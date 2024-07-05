DocuSign Envelope ID: CD8D2CB1-825B-4A51-A1BD-04EFC081E269
DATED 11 October 2022
AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER AND BROKER
AGREEMENT
CONTENTS
Clause
Page
1.
Definitions and interpretation
2.
Appointment as Corporate Adviser and Broker
3.
Provision of services by Dowgate as Corporate Adviser and Broker
4.
Matters outside the Scope of this Agreement
5.
Client Categorisation
6.
Authorisations and consents of the Company
7.
Obligations and undertakings of the Company
8.
Directors' and Employees' dealings
9.
Provision of information
10.
Publication of Information
11.
Use of Materials
12.
Conflicts of Interest
13.
Confidentiality
14.
Fees and expenses
15.
Limitation of Liability
16.
Indemnity
17.
Complaints
18.
Compensation
19.
Notices
20.
Termination
21.
Miscellaneous
22.
Law and Jurisdiction
SCHEDULE 1
THIS AGREEMENT is dated 11 October 2022
BETWEEN
- OTAQ PLC (registered in England and Wales under number 11429299) whose registered office is at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England, LA1 4XF (the "Company"); and
- DOWGATE CAPITAL LIMITED (registered in England and Wales with number 02474423) whose registered office is at 15 Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1BW ("Dowgate").
INTRODUCTION
- The Company wishes to appoint Dowgate as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker for the purposes of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook and the AQSE Corporate Adviser Handbook (collectively referred to hereafter as the "AQSE Rules"). Dowgate has agreed to accept such appointment on the terms set out in this Agreement.
- Dowgate is a member firm of the Aquis Stock Exchange Limited in the capacity of Corporate Adviser and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA.
- This Agreement is entered into in place of the Adviser and Broker Agreement (as defined below) which upon Admission terminates on the terms of this Agreement.
(the "parties").
AGREED TERMS
1. Definitions and interpretation
1.1 In this Agreement (including the introduction and schedules) the following words and expressions have the following meanings:
"Admission" means the admission of the entire issued ordinary share capital of the Company to trading on the AQSE Growth Market ;
"Admission Date" means the day on which the Company's issued ordinary share capital is admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market;
"Adviser and Broker Agreement" means the adviser and broker agreement between the Company and Dowgate dated 19 November 2018;
"Applicable Regulations" means (A) the rules, regulations and guidelines of regulators for the time being in force, including inter alia the FCA, AQSE Exchange and the Takeover Panel including (i) the FCA Handbook; (ii) the AQSE Rules; (iii) the Takeover Code; (iv) MAR and
- all other applicable law and regulations of the United Kingdom and elsewhere, including, inter alia, the Companies Act, the Criminal Justice Act 1993 and FSMA;
"AQSE Exchange" means Aquis Stock Exchange Limited which operates the AQSE Growth Market;
"AQSE Growth Market" means the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market;
"AQSE Rules" means the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook and the AQSE Corporate Adviser Handbook;
"Business Day" means any day on which the AQSE Growth Market is open for business;
"Broker" means the appointed broker of the Company;
"Companies Act" means the Companies 2006 (as amended, consolidated, re-enacted, restated or replaced from time to time);
"Director(s)" means the director(s) of the Company from time to time;
"Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules" means the latest edition of the "Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules" issued by the FCA;
"FCA" means the Financial Conduct Authority;
"FCA Handbook" means the FCA's handbook of rules and guidance including, inter alia, the Listing Rules, the Prospectus Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Code of Market Conduct;
"FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended;
"Initial Term" means as defined in Clause 2.2;
"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc;
"MAR" means Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended and supplemented;
"Ordinary Shares" means the ordinary shares in the capital of the Company;
"Professional Client" shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the FCA Handbook;
"Prospectus Rules" means the latest edition of the "Prospectus Regulation Rules" issued by the FCA in its capacity as the competent authority for the purposes of and made under Part VI of FSMA;
"Regulatory Information Service" means a regulatory news service as required by the AQSE Rules for the distribution to the public of announcements;
"Regulatory System" shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the FCA Handbook;
"Relevant Person" means Dowgate, any subsidiary or parent undertaking of Dowgate and any subsidiary undertaking of any such parent undertaking and any of their respective directors, officers, agents and employees;
"Retail Client" shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the FCA Handbook;
"Takeover Code" means the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers as published by the Takeover Panel;
"Takeover Panel" means the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers; and
"VAT" means United Kingdom value added tax.
