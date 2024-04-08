Ossur hf is an Iceland-based company that operates within the field of medical equipment and supplies sector. The Company is active in the development and distribution of products in the fields of non-invasive prosthetics, medical braces and supports. The Company is divided into three market segments: Bracing and Supports, which offers products for therapeutic and preventive purposes; Prosthetics, which offers products for amputees, which include sockets, sleeves, prosthetic knees and feet, as well as supporting components, and Compression Therapy, which offers treatment for venous ulcers and edema. The Company's main markets are North America, Europe and Asia. It has subsidiaries in Iceland, the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Spain, South Africa, China and Australia.