Company Registration No. 11429299 OTAQ PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 - 1 -

CONTENTS Page Company Information 1 Financial Highlights 2 Chairman's Statement 3 Strategic Report Operating Review 4 Financial Review 5 - 6 Directors' Duty to Promote the Success of the Group 7 Environmental, Social and Governance 8 Principle Risks and Uncertainties 9 Governance Board of Directors 10 Report of the Directors 11 - 12 Corporate Governance 13 - 16 Independent Auditor's Report 17 - 20 Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 21 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 22 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 23 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 24 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 25 - 51 Company Statement of Financial Position 52 Company Statement of Changes in Equity 53 Notes to the Company Financial Statements 54 - 56

Company registration number 11429299 Directors Mr A Reynolds Mrs S E Stoten Mr P D Newby Mr W G Watt (resigned 20 September 2023) Mr M J Enright (resigned 31 July 2023) Mr G T Clifford Dr HV Rotsch Mr M Pye (resigned 31 March 2023) Mrs J Dowds (appointed 10 April 2024) Secretary Mrs J Dowds Registered office 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road White Cross Lancaster England LA1 4XF Auditor Azets Audit Services Fleet House New Road Lancaster LA1 1EZ Corporate advisor and broker Dowgate Capital Limited 15 Fetter Lane London EC4A 1BW Solicitors CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP 1 West Regent Street Glasgow G2 1AP Website www.otaq.com - 1 -

ABOUT OTAQ PLC OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company focused upon the aquaculture and offshore markets. OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company has developed what it believes to be a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in a number of the major salmon production regions of the world. OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 REVENUE £4.4m 2022** £2.6M ADJUSTED EBITDA* -£0.3M 2022 -£0.26 GROSS PROFIT £2.2M 2022 £0.8m LOSS PER SHARE £0.009 2022 £0.05 NET DEBT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS £0.8m £0.3M 2022 net cash £0.76m 2022 £2.3M *Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative performance measure used internally to monitor the Group's performance. It is calculated as earnings before income, tax, depreciation, exceptional costs, impairment, share option charges and amortisation. ** Comparatives are for the 9-month period to 31 December 2022 - 2 -

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Over the past year, the Group has diligently worked to develop and expand its product portfolio within its core markets, Offshore and Aquaculture. Following initial sales of some of these new products the Group is now focused on developing new markets and commercial opportunities. Product development will continue into 2024 as the range expands to provide a suite of complementary aquaculture and offshore products. I believe that 2024 will yield the benefit of our expanded and diversified product portfolio and I will be able to present improved revenue and profit performance for the year to 31 December 2024. Strategy The business strategy leverages the Group's customer base in the Offshore and Aquaculture industries to market new products developed by the Group's product development team. Over time, the Group aims to offer a comprehensive suite of advanced products for the Aquaculture industry, catering to both finfish and shrimp markets, while also targeting niche markets in the Offshore sector to sustain its historical success. Additionally, the Geotracking division will utilise these newly developed products to focus on specific sectors that are expected to benefit greatly from this technology. Offshore The Offshore division showed strong growth in 2023 with revenues up by 99% on the previous reporting period. This strong performance is expected to continue into 2024 as opportunities in new territories such as North America and other global markets are explored. Sales and marketing resource is being invested to help develop the potential in this division and accelerate revenue growth. Aquaculture The Group has developed innovative new products for use in the Aquaculture industry. The Live Plankton Analysis System (LPAS) was commercially launched at Aquaculture UK on 15th May 2024 and the Group continues to explore the huge market potential for it's shrimp sonar and water quality monitoring products. Geotracking The Geotracking technology developed since 2020 has enjoyed some commercial success. Variants of the Geotracking device remain in development consisting of tracking devices for use in the railway industry and other similar sectors. Trials with partners in the railway industry are ongoing with orders placed and deliveries made. The potential for significant orders within this division exists and the Group is working hard to achieve this. Our Team The continued levels of passion and enthusiasm that exists within the business have driven the results we have seen this year and the strength of the development team have positioned the Group for growth into 2024 and beyond. I am delighted to welcome Justine Dowds to the Board and thank George Watt and Matt Enright for their contribution's. I am confident the team will work diligently to deliver the performance that the Board expects over the next twelve months. Adam Reynolds Non-Executive Chairman 28 June 2024 - 3 -