1.2 In this Agreement, the introduction and the schedules, any reference to:
- any statute or statutory provision includes a reference to that statute or statutory provision as amended, extended or re-enacted and to any regulation, order, instrument or subordinate legislation under the relevant statute or statutory provisions;
- the term 'subsidiary' and 'subsidiary undertaking' have the meanings respectively attributed to them by the Companies Act;
- the term "connected" has the meaning attributed to it in section 252 of the Companies Act;
- the singular includes a reference to the plural and vice versa, unless the context requires otherwise;
- any paragraph of the introduction, a Clause, a sub-Clause or a schedule is to a paragraph of the introduction and relevant Clause, sub-Clause or schedule (as the case may be) of or to this Agreement;
- any gender includes a reference to all other genders;
- "finally, judicially determined" shall mean, unless the context requires otherwise:
- agreed between the Company and Dowgate in writing; or (ii) determined or awarded by a court of competent jurisdiction or in any binding arbitration from which there is no further appeal or otherwise so determined or awarded where no notice of appeal has been served within six months of the date of publication of the determination or award or where the right to appeal has been waived by the relevant party;
- the words "including" and "in particular" (or any similar term) are by way of illustration only and are not to be construed as implying any limitation and general words shall not be given a restrictive meaning by reason of the fact that they are preceded or followed by words indicating a particular class of acts, matters or things; and
- any person includes any reference to a body corporate, unincorporated association or a partnership and any reference to any party who is an individual is also deemed to include his respective legal personal representative(s).
1.3 The headings in this Agreement are for convenience only and shall not affect its meaning.
2. Appointment as Corporate Adviser and Broker
- Subject to Admission, the Company appoints Dowgate as its AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker on the terms set out in this Agreement and Dowgate accepts such appointment and agrees to carry out properly and in compliance with all Applicable Regulations all its duties as such.
- The above appointment shall commence from the date of this Agreement and subject to Clause 20 shall be for an initial term of one year from the Admission Date (the "Initial Term") and shall continue thereafter until terminated by either Dowgate or the Company giving the other not less than three months' notice in writing, such notice to expire on or after the expiry of the Initial Term.
- From time to time Dowgate may agree to provide additional services to the Company in relation to specific projects or transactions. Dowgate and the Company will agree the scope and fees for the relevant project or transaction, which will be set out in a separate letter of engagement to be agreed by the parties. The provision of any additional services shall also be subject, inter alia, to the terms of this Agreement.
- The parties agree pursuant to clause 21.10 of the Adviser and Broker Agreement that upon Admission the Adviser and Broker Agreement shall terminate and the obligations of Dowgate under that agreement shall cease and no party shall have any claim against any other party in respect of any act, matter or thing arising out of or in connection with that agreement for compensation, costs, damages or otherwise, save:
- as provided by clause 20.7 of that agreement, the provisions of which clause (and the other clauses of the Adviser and Broker referred to in it) shall continue to apply and remain in full force and effect notwithstanding such termination; and
- any portion of the annual retainer fee payable under that agreement which has been paid and relates to the period commencing on and following Admission shall be set off against the fee payable under Clause 14.1 of this Agreement and the Company's obligation to pay such fee shall be reduced accordingly.
3. Provision of services by Dowgate as Corporate Adviser and Broker
- Until such time as Dowgate's appointment under this Agreement is terminated pursuant to Clause 20, Dowgate shall provide the products and services set out in Schedule 1.
- The Company acknowledges that all services as AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker provided by Dowgate pursuant to this Agreement are subject to the provisions of the AQSE Rules and FCA Handbook.
- The Company acknowledges and accepts that Dowgate may be prohibited from disclosing, or that it may be inappropriate for Dowgate to disclose, information to the Company by reason of law or duties of confidentiality owed to other persons or the FCA Handbook.
- The Company acknowledges that Dowgate is acting solely for the Company in relation to the subject matter of this Agreement and no one else and accordingly that Dowgate will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to customers of Dowgate or for providing advice in relation to or in connection with such subject matter.
4. Matters outside the Scope of this Agreement
- Save in respect of the services set out in Schedule 1 and any additional services to be provided by Dowgate as agreed by the parties from time to time, Dowgate will not be responsible for providing advice in connection with matters (such as, for example, legal, regulatory, technical, accounting or taxation matters) for which the Company has agreed to seek or arrange, or would usually seek or arrange, advice elsewhere and Dowgate will not have any liability in respect of any services or advice provided to the Company by persons other than Dowgate.
