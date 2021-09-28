Osterreichische Post : DATA PROTECTION PROCEDURES OF AUSTRIAN POST

Log in
09/28/2021
DATA PROTECTION PROCEDURES OF AUSTRIAN POST

In the light of a data protection procedure originating in January 2019, the current situation for Austrian Post can be described as follows:

The data protection fine totalling EUR 18m which was imposed upon Austrian Post by the Austrian Data Protection Authority on 28 October 2019 was overturned by the Federal Administrative Court in a ruling handed down on 26 November 2020, and the criminal proceedings were terminated. Up until now the Supreme Administrative Court has not yet decided upon the admissibility of the extraordinary appeal.

In a further procedure focusing on providing information about personal data, the Austrian Data Protection Authority imposed a fine of EUR 9.5m on Austrian Post on 28 September 2021. The allegations made by the Authority mainly relate to the fact that, in addition to the contact opportunities made available by Austrian Post via mail, a web contact form and the company's customer service centre, inquiries about personal data must also be made possible via e-mail. Austrian Post also intends to launch an appeal against this decision.

These developments do not adversely impact the current estimations and guidance of Austrian Post with respect to the 2021 financial year.

CONTACT
Austrian Post
Ingeborg Gratzer
Head of Media Relations & Internal Communications
Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-32010
presse@post.at

Austrian Post
Harald Hagenauer
Head of Investor Relations, Group Auditing & Compliance
Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-30400
investor@post.at

Disclaimer

Österreichische Post AG published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