STRATEGIC REPORT OPERATING REVIEW Review of the period During the year the Group has continued it's path to return to growth and profitability without relying on its historically core product in the Aquaculture division. The Offshore division has performed well in the year . The phytoplankton analysis product was launched commercially in April 2024, following positive feedback from key client stakeholders. With the product achieving the desired identification rates on our initial target species, we are now set to develop this strategically important market. During the year we made sales of over 200 shrimp sonars to Minnowtech LLC, in which we have a 13.9% investment. Early indications of further orders in 2024 have been given as the product has been well received by the early adopters. Revenue The Group achieved Revenue of £4.4m in the year (2022 9 mths: £2.56m) driven by £3.2m in the Offshore division (2022 9 mths: £1.62m) and £1.2m (2022 9 mths: £0.88m) in the Aquaculture division. Sales to non-UK territories have increased by 96% compared to the nine months to December 2022 and UK sales increased by 51% compared to the same period. Non-UK sales now make up 56% of total revenue up from 50% in 2022 as the Offshore division continues to expand and become a more significant part of the Group. This revenue change is all organic. North America sales grew to 23% of total sales in 2023 from 16% in the nine month period for 2022. Europe and Chile are consistent with last year at 15% and 5% respectively. Profit The statutory loss for the year has reduced to £1.1m in 2023 (2022 9 mths: £2.30m). Gross profit increased to £2.2m (50%) in 2023 from £0.8m (31%) in the nine months to December 2022, driven by the transition to higher margin sales in the Offshore division. Effective management of the cost base throughout the year has meant administrative expenses increased only marginally to £3.3m despite being a full 3 months longer period (2022: £3.1m). Dividends The Board is not recommending a final dividend (2022: £nil). Trading environment The North Sea and wider oil market in which the Offshore division operates, and which impacts on demand for the Offshore division, has remained buoyant during the period. Demand in this division is expected to continue to be favourable in 2024 and will be supported by significant sales resources and dedicated product development support. Scotland is a key initial market for the Group's new live plankton analysis system (LPAS) and water quality monitoring product. Continued development of LPAS with the expansion into Australia and Chile continues in 2024. Innovation The Group has continued to invest in the development of new products and improvement to existing products. Investment in research and development, capitalised as development costs, amounted to £0.58 million in the period to 31 December 2023 (2022 9 mths: £0.36 million), equivalent to 13% of Group revenue (2022 9 mths: 14%). The aim of the Group's research and development team is to deliver key projects such as LPAS, water quality monitoring and shrimp sonar devices. Current trading and prospects We are pleased with the growth in sales achieved in the year, demonstrating the success of our strategy to diversify while focusing initial growth efforts in the Offshore division. Future growth is planned to be delivered by both Offshore and Aquaculture through expansion into new markets and with the launch of newly developed products. Whilst we deliver the sales growth, we continue to exercise firm controls on costs and cash in our drive to see the Group return to profitability. Phil Newby Chief Executive 28 June 2024 - 4 -

