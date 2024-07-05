Dated 26 June 2024
OTAQ PLC (AS ISSUER)
and
DOWGATE WEALTH LIMITED (AS AGENT)
Instrument Constituting up to £2,700,000 Convertible Notes
CONTENTS
Clause
Page
SCHEDULE 1 Form of Note Certificate
10
SCHEDULE 2 Conditions of the Notes
12
SCHEDULE 3 Form of Conversion Notice
24
SCHEDULE 4 Provisions as to the Register
25
SCHEDULE 5 Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders
28
SCHEDULE 6 Conditions to the Issue
34
THIS INSTRUMENT is executed on 26 June 2024 by
- OTAQ PLC, a public limited company registered in England (number 11429299) with registered address at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England, LA1 4XF (the "Issuer"); and
- DOWGATE WEALTH LIMITED, a private limited company registered in England (number 12221221) with registered address 15 Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1BW as agent for the Noteholders (the "Agent").
WHEREAS
- The Issuer has in accordance with its articles of association and by resolution of board of directors passed on or before the date of this Instrument, subject to satisfaction of the Issuance Condition, created and authorised the issue of a maximum principal amount of up to £2,700,000 Notes, such Notes to be constituted as hereinafter provided and subject to, and with the benefit of, the Schedules attached hereto which shall be deemed to form part of this Instrument.
- Pursuant to the issuance of the Notes, the Issuer has agreed to grant the Charge.
- The Agent is a party hereto for the purposes of holding the Security Property as agent for the Noteholders pursuant to the terms of this Instrument.
BY THIS INSTRUMENT THE ISSUER DECLARES AND COVENANTS AS FOLLOWS:
1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATIONS
1.1 In this Instrument the following words and expressions shall have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:
Business Day
a day (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays in England
and Wales) on which banks generally are open in London for the
transaction of normal banking business;
CBILS Loan
the £0.8 million loan owed by OTAQ Aquaculture Limited to Growth
Lending 2020 Limited pursuant to a loan agreement dated 3 February
2021, as amended, entered into between, inter alia, OTAQ
Aquaculture Limited (as borrower), the Issuer (as guarantor) and
Growth Lending 2020 Limited (as lender);
Charge
the charge over Sealfence Products entered into between the Issuer
and the Agent in respect of this Instrument;
Conditions
the conditions of the Notes as set out in Schedule 2 as from time to
time modified in accordance with the provisions contained herein;
Delegate
means any delegate, custodian, agent, attorney or trustee appointed
by the Agent (in its capacity as agent).
Directors
or Board means the board of directors for the time being of the Issuer
or a duly authorised committee of the Directors;
Event of Default
has the meaning given in Condition 4.1;
1
Note Document
means the Instrument, the Charge and the Placing Letters.
Extraordinary
an extraordinary resolution as defined in paragraph 17 of Schedule 5;
Resolution
GBP
"£" or "Sterling" means the lawful currency from time to time of the
United Kingdom;
Instrument
this note instrument and the Schedules attached to it as may from
time to time be modified or supplemented in accordance with the
provisions contained herein;
Interest Payment Date
has the meaning given in Condition 2.1;
Issuance Condition
the passing at a duly convened and held general meeting of the
Company of resolutions granting the Directors sufficient authority to
allot and issue the Conversion Shares free of any pre-emption rights
and to obtain a waiver pursuant to rule 9 of the City Code on
Takeovers and Mergers, each necessary to permit the Company to
issue the Notes;
MAR
the Market Abuse Regulation, regulation (EU) No 596/2014;
Noteholder
a person whose name is entered in the Register as the holder of a
Note;
Notes
up to £2,700,000 convertible notes constituted by this Instrument or,
as the case may be, the principal amounts represented by them and
for the time being issued and outstanding;
Payoff Letter
means the payoff and release letter dated on or around the date of
the Instrument with respect to the repayment and satisfaction of the
CBILS Loan and the release of all Security granted in connection with
the CBILS Loan;
Placing Letter
means a placing letter, in the agreed form, entered into between the
Placee (as defined therein) and Dowgate Capital Limited (as agent of
the Issuer) setting out the terms of the placing of the Notes;
Register
the register of holders of the Notes kept by or on behalf of the Issuer;
Restricted Jurisdiction
means the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan or
the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction where the issue
of the Notes and/or the Conversion Shares to be issued thereunder
would or may constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulation
of such jurisdiction;
Sealfence Products
means the Company's existing Sealfence acoustic deterrent system
product inventory, namely its Sealfence 3 and Sealfence 4 control
units, related protectors and related battery boxes;
Security
means a mortgage, charge, pledge, lien, assignment or other security
interest securing any obligation of any person or any other agreement
or arrangement having a similar effect;
2
Security Property
the security and rights expressed to be granted by the Issuer in favour
of the Agent on behalf of the Noteholders pursuant to the Charge;
United Kingdom
the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland;
United States
the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any
state of the United States of America, the District of Columbia and all
other areas subject to its jurisdiction.
