document or announcement if the Company asks Dowgate to issue or approve it, or arrange for its issue, whether or not it is a financial promotion (as described in section 21 of the FSMA), and Dowgate may require further information from the Company in order to do so. The Company agrees to provide Dowgate with all assistance and information which Dowgate may reasonably request to enable it to satisfy itself that the contents of any announcement made or released by Dowgate on behalf of the Company or during the course of or pursuant to the appointment under this Agreement is not false or misleading and does not omit any material information. The Company will accept full responsibility for the contents of the document or announcement. The Company undertakes, warrants and represents that all information which it provides to Dowgate in connection with a document or announcement will be true, complete and accurate in all material respects.

The Company acknowledges that Dowgate retains the right (i) to refuse to issue or approve, or arrange for the issue of, a particular document or announcement and (ii) to require the Company not to or to cease to distribute or publish a document or announcement which, in Dowgate's reasonable opinion, has any connection with or potential effect on its appointment under this Agreement, if at any time Dowgate becomes aware of information which, in its opinion, renders the document or announcement untrue, incomplete or misleading in a material respect. The Company further acknowledges that Dowgate will not approve real time financial promotions (as defined in the FSMA) and will not approve financial promotions for the purposes of Section 21 of the FSMA unless it agrees in writing to do so on terms satisfactory to it, including the payment of an fee. The Company agrees it will take such action as Dowgate may reasonably request from time to time in connection with any announcement, including a request to make a particular announcement or a corrective announcement. If the Company fails to comply with Dowgate's reasonable request to provide Dowgate with assistance in relation to an announcement, Dowgate may terminate the appointment forthwith in accordance with Clause 20.3(g) and make such announcement as it sees fit to clarify its position.

11. Use of Materials

Any reports, models or papers produced by Dowgate for the Company, in draft and/or final form, will be for the exclusive use of the Company and not for distribution to other persons unless otherwise agreed by Dowgate. The information contained in such reports, models and papers will not be used by Dowgate for any purpose other than advising the Company. All correspondence and papers in Dowgate's possession or control relating to this Agreement or the subject matter of this Agreement shall be Dowgate's sole property, save for original contracts, share certificates and other original documents held to the Company's order, but Dowgate will not use any such correspondence or papers for any purpose other than advising the Company. The Company acknowledges the right of Dowgate to retain copies of any documentation belonging to the Company, subject to clause 13, should Dowgate deem it necessary for the fulfilment of any legal or regulatory obligation.

12. Conflicts of Interest

12.1 The Company hereby acknowledges and agrees that, when Dowgate gives the Company advice or provides other services in accordance with this Agreement, Dowgate or an associate or some other person connected with it or another of its clients may have an interest, relationship, or arrangement that is material in relation to the transaction or investment concerned. Dowgate is under an obligation to maintain and operate effective organisational and administrative arrangements with a view to taking all reasonable steps to prevent conflicts of interest from constituting or giving rise to a material risk of damage to the interests of its clients. Where Dowgate becomes aware that a conflict of interest has arisen or is likely to arise and its arrangements for the management of such conflict of interest are not sufficient to ensure with reasonable confidence that the risk of damage to the interests of clients will be prevented, it will inform the Company of the general nature and/or sources of the conflicts of interest, including sufficient detail, taking into account the nature of the Company, to enable the Company to take an informed decision with respect to the services