Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
10:25:28 2024-03-14 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
30.48
EUR
+0.41%
+1.17%
-7.34%
DD: Österreichische Post AG: DI Walter Oblin, buy
March 14, 2024 at 10:18 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.03.2024 / 15:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
DI First name:
Walter Last name(s):
Oblin 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
AT0000APOST4
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 30.10 EUR
1000 Units
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 30.1000 EUR
1000.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Vienna Stock Exchange MIC:
XWBO
14.03.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English Company:
Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
1030 Vienna
Austria Internet:
www.post.at
End of News
EQS News Service
90241 14.03.2024 CET/CEST
Transcript : Österreichische Post AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 13, 2024
Mar. 13
Österreichische Post AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Mar. 13
CI
Österreichische Post AG Appoints Walter Oblin as CEO, Effective 1 October 2024
Dec. 18
CI
Österreichische Post AG Appoints Walter Oblin as Chairman of the Management Board, Effective on 1 October 2024
Dec. 18
CI
Transcript : Österreichische Post AG, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2023
Nov. 14
Österreichische Post AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 14
CI
Transcript : Österreichische Post AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2023
23-08-10
Österreichische Post AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-10
CI
Österreichische Post AG Provides Earnings Guidance for 2023
23-08-10
CI
Transcript : Ã–sterreichische Post AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
23-05-12
Österreichische Post AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
23-05-12
CI
Österreichische Post AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-11
CI
Transcript : Österreichische Post AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
23-03-15
Österreichische Post AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-03-14
CI
Österreichische Post AG Proposes Dividend
23-03-14
CI
Österreichische Post AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
23-03-14
CI
Österreichische Post AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-03-14
CI
Österreichische Post AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
23-03-14
CI
Österreichische Post AG acquired a 80% stake in Agile Actors for ?3 million.
23-02-23
CI
Österreichische Post AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
22-11-11
CI
Austrian Post Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
22-11-11
CI
Transcript : Österreichische Post AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
22-11-11
PostNL shares fall after profit warning on low volumes in Q3
22-10-21
RE
Österreichische Post AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
22-08-11
CI
Transcript : +sterreichische Post AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
22-08-11 Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Osterreichische Post AG specializes in mail collection, routing, and delivery services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- mail collection and delivery (44.4%; No. 1 in Austria): letters, postcards, ads and publicity materials, newspapers, etc. The group also offers stamps telecommunication and financial products and services (savings accounts, insurance, loans, etc.);
- parcel delivery (44.1%): operating in Austria, Germany, Slovakia and Croatia. Osterreichische Post AG also offers logistical services and express shipping;
- other (0.1%).
The remaining sales (11.4%) are from the retail banking activity.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (81.2%), Turkey (10%), Germany (2.1%) and other (6.7%).
More about the company
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Last Close Price
30.35
EUR
Average target price
29.28
EUR
Spread / Average Target
-3.54% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1