- A Note is "outstanding" unless:
- it has been repaid, redeemed, converted or cancelled in full; or
- it is held by a person for the benefit of the Issuer or a member of its Group.
- In determining whether the Agent should give its consent or approval under the terms of this Instrument the Agent will be deemed to have acted reasonably in withholding its consent or approval where:
- the Agent has not been provided with all information it reasonably requires from the Issuer to assist in coming to a decision; and
- it has concluded (acting reasonably, and in good faith) that if the Agent were to give its consent or approval there would be a reasonable likelihood that this would lead to the occurrence of an Event of Default.
- Subject as herein expressly defined any words and expressions defined in the Companies Act 2006 shall have the meanings therein ascribed to them.
- References to any provision of any statute shall be deemed also to refer to any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof from time to time in force.
- Section 1122 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 is to apply to determine whether a person is connected with another for the purposes of this agreement.
- Unless otherwise stated a reference to (a) a clause, is to a clause of the main body of this Instrument, (b) a paragraph is to a paragraph in the Schedule in which it is set out; and (c) to a Condition is to a Condition set out in Schedule 2.
- Words denoting persons shall include corporations, associations or partnerships, the masculine gender shall include the feminine and the singular shall include the plural and vice versa.
- The headings are for convenience only and shall not affect the interpretation hereof.
2. THE NOTES
- The Issuer may issue the Notes provided that the minimum amount of Notes to be issued will be not less than £1,500,000 and the maximum aggregate nominal amount of Notes from time to time outstanding will not exceed £2,700,000.
- No Notes shall be issued unless and until the Issuance Condition is satisfied.
- The Notes will be issued in registered form in denominations of £1 in nominal amount or integral multiples thereof by the Issuer and at such times and on such terms (consistent with the provisions of this Instrument) as the Issuer shall determine.
3
2.4 The Notes may not be issued in any, or redenominated into any, currency other than Sterling.
3. STATUS AND PURPOSE OF THE NOTES
- The Notes represent direct obligations of the Issuer for the due and punctual payment of the principal and interest together with the performance of all the obligations of the Issuer with respect to the Notes.
- The Notes when issued shall constitute secured debt obligations of the Issuer.
- The Notes shall be known as '10% Convertible Notes 2027'.
- The Issuer shall use funds raised by its issue of Notes firstly, for the purposes of repayment in full of all amounts outstanding under the CBILS Loan and secondly, for future product development and general working capital purposes and not for any other purposes unless consented to in writing by the Agent.
- The Issuer may not issue those Notes unless the Agent has received the documents and other evidence listed in Schedule 6 (Conditions to the Issue) in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Agent. The Agent shall notify the Issuer promptly upon being so satisfied.
4. CERTIFICATE FOR NOTES
- Subject to the Issuance Condition, each Noteholder shall be entitled without charge to a certificate stating the nominal amount of the Notes registered in its name provided payment in full in respect of the principal amount due by such Noteholder has been made to the Issuer. Each certificate shall bear a denoting number, shall be executed by a Director and expressed to be executed by the Issuer, and shall be substantially in the form set out in Schedule 1.
- Joint holders of a Note shall not be permitted unless the Issuer agrees otherwise in writing.
- When a Noteholder has had its Note repaid or redeemed or transferred part only of its Notes, the old certificate shall be cancelled and a new certificate for the balance of such Notes shall be issued without charge.
- The Directors may by resolution (either generally or in any particular case or cases) determine that the signature of any Director required by clause 4.1 shall be affixed by means of some method or system of mechanical signature.
- COMPLIANCE COVENANT AND WARRANTIES
The Issuer hereby covenants with the Noteholders to comply with the terms of the Notes and to observe and perform the Conditions, which Conditions shall be deemed to be incorporated in this Instrument and shall be binding on the Issuer.
- REGISTER OF NOTEHOLDERS
6.1 The Issuer shall cause a register to be maintained in respect of the Notes in accordance with the provisions of Schedule 4.
4
6.2 The provisions relating to the Register set out in Schedule 4 shall be deemed to be incorporated in this Instrument and shall be binding on the Issuer and the Noteholders and on all persons claiming through or under them respectively.
7. APPOINTMENT, ROLE AND RIGHTS OF AGENT
- Each Noteholder (upon becoming a Noteholder by any means) agrees to and acknowledges the appointment of the Agent to act as their agent in connection with the Notes subject to, and in accordance with, the terms and conditions set out in this Instrument and which shall be binding on the Issuer and the Noteholder and all persons claiming through or under them respectively.
