STRICTLY PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL The Directors OTAQ plc 8-3-4 Harpers Mill South Road White Cross Lancaster LA1 4XF For the attention of: Phil Newby 17 April 2024 Dear Sirs, Project Loch - Engagement Letter 1. ENGAGEMENT We write to confirm the basis upon which Dowgate Capital Limited (" Dowgate " or " we ") is engaged to advise OTAQ plc (the " Company " or " you ") as AQSE corporate adviser, financial adviser and broker to the Company (the " Engagement ") on a fundraising through the issue of 10% convertible unsecured loan notes (" CLNs ") to raise up to £2.0 million (the " Fundraising "). It is acknowledged that the Fundraising will not be underwritten by Dowgate. 2. SERVICES 2.1 In consideration for Dowgate agreeing to act in accordance with the Engagement Letter, Dowgate will, in consultation with the Company's other advisers (as applicable) provide the following services (the "Services") in connection with the Fundraising: advise on the timing, structure and terms of the Fundraising; as required, liaising directly with AQSE, the London Stock Exchange, the FCA or the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers; co-ordinate the Fundraising with the Company's lawyers and other external advisers (as applicable), holding regular meetings of the project team to review progress against the timetable and reporting to the Company thereon; to attend board meetings of the Company and such other meetings with management of the Company, as are necessary; to carry out such pre-marketing as Dowgate considers appropriate, report on such pre-marketing to the Company and advise on an appropriate price or price range (as applicable) with which to launch the Fundraising; advise on the external presentation of the Fundraising and the likely reaction of the market and the Company's shareholders to the Fundraising; Dowgate Capital Limited, registered in England number 02474423, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Registered address: 15 Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1BW.

to assist the Company in the placing of those CLNs to be offered pursuant to the Fundraising and entering into a placing agreement with the Company, subject to, inter alia , market conditions and the terms of the placing being satisfactory to Dowgate, in connection with the distribution of the CLNs to investors. For the avoidance of doubt, the Engagement Letter does not commit Dowgate to enter into a placing agreement and Dowgate is appointed to act on a reasonable endeavours basis in connection with the Fundraising; arrange and advise on the presentation and marketing campaign of the Company to certain investors for the Fundraising roadshow; to approach the Takeover Panel to confirm with the Takeover Panel's the current composition and shareholding of the OTAQ Concert Party; to seek a Rule 9 Waiver with regard to Fundraising, if required and to prepare a Rule 9 Waiver circular, and supporting documentation, if required; to assist in the preparation and drafting of a circular to the Company's shareholders in relation to the Fundraising, as required; to assist in the preparation and drafting of all relevant regulatory announcements required in relation to the Fundraising; to review with the Board the Company's working capital requirements in relation to the Fundraising; to review the working capital memorandum, presentation verification notes, board minutes and other related documents prepared by the Company in relation to the Fundraising; and arrange for the distribution of the CLNs to be sold pursuant to the Fundraising and through Dowgate's sales team manage the process of closing and settlement of the

Fundraising in accordance with the terms of a placing agreement to be entered into between the Company and Dowgate. For the avoidance of doubt, the duties and responsibilities of Dowgate shall not include: giving tax, legal, regulatory (save as referred to above), accounting or other specialist or technical advice or services; or giving specific financial or strategic advice, save as set out above. Any valuation advice which Dowgate provides will be given on the understanding that, unless expressly agreed in writing, Dowgate does not accept responsibility for the accounting or other data and commercial assumptions on which such a valuation is based, the assessment and evaluation of which remain your responsibility. The Company confirms that it has made and will continue to make its own independent investigation and assessment of the Fundraising and that it will rely on its own expertise and on that of specialist legal, accounting and tax advisers in respect of any due diligence exercise conducted in connection therewith and in assessing the conclusions. The Company acknowledges and agrees that the Services to be provided by Dowgate hereunder and its advice, whether formal or informal, relating to the Engagement are solely for the benefit and use of the Company. The Company agrees that any advice, reports, recommendations or opinions, which are provided to the Company in the context of the 2

Engagement, shall not be disclosed, referred to or otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to third parties (including, but not limited to), the remaining shareholders of the Company who are not party to the Engagement Letter, without the prior written consent of Dowgate. 3. FEES Dowgate's fees (plus VAT and disbursements, where applicable) to act in relation to the

