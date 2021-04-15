Össur hf: Q1 2021 Results - Conference call Tuesday 27 April at 9:00 CEST
Publish Date: 14 Apr 2021 07:00
14 April 2021
Conference call on Tuesday 27 April at 9:00 CEST / 7:00 GMT / 3:00 ET
Össur will publish its financial results for Q1 2021 prior to market opening on Tuesday 27 April. That same day at 9:00 CEST, Össur will host a conference call where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter. The conference call will be conducted in English.
A webcast can be followed on the Össur website: http://www.ossur.com/investors
To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone numbers:
DK: + 45 35 44 55 77
UK: + 44 (0) 333 300 0804
SE: + 46 (0) 8 566 426 51
US: + 1 631 913 1422
IS: + 354 800 7437
PIN CODE: 92694992#
Edda Lára Lúðvígsdóttir, Investor Relations Director, eludvigsdottir@ossur.com, +354 844 4759
Össur (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a life without limitations. A recognized 'Technology Pioneer' with a rich 50-year history, Össur focuses on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies in Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. Significant investment in research and development have led to over 2,000 patents, award-winning designs, successful clinical outcomes, and consistently strong market positions. Össur is signatory to the UN Global Compact, UN Women's Empowerment Principles, contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and will be carbon neutral in 2021. Össur operates globally and employs around 3,500 employees. www.ossur.com