- This clause 7.2 applies to the extent that Notes are outstanding to Noteholders. The Agent shall have the right to appoint a non-executive Director acceptable to the Issuer (acting reasonably) as its representative on the Board ("Board Representative") and to attend board meetings of the Issuer and shall be entitled to receive board packs at the same time as they are distributed to the Directors of the Issuer. The Issuer shall pay to the Board Representative (for its own account) an annual fee in the amount and at the times agreed between the Issuer and the Board Representative.
- The Agent declares that it holds the Security Property as agent for the Noteholders on the terms contained in the remainder of this clause 7.
- Nothing in this Instrument constitutes the Agent as a trustee or fiduciary of, nor shall the Agent have any duty or responsibility to, the Issuer, its affiliates or members of its Group. Section 1 of the Trustee Act 2000 shall not apply to the duties of the Agent in relation to the functions constituted by this Instrument.
- The Agent shall not perform any action in relation to the Charge other than as instructed by way of any of an Extraordinary Resolution or as expressly permitted in this Instrument.
- The Agent shall be entitled to request instructions, or clarification of any instruction from the Noteholders as to whether, and in what manner, it should exercise or refrain from exercising any right, power, authority or discretion and the Agent may refrain from acting unless and until it receives any such instructions or clarification that it has requested.
- Any instructions given to the Agent by way of Extraordinary Resolution shall be binding on all Noteholders.
- The Agent shall have no duties or obligations to any other person except for those which are expressly specified in the Note Documents or mandatorily required by applicable law. The Agent's duties under this Instrument and in connection with the Security Property are solely mechanical and administrative in nature.
- The Issuer authorises and instructs the Agent:
- to execute and deliver the Note Documents;
- to exercise the rights, powers and discretions given to the Agent (in its capacity as agent) under or in connection with the Note Documents together with any other incidental rights, powers and discretions; and
- to give any authorisations and confirmations to be given by the Agent (in its capacity as security agent) on behalf of the Noteholders under the Note Documents.
5
- Unless this Instrument expressly specifies otherwise, the Agent may disclose to any other Noteholder any information it reasonably believes it has received as Agent under this Instrument provided that (if applicable) it shall make such disclosee party aware that such information may constitute inside information.
- Notwithstanding any other provision of this Instrument and/or the Charge to the contrary, the neither the Agent nor its Board Representative is obliged to do or omit to do anything if it would, or might in its reasonable opinion, constitute a breach of any law or regulation or a breach of a fiduciary duty or duty of confidentiality.
- Notwithstanding any provision of this Instrument and/or the Charge to the contrary, the Agent is not obliged to expend or risk its own funds or otherwise incur any financial liability in the performance of its duties, obligations or responsibilities or the exercise of any right, power, authority or discretion if it has grounds for believing the repayment of such funds or adequate indemnity against, or security for, such risk or liability is not reasonably assured to it.
- The Agent shall not be bound to enquire:
- whether or not any Event of Default has occurred;
- as to the performance, default or any breach by the Issuer under this Instrument and/or the Charge; or
- whether any other event specified in this Instrument and/or the Charge has occurred.
- The Agent shall not be obliged to register, file or record or otherwise protect any of the Security Property.
- The Agent shall not be obliged to insure any of the Security Property.
- With the written consent of the Issuer, the Agent may appoint one or more Delegates on such terms (which may include the power to sub-delegate) and subject to such conditions as it thinks fit, to exercise and perform all or any of the duties, rights, powers and discretions vested in it by this Instrument and the Charge and shall not be obliged to supervise any Delegate or be responsible to any person for any loss incurred by reason of any act, omission, misconduct or default on the part of any Delegate.
- If the Agent determines that:
- all obligations secured by the Charge have been fully and finally discharged; and
- no Noteholder is under any commitment, obligation or liability (actual or contingent) to make advances or provide other financial accommodation to any party pursuant to this Instrument and/or the Charge, then the trusts set out in this Instrument shall be wound up and the Agent shall release, without recourse or warranty, all of the Security Property and the rights of the Agent under each of the Security Property.
- The Agent may refrain from taking any step in relation to the Security Property unless instructed otherwise by way of an Extraordinary Resolution.
- Subject to the terms of the Charge having become enforceable in accordance with its terms, the Noteholders may by way of Extraordinary Resolution give or refrain from giving instructions to the Agent to enforce (in a manner consistent with the terms of this Instrument and the Charge) or refrain from enforcing the Charge as they see fit.