Fundraising will comprise: a commission of of the aggregate value at the issue price of all CLNs subscribed for pursuant to the Fundraising (the " Fundraising Commission "); and a corporate advisory fee of (" Advisory Fee "). For the avoidance of doubt, the Fundraising Commission and the Advisory Fee shall be payable by the Company immediately upon completion of the Fundraising. All relevant costs and disbursements incurred by Dowgate in relation to the Fundraising, including the Lawyers' Fees, which are expected to be no more than plus VAT as applicable. 3.4 Should the Fundraising take a form unforeseen by the terms of the Engagement Letter such that the complexity, timing and/or value of the Fundraising substantially differs from the parties' original expectations, it is hereby agreed the parties shall review in good faith the fee structure set out above. 4. APPOINTMENT The Company irrevocably and unconditionally appoints Dowgate as its agent in connection with the Fundraising on the terms of the Engagement Letter and confers on Dowgate all powers, authorities and discretions on behalf of the Company which are necessary for or reasonably incidental to the conduct of the Fundraising on the basis set out in the Engagement Letter (including, without limitation, the power to appoint sub-agents or to delegate the exercise of its powers, authorities or discretions to such persons as Dowgate sees fit) and hereby agrees to ratify and confirm everything which Dowgate shall lawfully and properly do in the exercise of, and in accordance with, such appointment, powers, authorities and discretions. Unless otherwise agreed by the parties in writing, the Engagement shall commence on the Effective Date and will remain in effect for the Term. 5. CLIENT CATEGORISATION Dowgate is authorised and regulated by the FCA in respect of the carrying on of regulated activities under FSMA. On the basis of information provided by the Company, for the purposes of the Engagement, and all investment services and activities and ancillary services which it may conduct with the Company, Dowgate has categorised the Company as a Retail Client as defined in the FCA's Conduct of Business Rules. The Company may request in writing that it is re-categorised as a Professional Client, but it is not generally Dowgate's policy to accept such requests. As a Retail Client, the Company will obtain the benefit of FCA Handbook rules designed exclusively for the protection of Retail Clients, including access to the Financial Ombudsman Service. By signing the Engagement Letter, the Company agrees to this categorisation. 3

6. STANDARD TERMS OF BUSINESS The Definitions as set out in Schedule 1, and the Standard Terms applicable to the Engagement as set out in Schedule 2, are incorporated by reference into this letter. This letter, the Definitions and the Standard Terms shall together be referred to as the " Engagement Letter ".

If there is any conflict and/or inconsistency between the terms of this letter and the Definitions and the Standard Terms, the terms of this letter shall prevail. Dowgate is a member of London Stock Exchange and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA of 12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN. Dowgate aims to offer the Company an efficient and effective service but if the Company should feel unhappy with any aspect of the service it receives from Dowgate, it should not hesitate to contact Simon Carter (Chief Operating Officer, Dowgate Capital Limited at 15 Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1BW). We look forward to working with you on the Fundraising. Should you have any questions or wish to raise any matters during the Engagement, please do not hesitate to contact us. In the meantime, please confirm your acceptance of the Engagement Letter by signing the enclosed duplicate and returning it to us. To the extent that you do not sign and return the execution copy but continue to instruct us, the Company shall be deemed to have accepted the continued engagement of us on the terms of the Engagement Letter. Yours faithfully James Serjeant Group Managing Director Head of Corporate Broking & Advisory For and on behalf of Dowgate Capital Limited --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To: Dowgate Capital Limited We confirm that the foregoing terms and conditions are agreed and accepted. Signature Name Date Director, duly authorised For and on behalf of OTAQ plc 4

SCHEDULE 1 DEFINITIONS The following words and expressions shall (unless the context requires otherwise) have the following meanings in the Engagement Letter: "Advisory Fee" is defined in paragraph 3.1.2; "AQSE" means Aquis Stock Exchange Limited which operates the AQSE Growth Market; "AQSE Growth Market" means the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market; "AQSE Rules" means the 'AQSE Growth Market Rulebook - Access' (published by AQSE, effective April 2023; "Associate" means in relation to a company, a person (including an employee, agent or subsidiary) who performs or has performed services for or on that company's behalf; "Business Day" means a day, other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday in England, when banks in London are open for business; "Code" means the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (as amended, modified or re-issued from time to time); "Communications" is defined in paragraph 3.4 of Schedule 2; "Company" or "you" is defined in paragraph 1.1; "Definitions" means these definitions and interpretation; "Dowgate" or "we" are defined in paragraph 1.1; "Effective Date" means from the date of this Engagement Letter; "Engagement" is defined in paragraph 1.1; "Engagement Letter" means this letter of engagement, the Definitions and the Standard Terms; "FCA" means the Financial Conduct Authority; "FCA Handbook" means the handbook of rules and guidance issued from time to time by the FCA made pursuant to FSMA; "FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended; "Fundraising" is defined in paragraph 1.1; "Fundraising Commission" is defined in paragraph 3.1.1; "Indemnified Persons" means Dowgate together with the directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents of Dowgate and each such other member (for the avoidance of doubt, in each case whether present or future); "Lawyers' Fees" means the fees and properly and reasonably incurred expenses of the lawyers acting on behalf of Dowgate connection with the Fundraising; "Listing Rules" means the listing rules of the FCA made under section 73A of FSMA; 5