STRATEGIC REPORT CONTINUED FINANCIAL REVIEW The strategy of the Group is to build a business of significance within the aquaculture and offshore industries with the key financing requirements being to ensure there is sufficient resource to fund new product development and working capital as the Group returns to profit. The Group's Key Performance Indicators are aligned to revenue, profits and ensuring sufficient cash flow to deliver future growth. These three measures were above targets in the period to 31 December 2023. The Group also monitors loss time incidents and employee absenteeism and turnover. Loss time incidents were zero (2022: zero) for the year and employee absenteeism and turnover were in line with historic levels. Revenue Group revenue increased to £4.41m in 2023 from £2.56 million in the 9 months to 31 December 2022. Offshore divisional revenue increased by 100% in the period, and the Group saw a 31% increase in Aquaculture revenue. Delays in new contracts for Geotrackers led to a small decline in revenue to £45k (£59k for nine months to December 2022)). Profits The preferred measure of assessing profits for the Group is explained below: 2023 2022 12 months 9 months £'000 £'000 Operating loss (1,064) (2,310) Exceptional costs - 1,230 Amortisation of intangible assets 277 326 Impairment of rental units - 62 Right-of-use depreciation 168 130 Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 308 304 Adjusted EBITDA* (311) (258) * Earnings before income, tax, depreciation, share option charges, impairment, exceptional costs and amortisation. The Adjusted EBITDA loss of £0.31m for the year to 31 December 2023 is a slight reduction from £0.26m in the 9 months to 31 December 2022 however the corresponding EBITDA operating margin improves to -7% EBITDA from a -10% EBITDA operating loss in the prior year. This improvement was driven by the significant increase in Gross profit in the year, £2.2m from £0.79m in the prior year. The EBITDA improvement also resulted from an increase in the gross profit percentage from 50.0% to 31.0% due to the changing revenue mix towards the Offshore division. Operating losses reduced to £1.06m from £2.31m (in the nine months to 31 December 2022). The statutory loss before tax reduced to £1.22 million compared to £2.51 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA There were no adjusting items in 2023 compared to £1.23m in 2022, (expenditure which does not relate directly to the core activities of the Group and is considered to be one-off in nature or in relation to investing, restructuring or financing activities). In addition to this, there were depreciation charges of £0.31 million (2022: £0.30m), intangible amortisation charges of £0.28m (2022: £0.33m) and right-of-use depreciation charges of £0.17m (2022: £0.13m). Finance costs Net finance costs totalled £0.20m (2022: £0.20m) and related to the interest charge relating to deferred acquisition payments made in the year associated with the terms of the acquisition of Marine Sense Limited in 2018, Right of use asset interest charges and predominantly interest costs relating to the CBILs loan. Taxation As the Group remains in a statutory loss-making position, there is no overall Group tax charge. The Group continues to benefit from research and development tax credits which, accounts for the £0.13m (2022: £0.22m) tax credit in the year. Earnings and losses per share Statutory basic losses per share reduced to 0.9p (2022: loss 5.0p) and statutory diluted losses per share totalled 0.9p (2022: loss 5.0p). These are calculated using the weighted average number of shares in existence during the year. - 5 -