- The Company acknowledges that Dowgate is not responsible for providing any legal advice to the Company in respect of any applicable laws and regulations and the Company undertakes to obtain appropriate legal advice in respect of these.
5. Client Categorisation
5.1 The Company acknowledges that Dowgate proposes to treat the Company as a Retail Client under the FCA Handbook.
6. Authorisations and consents of the Company
- The Company confirms and undertakes that (save as expressly disclosed to Dowgate in writing) it has all necessary powers and has obtained all necessary authorisations, consents, approvals and authorities validly and lawfully which are necessary or desirable for it to enter into this Agreement and carry out the activities in respect of which Dowgate's services are to be provided and that it will comply with the terms of any such authorisations, consents, approvals and authorities and procure that the same will remain in full force and effect.
- The Company hereby confirms that the appointment of Dowgate as AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker under this Agreement confers on Dowgate all powers, authorities and discretions on behalf of the Company (including acting as the Company's agent or, with the Company's prior written consent, through agents) which are reasonably necessary for, or reasonably incidental to, the performance of Dowgate's obligations under this Agreement or to compliance with any applicable laws, rules, regulations, authorisations, consents or practices as may reasonably be appropriate in connection with the performance of Dowgate's obligations under this Agreement and the Company hereby agrees to ratify and confirm
everything which Dowgate may lawfully and properly do in such capacity and pursuant to those powers, authorities and discretions conferred in accordance with the terms of this Agreement. Dowgate agrees to keep the Company reasonably informed as soon as reasonably practicable as to any actions which it has taken or may propose to take in its capacity as AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker to the Company.
- The Company acknowledges and accepts that Dowgate may be required by the Applicable Regulations or by regulatory agencies and authorities to disclose information and deliver documents relating to the Company and/or the Directors in relation to Dowgate's engagement hereunder to the London Stock Exchange, the FCA, AQSE Exchange or other governmental or regulatory bodies. The Company expressly authorises any such disclosure or delivery provided that, to the extent allowed, Dowgate will provide the Company with prompt advance notice of any such obligations to disclose information.
- Except where the Company expressly instructs Dowgate to the contrary, Dowgate is entitled to assume that instructions have been properly authorised by the Company if they are given or purported to be given by an individual or person who is or purports to be and is reasonably believed by Dowgate to be a Director, or a duly authorised employee or authorised agent of the Company.
7. Obligations and undertakings of the Company
- The Company undertakes to Dowgate, for so long as Dowgate shall continue to act as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker, to comply, and to procure that the Directors shall also comply (collectively and individually), on a timely basis with the Applicable Regulations and any other obligations imposed from time to time on companies whose securities have been admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market insofar as they apply to the Company.
- For so long as Dowgate shall continue to act as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker the Company undertakes to, and shall procure that the Directors shall (save in respect of sub-Clauses 7.2(a) and 7.2(d)):
- keep Dowgate informed of any circular, announcement or other material document (including any announcement of the Company's annual results or interim results) proposed to be issued by the Company (whether to shareholders of the Company or otherwise);
- authorise and direct the Company's professional advisers, subject to legal privilege, to supply Dowgate with any information concerning the Company which Dowgate may from time to time reasonably request in its capacity as AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker;
- take all proper and reasonable steps to ensure compliance by the Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (as defined under MAR) with MAR (as applicable); and
- ensure that at all times one of the Directors shall be authorised by the Company and responsible (on behalf of the Company) for communicating with Dowgate with regard to all matters which are the subject of this Agreement.
- The Company confirms that all of the Directors are aware of and have considered this Agreement and are aware of the undertakings and obligations of the Company being entered into.
8. Directors' and Employees' dealings
8.1 The Company undertakes to procure, so far as it is able, that no Director or person dispensing managerial responsibilities (as described in MAR) of the Company shall deal in any securities of the Company admitted to trading on AQSE during a close period (as defined under MAR)
- 7 -
or at any other time if to do so might constitute an offence under the Criminal Justice Act 1993 or constitute market abuse under the FSMA or MAR.
