarter annually, starting in 2024. Vesting time:Three years from granting. Performance period:Not applicable. Performance metrics and targets:Not applicable. RSUs value: Not less than 5% and not more than 25% of the respective key employee's fixed annual salary depending on his/her role and responsibilities and as determined by the President and CEO each time. Share price used for calculation of RSUs value:The volume-weighted average share price on Nasdaq Copenhagen the first five trading days following the date of publication of Össur's consolidated financial statement for the previous financial year. Vesting condition:The respective key employee must be employed by an Össur entity at vesting, subject to certain good leaver provisions. Holding period:No. Clawback:Össur has the option to reclaim, in whole or in part, remuneration that has been based on false, misleading, insufficient or incorrect data, or if the participant acted in bad faith in respect of other matters, which resulted in too high remuneration or remuneration which would otherwise not have been paid. Number of RSUs and the theoretical yearly market value of the program:A maximum of 325,000 RSUs will be granted each year with a total value of approximately USD 1.7 million based on the current share price (closing price on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 23 January 2023) and the current annual fixed salary of the participants." 8. Nomination of candidates for the Board of Directors The Board proposes, in line with the Nomination Committee's recommendation, that its size shall remain unchanged and that all the current Board Members are re-elected: Ms. Guðbjörg Edda Eggertsdóttir Dr. Alberto Esquenazi Dr. Svafa Grönfeldt Mr. Niels Jacobsen Mr. Arne Boye Nielsen Nomination of an Auditor

The Board of Directors proposes, in line with the Audit Committee's recommendation, to elect PwC as Össur's Auditor. Proposal to reduce Össur's share capital

The Board of Directors proposes to reduce Össur's share capital by ISK 2,000,000 nominal value by way of cancelling 2,000,000 of Össur's treasury shares of ISK 1 each. Because of the capital reduction, it is proposed that Article 4, paragraph 1, of Össur's Articles of Association is amended and shall state as follows: "The share capital of the Company amounts to ISK 421,000,000 - fourhundredtwentyonemillionIcelandickrónur - and is divided into the same number of shares with a nominal value of ISK 1 each." 4 Össur hf.'s Annual General Meeting 2023 If the proposal is approved, Article 4, paragraph 1, of Össur's original Articles of Association in Icelandic will be amended accordingly and shall state as follows: "Hlutafé félagsins er kr. 421.000.000 - fjögurhundruðtuttuguogeinmilljónkróna - að nafnverði og skiptist í jafnmarga hluti að nafnverði 1 króna hver." 11. Proposal to grant an authorization to initiate share buyback programs The Board of Directors proposes that the following resolution on share buyback programs is approved: "The Board of Directors is authorized, until the next Annual General Meeting 13 March 2024, to allow Össur to initiate one or more share buyback programs (the "Programs") that comply with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR") and the Commission's delegated regulation 2016/1052. The main purpose of the Programs shall be to reduce Össur's share capital, but the shares purchased may also be used to meet Össur's obligations under share incentive programs with employees. Össur may purchase up to 8,000,000 shares in total under the Programs, corresponding to 1.9% of the current share capital. The total consideration for shares purchased under the Programs shall not exceed USD 40 million. Össur shall not purchase more than 25% of the average volume of the shares each trading day based on the average volume the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase on the regulated market where the purchase is carried out. The purchase price shall not be higher than the price of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid, whichever is higher, on the regulated market where the transaction is carried out. Each Program shall be managed by an investment firm or a credit institution which makes its trading decisions in relation to Össur's shares independently of, and without influence by, Össur regarding the timing of the purchases. Össur's purchases under the Programs shall be disclosed in accordance with law and regulations." 12. Proposals to amend Articles 5, 14, 15 and 22 of Össur's Articles of Association A redline version of Össur's current Articles of Association, showing all the proposed amendments, is available on Össur's website. The Board of Directors proposes to amend Article 5, paragraph 2. It is proposed that Article 5, paragraph 2, of Össur's Articles of Association states as follows: "The Board of Directors is authorized to increase the share capital of the Company in stages over five years by up to ISK 8,000,000 - eightmillionIcelandickrónur - in nominal value. The authorization shall only be utilized to fulfill agreements with employees et al. regarding share options or delivery of shares in accordance with the Company's share-based incentive programs. The pre-emptive rights provision of Article 34 of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Limited Liabilities Companies is not applicable. The share price and the rules governing the purchase of shares shall be in accordance with the terms of the agreements." If the proposal is approved, Article 5, paragraph 2, of Össur's original Articles of Association shall state as follows: "Stjórn félagsins er heimilt að auka hlutafé félagsins í áföngum á fimm árum um allt að kr. 8.000.000 - áttamilljónirkróna að nafnverði. Heimildin skal aðeins nýtt til að uppfylla samninga sem gerðir hafa verið við starfsmenn o.fl. um kauprétti eða afhendingu hluta í samræmi við hlutabréfatengd hvatakerfi félagsins. Forgangsréttarákvæði 34. gr. laga um hlutafélög nr. 2/1995 eiga ekki við. Kaupgengi hlutanna og sölureglur skulu vera í samræmi við efni samninganna." The Board of Directors proposes to amend Article 14. It is proposed that Article 14 of Össur's Articles of Association states as follows: "Shareholders' Meetings shall be convened with a minimum of three weeks' notice and a maximum of six weeks' notice. The convocation shall be issued by electronic means to ensure fast access to it on a non-discriminatory basis. Reliable media shall be used to ensure effective dissemination of information to the public throughout the European Economic Area. The convocation shall at least provide information on: Where and when the Meeting is to take place and the proposed agenda. If a proposal to amend the Company's

