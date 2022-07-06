Log in
    BINDALAGRO   INE143A01010

OSWAL GREENTECH LIMITED

(BINDALAGRO)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:51 2022-07-06 am EDT
24.75 INR   +4.65%
04:44aOSWAL GREENTECH : Record Date
PU
04:13aOswal Greentech Board Declares Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
05/30Oswal Greentech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Oswal Greentech : Record Date

07/06/2022 | 04:44am EDT
ABHEY

OSWAL

Oswal Greentech Limited

G R O U P

OGL/ND/2022

July 6, 2022

Electronic Filing

Department of Corporate Services/ Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza" Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai-400 051

Scrip Code No.:

Email id:

cmlist@nse.co.in

Mumbai-400 001

BINDALAGRO

Email id:

corp.relations@bseindia.com

Scrip Code:

539290

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject: Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Oswal Greentech Limited held on July 61 2022

Dear Sir/ Madam,

In compliance with the regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform that:

1. Declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23:

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23.

Further, in terms of regulation 42 of the listing Regulations, the B_oard has fixed Friday, July 15, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of aforesaid interim dividend. The payment of interim dividend through permissible mode shall be made within 30 days from the date of declaration of interim dividend.

2. Appointment of Mr. Pulkit Gupta (DIN: 07026809) as Additional Director and Non-:­ executive and Independent Director:

Mr..Pulkit Gupta (DIN: 07026809) has been appointed as Additional Director and Non­ Executive and Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.t July 6, 2022 subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting.

Further, pursuant to the BSE Circular with reference no. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 dated June 20, 2018 and the circular issued by the National Stock Exchange of India Limited with reference no. NSE/CML/2018/24 dated June 20, 2018 Mr. Pulkit Gupta is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of SEBI Order or any other such Authority. Enclosed he,ew;th h;s b,;ef pcoflle as Annexu,e'A;

7th Floor, Antriksh Bhawan; 22 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi- I 10 00 I

T: +91-11-23715242, 233229!l0, 23753652, 23715225 E: oswal@oswalgreens.com W:www.oswalgreens.com

Regd. Off.: Near Jain Colony,Vijay lnder Nagar, Daba Road, Ludhiana - 141003 I T: +91- 161-2544238I CIN: L24 I 12PB 1981 PLC0J I 099

ABHEY

OSWAL

ANNEXURE-A

Appointment of Mr. Pulkit Gupta as Additional Director & Non-executive& Independent Director

of Oswal Greentech Limited

S. No. Details of events that ne·ed to be provided

  • Reason for change viz. appointment/ FesigAatieAf rnmevalt death 9F ethCFwise

Information of such event(s)

The Board Directors, based on the recommendation of Nomination & ·Remuneration Committee, has approved the appointment of Mr. Pulkit Gupta as Additional Director, Non-executive & Independent Director.

  • Date of appointment/ cessatieA (as a13131ical31e) & term of appointment
  • Brief profile (in case of appointment)
  • Disclosure of relationships between Directors (in case of appointment of director)

Date of appointment: July 6, 2022

Term of appointment: Five years

Mr. Pulkit Gupta, a commerce graduate, is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, respectively.

He possesses a vast experie�ce of more than 7 years in the areas of audit, taxation, corporate laws and compliances.

None

Oswal Greentech Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