"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc; "Material Interest" is defined in paragraph 7.1 of Schedule 2; "MAR" means the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018; "MiFID" means the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive; "Ordinary Shares" means ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company; "Reimbursement" is defined in paragraph 10.1 of Schedule 2; "Relevant Communication" is defined in paragraph 3.5 of Schedule 2; "Relevant Limitation" is defined in paragraph 8.11 of Schedule 2; "Services" is defined in paragraph 2; "Standard Terms" means Dowgate's standard terms of engagement attached to this letter at Schedule 2; "Term" means the period commencing on the Effective Date until the earlier of completion of the Fundraising or 31 May 2024; and "VAT" means value added tax. 6

SCHEDULE 2 STANDARD TERMS OF ENGAGEMENT 1. ROLE OF DOWGATE Dowgate will carry out the Services set out in the Engagement Letter and will not be obliged to provide any other advice or service (including but not limited to underwriting and market making) unless it expressly agrees to do so. Dowgate will not have any responsibility for any services provided to the Company by persons other than Dowgate. It will also not be responsible for providing or reviewing specialist or technical advice (such as on legal, regulatory, accounting or taxation matters) or services which the Company has agreed to or would usually procure, nor will it be responsible for conducting any due diligence, financial or other investigation except to the extent (if any) agreed in the Engagement Letter. The commercial assessment as to whether or not the Company decides to enter into any transaction or arrangement the subject of the Engagement is a decision that can only be taken by the directors and/or shareholders of the Company. Dowgate's work will be performed in conjunction with such other of the Company's advisers as may be appropriate. For the avoidance of doubt, the liability of Dowgate and any other broker, financial adviser or other third party adviser arising from their respective engagements as adviser to the Company shall be several and not joint or joint and several and the Company acknowledges that each of Dowgate and any other broker, financial adviser or other third party adviser shall in no circumstances have liability or responsibility to the Company for or in connection with the performance or non-performance by any such other broker, financial adviser or other adviser of any of that other broker's, financial adviser's or other adviser's services. Dowgate is entitled to assume that its instructions in relation to the Engagement have been properly authorised by the Company if they are given by a director or senior executive of the Company or by any of the persons referred to in the Engagement Letter. The Company shall confer on Dowgate all powers, authorities and discretions on behalf of the Company which are necessary for or reasonably incidental to the conduct of the Engagement on the basis set out in the Engagement Letter (including, without limitation, the power to appoint sub-agents or to delegate the exercise of its powers, authorities or discretions to such persons as Dowgate sees fit) and the Company shall ratify and confirm everything which Dowgate shall lawfully and properly do in the exercise of, and in accordance with, such appointment, powers, authorities and discretions. 2. CONFIDENTIALITY Subject to paragraph 2.2, Dowgate agrees to use reasonable endeavours to ensure that all confidential information obtained from the Company in connection with the Engagement is treated as being strictly confidential provided that Dowgate's obligations under this paragraph

