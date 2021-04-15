Össur hf: Q1 2021 Results - Conference call Tuesday 27 April at 9:00 CEST

Publish Date: 14 Apr 2021 07:00

Announcement no. 09/2021

14 April 2021

Conference call on Tuesday 27 April at 9:00 CEST / 7:00 GMT / 3:00 ET

Össur will publish its financial results for Q1 2021 prior to market opening on Tuesday 27 April. That same day at 9:00 CEST, Össur will host a conference call where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter. The conference call will be conducted in English.

A webcast can be followed on the Össur website: http://www.ossur.com/investors

To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone numbers:

DK: + 45 35 44 55 77

UK: + 44 (0) 333 300 0804

SE: + 46 (0) 8 566 426 51

US: + 1 631 913 1422

IS: + 354 800 7437

PIN CODE: 92694992#

Further information

Edda Lára Lúðvígsdóttir, Investor Relations Director, eludvigsdottir@ossur.com, +354 844 4759

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail, please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors

About Össur

Össur (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that helps people live a life without limitations. A recognized 'Technology Pioneer' with a rich 50-year history, Össur focuses on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies in Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. Significant investment in research and development have led to over 2,000 patents, award-winning designs, successful clinical outcomes, and consistently strong market positions. Össur is signatory to the UN Global Compact, UN Women's Empowerment Principles, contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and will be carbon neutral in 2021. Össur operates globally and employs around 3,500 employees. www.ossur.com