OTAQ : Circular and Notice of General Meeting

This document can also be obtained free of charge on request from the Company's Registrars, Share Registrars Limited, or from the Company's website at www.otaq.com. If you sell or transfer or have sold or transferred all of your Existing Ordinary Shares, you should send this document (but not the personalised Form of Proxy) as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for onward delivery to the purchaser or transferee. OTAQ PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with company number 11429299) Placing and Open Offer to Existing Shareholders of New Ordinary Shares to raise up to approximately £3.6 million Cancellation of Listing of the Existing Ordinary Shares on the Ofﬁcial List Admission of the Enlarged Share Capital to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market Capital Reorganisation to reduce the Nominal Value of the Existing Ordinary Shares Notice of General Meeting Financial Adviser, proposed AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker Dowgate Capital Limited This Circular should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the Letter from the Chairman which is set out in Part I of this Circular. The letter contains a recommendation that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting referred to below. The Notice of the General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 7 November 2022 at the Company's ofﬁces at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England LA1 4XF begins at Part IV of this Circular. A Form of Proxy for use at the General Meeting is enclosed with this document, if received in hard copy form, and available on the Company's website at www.otaq.com. Shareholders are requested to complete and return the Form of Proxy, whether or not they intend to be present at the General Meeting, in accordance with the instructions printed on it. To be valid, Forms of Proxy should be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions set out therein to the Company's registrars, Share Registrars Limited, 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7XX (by post or by hand) or online at www.shareregistrars.uk.com as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than 11.00 a.m. on 3 November 2022, being 48 hours (not counting any part of a day that is not a Business Day) before the time appointed for the holding of the General Meeting. A summary of the action to be taken by Shareholders in relation to the General Meeting is set out on page 23 of this Circular and in the accompanying Notice of General Meeting which begins on page 49 of this Circular. Completion and return of a Form of Proxy, the giving of a CREST Proxy Instruction, or the completion of a proxy form online will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting (in substitution for their proxy vote) if they wish to do so and are so entitled. The Existing Ordinary Shares are currently listed on the standard segment of the Ofﬁcial List and traded on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange. It is proposed that the listing of the Company's Existing Ordinary Shares on the Ofﬁcial List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities be cancelled (the "Delisting") and an application be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market. It is expected that admission of the New Ordinary Shares will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on the AQSE Growth Market at 8.00 a.m. on 9 November 2022 (the "AQSE Admission") and would occur simultaneously with the Delisting becoming effective. Dowgate, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for OTAQ and no one else in connection with the Proposals and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this Circular) as its client in relation to the Proposals and will not be responsible to anyone other than OTAQ for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in connection with the Proposals or any other matter referred to herein. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on Dowgate by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder, neither Dowgate nor any of its afﬁliates accepts any responsibility whatsoever or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, to any person in respect of any acts or omissions of the Company in relation to the Proposals for the contents of this document including its accuracy, completeness or veriﬁcation or for any other statement made or purported to be made by or on behalf of it, the Company or the Directors in connection with the Company, the Existing Ordinary Shares, the New Ordinary Shares or the Proposals and other matters referred to in this document and nothing in this document is or shall be read as a promise or representation in this respect whether as to the past or future. Dowgate accordingly disclaims all and any liability whatsoever whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise (save as referred to above) which it might otherwise have in respect of any acts or omissions of the Company in relation to the Proposals, the Existing Ordinary Shares, the New Ordinary Shares or this document or any such statement. The Existing Ordinary Shares, the New Ordinary Shares and the Warrants have not, nor will they be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or under the applicable securities laws of Russia, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa. The Existing Ordinary Shares, the New Ordinary Shares and the Warrants to be issued by the Company may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in or into the United States, unless registered under the Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from or not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act, or, subject to certain exceptions, into Russia, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa or to, or for the account or beneﬁt of, any national, resident or citizen of Russia, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa. The Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The distribution of this Circular may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession it or any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The value of shares and the income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market and currency movements. When you sell your investment you may get back less than you originally invested. All of the value of an investor's investment in the Company will be at risk. