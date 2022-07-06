Oswal Greentech : Record Date

ABHEY OSWAL Oswal Greentech Limited G R O U P

Subject: Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Oswal Greentech Limited held on July 61 2022

In compliance with the regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform that:

1. Declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23:

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23.

Further, in terms of regulation 42 of the listing Regulations, the B_oard has fixed Friday, July 15, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of aforesaid interim dividend. The payment of interim dividend through permissible mode shall be made within 30 days from the date of declaration of interim dividend.

2. Appointment of Mr. Pulkit Gupta (DIN: 07026809) as Additional Director and Non-:­ executive and Independent Director:

Mr..Pulkit Gupta (DIN: 07026809) has been appointed as Additional Director and Non­ Executive and Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.t July 6, 2022 subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting.

Further, pursuant to the BSE Circular with reference no. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 dated June 20, 2018 and the circular issued by the National Stock Exchange of India Limited with reference no. NSE/CML/2018/24 dated June 20, 2018 Mr. Pulkit Gupta is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of SEBI Order or any other such Authority. Enclosed he,ew;th h;s b,;ef pcoflle as Annexu,e'A; �