2.1 shall cease after three years from the date set out at the front of the Engagement Letter. Dowgate shall: 2.2.1 be free to make disclosures of confidential information or to make any announcements required by law, regulation or order of a court or regulatory body, or pursuant to governmental action, regulatory requirement or request, or necessary in the view of Dowgate to seek to establish any defence in any legal or regulatory 7

proceeding or investigation or otherwise to comply with its own regulatory obligations, save that Dowgate will give the Company prior written notice of such disclosure or announcement if it is not restricted from doing so and if Dowgate is required to make such disclosure, it shall only disclose such information as is necessary to conform to such obligation; not be obliged to treat any information as confidential (i) which is in the public domain when given or which ceases to be confidential even if still non-public or which later comes into the public domain (otherwise than by breach of these terms of engagement), (ii) or which was or becomes available to Dowgate from a source not known to Dowgate to be subject to an obligation to the Company to keep such information confidential or (iii) which was independently developed by Dowgate without use of the confidential information; be free to make any disclosure if the Company consents to such disclosure in writing; be free to make any disclosure to its agents and advisers provided that such agents and advisers are made aware of the confidential nature of the information; and be free to make any disclosure to any of its Indemnified Persons. Dowgate shall not have any duty to disclose to, or utilise for the benefit of, the Company, any non-public information acquired in the course of providing services to any other person, in engaging in any transaction (on its own account or otherwise) or in otherwise carrying on its business. Advice (including any opinion or report) whether written or oral by Dowgate to the Company, or any communications between Dowgate and the Company in connection with the Engagement may only be used and relied upon by the Company and may not be relied on by any third party or disclosed to any third party without the prior written consent of Dowgate (other than the Company's advisers who may place no reliance on such advice). All correspondence and other papers held by Dowgate in relation to any matters undertaken for the Company will be Dowgate's sole property, with the exception of original contracts, share certificates and other documents of title held to the Company's order and any documents for whose return the Company has stipulated on or prior to their receipt by Dowgate. The Company agrees to keep the terms of the Engagement Letter confidential, save as such disclosure is required by applicable rules, law or regulation. 3. INFORMATION AND ANNOUNCEMENTS The Company shall ensure that, in order to carry out the Engagement, Dowgate will have reasonable access to (i) the directors and other staff of the Company and its subsidiaries and

(ii) the Company's auditors and other advisers as Dowgate may reasonably request. The Company shall provide Dowgate and its advisers with, and give access to all material information in its possession relevant to the Engagement, as Dowgate may reasonably request, including without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing: 3.2.1 all information which is material to an understanding of the Company's business, including the assets, liabilities, profitability and prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries; and 8

copies of all contracts, documents and records which Dowgate, its advisers or the Company may consider relevant to the Engagement (acting reasonably), and Dowgate shall be entitled to rely on such information without independent verification. In complying with its obligations under paragraphs 3.1 and 3.2, the Company shall ensure that in doing so: the Company is legally entitled to provide such information for the purpose for which it is used without breaching any obligation owed by the Company to a third party or otherwise infringing any legal, regulatory or equitable rights of any third party or any duties whatsoever; such information is and remains true, fair, complete and accurate in all material respects and not misleading in any material respect whether by omission or otherwise; and if the Company subsequently discovers that any information provided by it is or has become untrue, unfair, incomplete, inaccurate in all material respects or misleading in any material respect or that such information has been improperly obtained or that its provision or use by Dowgate would be unauthorised or in breach of any law, duty or obligation, it will promptly inform Dowgate. The Company must ensure that all announcements and documents published or statements made by and/or published by it or on its behalf in the course of, and relevant to, the

Engagement (" Communications ") will only be made or published after consultation with

Dowgate and will be at all times true and accurate and not misleading in all material respects and, where appropriate, will contain all information and expressions of opinion necessary for legal or regulatory purposes and all such opinions will be honestly held and given after due and careful consideration. Communications which may have an effect on the price of or market in the shares or securities of the Company or any subsidiary of the Company may not be made without the prior consent of Dowgate, unless the Company has a regulatory obligation to publish such communication without delay. The Company agrees that if Dowgate approves any Communication for the purposes of FSMA, or otherwise issues, transmits or disseminates any Communication made by or on behalf of the

Company for the purposes of the Engagement (a " Relevant Communication "): the Company shall be deemed to warrant and undertake that such Relevant Communication and any information provided to Dowgate in relation to Dowgate's decision to approve or to issue, transmit or disseminate such Relevant Communication will be true and accurate in all respects and not misleading in any respect; Dowgate shall be entitled to qualify the approval of such Relevant Communication in such manner as it considers necessary or appropriate to ensure compliance with applicable rules, law or regulation and if it does so the Company will procure that the Relevant Communication is published and distributed only in accordance with applicable rules, law or regulation and such approval; and if at any time Dowgate becomes aware of any information which, in Dowgate's opinion, renders the Relevant Communication untrue, incomplete or misleading in any respect or if the Relevant Communication has ceased to be compliant with 9