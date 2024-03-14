Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2024 / 15:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: DI
First name: Walter
Last name(s): Oblin

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Österreichische Post AG

b) LEI
529900MVUWACNUTK8467 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000APOST4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.10 EUR 1000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.1000 EUR 1000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


14.03.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
1030 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.post.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

90241  14.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a