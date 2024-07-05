Note Document means the Instrument, the Charge and the Placing Letters.

Extraordinary an extraordinary resolution as defined in paragraph 17 of Schedule 5;

Resolution

GBP "£" or "Sterling" means the lawful currency from time to time of the

United Kingdom;

Instrument this note instrument and the Schedules attached to it as may from

time to time be modified or supplemented in accordance with the

provisions contained herein;

Interest Payment Date has the meaning given in Condition 2.1;

Issuance Condition the passing at a duly convened and held general meeting of the

Company of resolutions granting the Directors sufficient authority to

allot and issue the Conversion Shares free of any pre-emption rights

and to obtain a waiver pursuant to rule 9 of the City Code on

Takeovers and Mergers, each necessary to permit the Company to

issue the Notes;

MAR the Market Abuse Regulation, regulation (EU) No 596/2014;

Noteholder a person whose name is entered in the Register as the holder of a

Note;

Notes up to £2,700,000 convertible notes constituted by this Instrument or,

as the case may be, the principal amounts represented by them and

for the time being issued and outstanding;

Payoff Letter means the payoff and release letter dated on or around the date of

the Instrument with respect to the repayment and satisfaction of the

CBILS Loan and the release of all Security granted in connection with

the CBILS Loan;

Placing Letter means a placing letter, in the agreed form, entered into between the

Placee (as defined therein) and Dowgate Capital Limited (as agent of

the Issuer) setting out the terms of the placing of the Notes;

Register the register of holders of the Notes kept by or on behalf of the Issuer;

Restricted Jurisdiction means the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan or

the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction where the issue

of the Notes and/or the Conversion Shares to be issued thereunder

would or may constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulation

of such jurisdiction;

Sealfence Products means the Company's existing Sealfence acoustic deterrent system

product inventory, namely its Sealfence 3 and Sealfence 4 control

units, related protectors and related battery boxes;

Security means a mortgage, charge, pledge, lien, assignment or other security

interest securing any obligation of any person or any other agreement