Return on Capital The Group intends to report on capital returns once sustained profitability has been achieved. Whilst capital returns are monitored currently, it is not a key performance or key results measure given the Group's high revenue growth and current statutory loss-making position. Dividends No dividends have been paid in the year (2022: £nil) and no dividend is recommended. It is expected that all cash resources will be retained by the Group. Headcount The Group's number of employees for 2023 stood at 45 (2022: 43). Share capital and share options The Group's issued share capital as at 31 December 2023 totalled 128,144,360 Ordinary shares (2022: 127,824,881). During the year 319,479 (2022: 108,631) shares were issued as part of the employee Share Incentive Plan. No share options were issued or exercised in the year (2022: 0) with 23,930,878 (2022: 23,930,878) share options and warrants in issue as at 31 December 2023. 350,000 (2022: 700,000) share options were cancelled in the year due to employee's leaving the company. Warrants totalling 22,499,978 were outstanding on 31 December 2023 (2022: 22,819,978). Cashflow and net debt This year's cash generated from operations totalled an outflow of £0.31 million (2022: £0.88 million). Total capital expenditure amounted to £0.94 million (2022: £0.61 million). Year-end cash balances totalled £0.32 million compared to £2.34 million in 2022. The Group finished 2023 with net debt of £0.8 million compared to £0.76 million of net cash at the end of 2022 as reconciled below: 2023 2022 12 months 9 months £'000 £'000 Cash and cash equivalents 316 2,337 Non-current lease liabilities (42) (181) Current lease liabilities (134) (172) Non-current financial liabilities (570) (1,054) Current financial liabilities (484) (447) Income tax asset 113 275 Net (debt) / cash (801) 758 The directors consider the income tax credit to be part of net debt as the asset will be converted into cash and is not part of normal working capital requirements as with other current assets. Assets and liabilities Total current assets at 31 December 2023 were £2.5m compared to total current assets of £4.24m at 31 December 2022. The key change during the year relates to the decrease in cash balances and the increase in trade and other receivables to £1.3m (2022: £0.69m) due to one significant debtor that paid in Q1 2024. Inventories have decreased to £0.81m from £0.94m with trade and other payables increasing to £0.66m from £0.50m. Total liabilities have decreased from £2.36m as at 31 December 2022 to £1.9m as at 31 December 2023 with this decrease driven by the repayments due under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILs) loan. The reduction in right-of-use lease liabilities of £177k if offset by an increase in trade and other payables of £158k The Group remains focussed on tight cost control and cash management whilst revenue and EBITDA growth is delivered to enable the Group to become cash flow positive. Summary It is pleasing to see this years 72% increase in revenue and 177% increase in Gross Profit compared to the previous 9 months. The Group's Offshore division is trading well and there is optimism that this division and new product launches can return the Group to an EBITDA-positive position and improve the Group's cash performance. However, management and the Board will continue to exercise firm controls on costs and cash during this period of growth. Justine Dowds Chief Financial Officer 28 June 2024 - 6 -

STRATEGIC REPORT CONTINUED DIRECTORS' DUTY TO PROMOTE THE SUCCESS OF THE GROUP As required by Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006, a director of a company must act in the way that he or she considers, in good faith, would likely promote the success of the company for the benefit of its shareholders. In doing so, the director must have regard, among other matters, to the following issues: Likely consequences of any decisions in the long-term;

long-term; Interests of the company's employees;

Need to foster the company's business relationships with suppliers, customers and others;

Impact of the company's operations on the community and environment;

The company's reputation for high standards of business conduct;

Needing to act fairly between members of the company. The Group's ongoing engagement with stakeholders and consideration of their respective interests in its decision-making process is as described below. Our culture OTAQ has always considered a long-term perspective, from its first interaction with a prospective customer or investment and thereafter. Further detail is explained in the ESG statement on page 8. Shareholders The primary mechanism for engaging with shareholders is through the Company's AGM and also through any annual cycle of investor meetings held alongside the publication of the Group's financial results for the half year and full year. The OTAQ website has a dedicated investor microsite to engage with investors. The Company aims to release market relevant news as the Group's activities permit. Further information is disclosed in the Corporate Governance statement on pages 13 to 16. Customers The Group operates in global markets and developing a strong reputation is key to our ongoing success. Maintaining the strong reputation with our customer base for providing products and service of the highest quality is therefore of paramount importance. The Group undertakes regular quality reviews and is proud of its ISO9001 certification which evidences our strong commitment to customer satisfaction through our internal processes from both a manufacturing and customer engagement perspective. Suppliers We have stable and long-standing close relationships with our key suppliers. As the Group evolves, we are forming new key partnerships with suppliers who we look to help grow as the Group enters into new sectors and territories. We look to make use of supply agreements where possible and treat our suppliers with integrity and all professional courtesies. Employees A key to the Group's performance has been its engaged workforce. The Group's Directors, alongside our management teams, work hard to provide a positive work environment with opportunities for all our staff to grow and achieve their potential as well-respected local employees within each of our businesses' respective communities. As disclosed in the ESG statement on page 8, 27% of our staff at year-end are shareholders with 12 employees partaking in the Share Incentive Plan scheme that was constituted in October 2020. Community and environment Our businesses are proud of their contribution to the local community both as a local employer and also of their generally low impact on the environment. More information can be found in the ESG statement on page 8. - 7 -