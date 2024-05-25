Ostim Endüstriyel Yatirimlar ve Isletme A.S. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was TRY 393.17 million compared to TRY 390.77 million a year ago. Net income was TRY 293.86 million compared to TRY 193.54 million a year ago.