9. Provision of information
- The Company warrants that, save to the extent disclosed to Dowgate prior to such disclosure, all information which it discloses to Dowgate or its employees can be disclosed by it without breach of contract, law, regulation, MAR, the Criminal Justice Act or the FCA's Code of Market Conduct.
- The Company undertakes that it will promptly provide or procure the provision to Dowgate of all information, confirmations, statements of opinion and evidence which Dowgate reasonably requires for the proper provision of its services under this Agreement and/or as may be required by Dowgate to comply with the Applicable Regulations including (without limitation) information known to the Directors on (i) anything that affects or may materially affect the business affairs of the Company; (ii) anything which, once published or otherwise made known to the market, could reasonably be expected to affect the market in any of the securities of the Company; and (iii) the identities of all persons (other than Dowgate) who are its associates or who are acting in concert with it (as defined in the Takeover Code) and that it will give to Dowgate such information about their holdings and dealings in relevant securities as Dowgate may reasonably require.
- The Company undertakes and warrants and represents that all such information, confirmations, statements of opinion and evidence provided by it to Dowgate will be, to the best of its knowledge and belief, true and accurate, and in the case of statements of opinion will be honestly held and made after due and careful consideration, in all material respects and not misleading, whether by omission or otherwise. Furthermore, if anything occurs within a reasonable time thereafter which renders any such information, confirmation, evidence and/or statements of opinion untrue or inaccurate or misleading, the Company will, as soon as practicable, notify Dowgate and take all reasonable steps necessary to amend the information, confirmation, evidence or statement of opinion so as to rectify the matter.
- Where specialist advice is obtained by the Company, Dowgate shall be entitled to receive such advice with the permission of the provider of such specialist advice without having any responsibility to verify its accuracy.
10. Publication of Information
- The Company will use its reasonable endeavours to ensure that all announcements and documents published or statements made (except oral statements made in response to questions in the course of a press conference, institutional briefing or similar event) by it or on its behalf in connection with, or which are materially relevant to, any transaction or matter connected with this Agreement will be true and accurate in all material respects and not misleading, whether by omission or otherwise, and, where appropriate, will contain all information and expressions of opinion necessary for legal or regulatory purposes, and all such opinions will be honestly held and made after due and careful consideration, and none of such announcements, documents, statements, information or expressions of opinion will omit any facts known, or which ought to be known, to the Company, the omission of which would make any such announcements, documents, statements, information or expressions of opinion misleading.
- Where, during the course of Dowgate's engagement under this Agreement, the Company subsequently discovers something which renders any of such announcements, documents, statements, information or expressions of opinion untrue, unfair, inaccurate or misleading, by omission or otherwise, it will notify Dowgate as soon as reasonably practicably after it becomes aware of such matter and take all reasonable steps necessary to amend the relevant announcement, document, statement, information or expression of opinion so as to rectify the matter.
- Dowgate may ask the Company for certain assurances relating to information contained in a
document or announcement if the Company asks Dowgate to issue or approve it, or arrange for its issue, whether or not it is a financial promotion (as described in section 21 of the FSMA), and Dowgate may require further information from the Company in order to do so. The Company agrees to provide Dowgate with all assistance and information which Dowgate may reasonably request to enable it to satisfy itself that the contents of any announcement made or released by Dowgate on behalf of the Company or during the course of or pursuant to the appointment under this Agreement is not false or misleading and does not omit any material information. The Company will accept full responsibility for the contents of the document or announcement. The Company undertakes, warrants and represents that all information which it provides to Dowgate in connection with a document or announcement will be true, complete and accurate in all material respects.
- The Company acknowledges that Dowgate retains the right (i) to refuse to issue or approve, or arrange for the issue of, a particular document or announcement and (ii) to require the Company not to or to cease to distribute or publish a document or announcement which, in Dowgate's reasonable opinion, has any connection with or potential effect on its appointment under this Agreement, if at any time Dowgate becomes aware of information which, in its opinion, renders the document or announcement untrue, incomplete or misleading in a material respect. The Company further acknowledges that Dowgate will not approve real time financial promotions (as defined in the FSMA) and will not approve financial promotions for the purposes of Section 21 of the FSMA unless it agrees in writing to do so on terms satisfactory to it, including the payment of an fee.
- The Company agrees it will take such action as Dowgate may reasonably request from time to time in connection with any announcement, including a request to make a particular announcement or a corrective announcement. If the Company fails to comply with Dowgate's reasonable request to provide Dowgate with assistance in relation to an announcement, Dowgate may terminate the appointment forthwith in accordance with Clause 20.3(g) and make such announcement as it sees fit to clarify its position.