6
- The Agent may resign as the Agent hereunder by giving notice thereof to the Noteholders and the Issuer, which resignation shall be effective upon the appointment of a successor Agent. Following the receipt of such notice from the Agent, the Noteholders shall appoint a successor Agent. If no successor Agent shall have been appointed by the Noteholders, and shall have accepted such appointment, within thirty days after the resigning Agent's giving of notice of resignation, then the resigning Agent may, on behalf of the Noteholders, appoint a successor Agent without the consent of any of the Noteholders. Upon the acceptance of any appointment as the Agent hereunder by a successor Agent, such successor agent shall succeed to the rights, powers and duties of the resigning Agent, and the term "Agent" shall mean such successor Agent effective upon its appointment, and the former Agent's rights, powers and duties as the Agent shall be terminated, without any other or further act or deed on the part of such former Agent or the Noteholders.
- The Agent is entitled to rely on Noteholder instructions given in accordance with this clause.
- The Noteholders shall not have any independent power to enforce, or have recourse to, any of the Security Property or to exercise any right, power, authority or discretion arising under the Charge except through the Agent.
- The Agent may reclaim from the Noteholders on a pro rata basis any expense or cost of any kind incurred in the performance of its role in connection with the Secured Property.
- The Noteholders hereby indemnify the Agent, on demand, against any cost, loss or liability incurred by the Agent (otherwise than by way of gross negligence, wilful misconduct or fraud) in connection with its role as Agent.
-
MEETINGS OF NOTEHOLDERS
The provisions for meetings of holders of the Notes set out in Schedule 5 shall be deemed to be incorporated in this Instrument and shall be binding on the Issuer and the Noteholders and on all persons claiming through or under them respectively.
- FOREIGN NOTEHOLDERS
The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any of the relevant securities laws of any state or territory of the United States, and no prospectus in relation to the Notes will be filed and no relief from applicable securities law requirements has been or will be obtained from the applicable securities regulatory authority of any province or territory of Canada. No steps have been taken, or will be taken, to enable the Notes to be offered in Japan in compliance with applicable securities laws of Japan and no prospectus in relation to the Notes has been, or will be, lodged with or registered by the Australian Securities Commission. The Notes may not (subject to certain exceptions, including any exemption, if available, from any applicable registration requirements, and otherwise in compliance with all applicable laws) be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of relevant laws of, or require registration thereof in, such jurisdiction.
- FURTHER NOTES
Subject to the terms of the Instrument, the Issuer shall be entitled from time to time, by resolution of the Board or of a duly authorised committee thereof, to cancel any created but unissued Notes and/or to create and issue further Notes to be constituted by deed or Instrument expressed to be supplemental hereto either so as to be identical in all respects and form a single series with the Notes.
7
- CONFIDENTIALITY
The Issuer shall be permitted to disclose any or all of the terms of this Instrument (i) to the Agent,
- to potential Noteholders and (iii) to the extent required by law and regulation, to any other person.
- VARIATION OF THIS INSTRUMENT
- The Issuer may, following sanction by way of an Extraordinary Resolution, make any amendment, modification, change or addition to this Instrument and any such amendment, modification, change or addition shall be binding on the Noteholders. Any such alteration shall be effected by way of deed executed by the Issuer and the Agent and expressed to be supplemental to this Instrument.
- Without prejudice to clause 12.1:
- Any minor or technical changes to correct a manifest error to this Instrument or to facilitate title to Notes being evidenced otherwise than by a Note Certificate or to facilitate the transfer of Notes so evidenced otherwise than by a written deed or for any ancillary or connected purposes to this Instrument shall be notified in writing to the Agent but may be made by the Issuer without the sanction of the Noteholders; and
- Any modification to this Instrument which in the opinion of the Issuer will not be materially prejudicial to the interests of the Noteholders shall be agreed with the Agent but may be made by the Issuer without the sanction of the Noteholders.
13. FEES AND COSTS
- The Issuer shall be responsible for all the reasonable legal and other costs of establishing and managing the Note programme including legal costs reasonably incurred by the Agent in the establishment of this instrument (plus VAT and disbursements (if any)).
- The Issuer shall be liable for any future fees and/or costs connected with any amendment required to this Instrument and/or in connection with any action required to be performed by the terms of this Instrument provided that any future fees and/or costs in excess of £1,000 shall only be reimbursed to the extent that they have been approved in advance in writing by or on behalf of the Issuer.
14. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION
- This Instrument (and any dispute, controversy, proceeding or claim of whatever nature arising out of or in any way relating to this Instrument or the constitution of the Notes) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law.
- Each of the parties to this Instrument irrevocably agrees that:
- The courts of England have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute arising out of or in connection with this Instrument (including a dispute relating to the existence, validity or termination of this Instrument or any non-contractual obligation arising out of or in connection with this Instrument) (a "Dispute").
- The Parties agree that the courts of England are the most appropriate and convenient courts to settle Disputes and accordingly no party to this Instrument will argue to the contrary.
8