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and the information in this Circular or any documents relating to the matters described in it cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should contact a professional adviser. Copies of this Circular will be available free of charge during normal business hours on any weekday (except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) at the Company's registered ofﬁce from the date of this document. A copy of this document will also be available from the Company's website at www.otaq.com. Capitalised terms have the meanings ascribed to them in the "Deﬁnitions" section of this document. The date of this Circular is 12 October 2022. 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS 4 KEY STATISTICS 5 IMPORTANT INFORMATION 6 DEFINITIONS 7 DIRECTORS, COMPANY SECRETARY, REGISTERED OFFICE, AND ADVISERS 13 PART I LETTER FROM THE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN 14 PART II ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 25 PART III TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OPEN OFFER 29 PART IV NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 49 3 EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS Record Date and time for entitlements under the Open Offer 6.00 p.m. on 11 October 2022 Announcement of the Open Offer and posting of 12 October 2022 this Circular, Proxy Form and Application Form Existing Ordinary Shares marked 'ex' by London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 12 October 2022 Basic Entitlements and Excess Open Offer Entitlements credited to 8.00 a.m. on 13 October 2022 stock accounts in CREST of Qualifying CREST Shareholders Recommended latest time for requesting withdrawal of 4.30 p.m. on 24 October 2022 Basic Entitlements and Excess Open Offer Entitlements from CREST Latest time for depositing Basic Entitlements and 3.00 p.m. on 25 October 2022 Excess Open Offer Entitlements into CREST Publication of AQSE Growth Market Appendix One announcement 25 October 2022 Latest time and date for splitting of Application Forms 3.00 p.m. on 26 October 2022 (to satisfy bona ﬁde claims only) Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms and 11.00 a.m. on 28 October 2022 Payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate) Allocation of Excess Open Offer Shares to Qualifying Shareholders 28 October 2022 Results of Open Offer announced through an RIS 28 October 2022 Latest time and date for Broker Option Exercise 5.00 p.m. on 28 October 2022 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Forms of Proxy 11.00 a.m. on 3 November 2022 Latest time and date for receipt of CREST Proxy Instructions 11.00 a.m. on 3 November 2022 for the General Meeting Record time for those Shareholders on the Register of Members 5.00 p.m. on 3 November 2022 entitled to attend or vote at the General Meeting General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 7 November 2022 Last day of dealings in the Existing Ordinary Shares on the Main Market 8 November 2022 Capital Reorganisation is effective after close of business on 8 November 2022 Cancellation of the listing of the Existing Ordinary Shares 8.00 a.m. on 9 November 2022 from the Ofﬁcial List becomes effective Admission of, and commencement of dealings in, 8.00 a.m. on 9 November 2022 the Enlarged Share Capital on the AQSE Growth Market Open Offer Shares and Placing Shares credited to CREST stock accounts 9 November 2022 Dispatch of deﬁnitive share certiﬁcates for Open Offer Shares and within 14 days of Admission Placing Shares in certiﬁcated form together with Warrant certiﬁcates Note: If any of the details contained in the timetable above should change, the revised time and dates will be notiﬁed to Shareholders by means of a Regulatory Information Service announcement. All references to times and dates in this Circular are to time and dates in London, United Kingdom. In order to subscribe for Open Offer Shares under the Open Offer, Qualifying Shareholders will need to follow the procedure set out in Part III of this Circular and, where relevant, complete the accompanying Application Form. If Qualifying Shareholders have any queries on the procedure for acceptance and payment, or wish to request another Application Form, they should contact Share Registrars Limited on 01252 821390 or, if calling from outside the United Kingdom, +44 (0)1252 821390 where relevant, quoting their full name and address. If you have questions on how to complete the Form of Proxy, please contact Share Registrars Limited on 01252 821390 or, if calling from outside the United Kingdom, +44 (0)1252 821390. Lines are open from 9.00 a.m.to 5.00 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (except English and Welsh public holidays). Calls may be recorded and monitored randomly for security and training purposes. Share Registrars Limited cannot provide advice on the merits of the Fundraising and cannot give any ﬁnancial, legal or tax advice. 4 KEY STATISTICS Closing Price per Existing Ordinary Share(1) 9.5 pence Offer Price of each Open Offer Share (Issue Price) 4 pence Discount to Closing Price per Open Offer Share 57.9 per cent. Number of Existing Ordinary Shares in issue(2) 37,758,052 Entitlement under Open Offer(3) 4 Open Offer Shares for each 5 Existing Ordinary Share held Number of Open Offer Shares to be offered by the Company up to 30,206,441 Issue Price of each Placing Share and Open Offer Share 4 pence Number of Placing Shares to be issued(4) 60,000,000 Maximum proceeds of Placing and Open Offer (before expenses) approximately £3.60 million Maximum Enlarged Share Capital following Admission (5) 127,964,493 Percentage of the maximum Enlarged Share Capital 46.9 per cent. represented by the Placing Shares(5) Percentage of the maximum Enlarged Share Capital 23.6 per cent. represented by the Open Offer Shares(5) Maximum estimated aggregate net proceeds £3.25 million of the Placing and Open Offer(5) Maximum number of Warrants granted on AQSE Admission up to 22,551,610 ISIN - New Ordinary Shares GB00BK6JQ137 ISIN - Open Offer Basic Entitlements GB00BQ0JZ259 ISIN - Excess Open Offer Excess Entitlements GB00BQ0JZ366 TIDM OTAQ The Closing Price per Existing Ordinary Share on 11 October 2022, being the last practicable Business Day prior to the publication of this Circular. As at 11 October 2022, being the last practicable Business Day prior to the publication of this Circular. The actual number of Open Offer Shares to be issued under the Open Offer will be subject to rounding down to eliminate fractions. Assuming the Broker Option is exercised in full. Assuming the maximum number of Open Offer Shares is allotted pursuant to the Open Offer and the Broker Option is exercised in full. 5 Attachments Original Link