11. Use of Materials
- Any reports, models or papers produced by Dowgate for the Company, in draft and/or final form, will be for the exclusive use of the Company and not for distribution to other persons unless otherwise agreed by Dowgate. The information contained in such reports, models and papers will not be used by Dowgate for any purpose other than advising the Company.
- All correspondence and papers in Dowgate's possession or control relating to this Agreement or the subject matter of this Agreement shall be Dowgate's sole property, save for original contracts, share certificates and other original documents held to the Company's order, but Dowgate will not use any such correspondence or papers for any purpose other than advising the Company. The Company acknowledges the right of Dowgate to retain copies of any documentation belonging to the Company, subject to clause 13, should Dowgate deem it necessary for the fulfilment of any legal or regulatory obligation.
12. Conflicts of Interest
12.1 The Company hereby acknowledges and agrees that, when Dowgate gives the Company advice or provides other services in accordance with this Agreement, Dowgate or an associate or some other person connected with it or another of its clients may have an interest, relationship, or arrangement that is material in relation to the transaction or investment concerned. Dowgate is under an obligation to maintain and operate effective organisational and administrative arrangements with a view to taking all reasonable steps to prevent conflicts of interest from constituting or giving rise to a material risk of damage to the interests of its clients. Where Dowgate becomes aware that a conflict of interest has arisen or is likely to arise and its arrangements for the management of such conflict of interest are not sufficient to ensure with reasonable confidence that the risk of damage to the interests of clients will be prevented, it will inform the Company of the general nature and/or sources of the conflicts of interest, including sufficient detail, taking into account the nature of the Company, to enable the Company to take an informed decision with respect to the services
to be provided by Dowgate in the context of which the conflict of interest arises as soon as reasonably practicable, but Dowgate will be under no obligation to provide details of the conflict. Thereafter, the parties will consult with a view to resolving a satisfactory procedure in view of such conflict. However, the Company agrees that as a result of such conflict of interest Dowgate may no longer be able to advise the Company and in such case Dowgate reserves the right to decline to arrange any transaction or give advice or make any accommodation to the Company and, if Dowgate considers it reasonably necessary to do so, it shall be entitled to terminate this Agreement without notice in accordance with Clause 20.3(h).
12.2 The Company hereby acknowledges and agrees that Dowgate shall be under no duty to disclose to the Company or use for its benefit anything that may come to the attention of Dowgate or any company or person associated with Dowgate either in the course of rendering similar services to other clients (whether or not Dowgate or any company or person associated with Dowgate is involved in providing services to the Company or is separated by a Chinese wall) or in the event that such disclosure or use would be a breach of duty or confidence owed by Dowgate or any company or person associated with Dowgate to another person.
13. Confidentiality
- Except as provided in Clause 13.2, the parties undertake to, and undertake to procure that their directors, officer, employees and advisers shall, keep confidential the terms of this Agreement and all information, advice or communication that they have received or acquired from the other party in the course of Dowgate providing services pursuant to this Agreement and to use such information, advice or communication only for the purposes contemplated by this Agreement or as otherwise authorised by this Agreement or by the other party.
- The undertaking in Clause 13.1 shall not apply to any information:
- which is or comes into the public domain (other than as a direct or indirect result of a breach of the undertaking in Clause 13.1);
- which is contained in the Company's prospectus or any announcement released via a Regulatory Information Service;
- which is required to be disclosed by law or by any regulatory or governmental body or securities exchange;
- which is disclosed to such professional advisers, consultants and employees of the disclosing party as is reasonably necessary in connection with the appointment of Dowgate pursuant to this Agreement, providing that the disclosing party procures that the people to whom the information is disclosed keep it confidential as if they were a party hereto.
- No reference to Dowgate or to its advice is to be made in any publication made by the Company or any holding company of the Company or by any subsidiary or associated company of any such holding company or on their behalf or on its behalf, without the prior consent of Dowgate, which is not to be unreasonably withheld or delayed, unless required by any legal or regulatory obligation.
14. Fees and expenses
14.1 Commencing from the Admission Date, the Company shall pay, quarterly in advance to Dowgate, an annual retainer fee, pursuant to the products and services set out in Schedule
1 of this Agreement of:
