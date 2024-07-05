Date: 4 November 2022 OTAQ PLC DOWGATE CAPITAL LIMITED Placing Agreement

Contents No. Heading 1. Definitions and interpretation 1 2. Conditions 6 3. Delivery, publication and registration of documents 7 4. Authority of Dowgate as financial adviser and agent 8 5. The Further Placing 8 6. Application for AQSE Admission and Delisting 10 7. Commissions, fees, costs and expenses 11 8. Warranties 12 9. Indemnities 12 10. Warranties and Indemnities: General Provisions 14 11. Termination 15 12. Continuing obligations 16 13. Effect of termination 17 14. Withholding and grossing-up 18 15. Notices 19 16. Assignment and third parties 20 17. Liabilities, rights and remedies 20 18. No Fiduciary Relationship 21 19. Counterparts 21 20. Governing law and jurisdiction 21 Schedule 1 23 Schedule 2 24 Schedule 3 32

THIS AGREEMENT is made the day of 2022 BETWEEN: OTAQ PLC (registered in England & Wales No. 11429299) whose registered office is at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England, LA1 4XF (the " Company "); and DOWGATE CAPITAL LIMITED (registered in England & Wales No. 02474423) whose registered office is at 15 Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1BW ( "Dowgate" ) BACKGROUND: As of the date of this Agreement, the Company has 37,758,052 fully-paid ordinary shares of 15 pence each in issue. The Company wishes to obtain the admission of its issued and to be issued Ordinary Shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market (as defined below) and to raise additional working capital by the issue of up to [11,210,579] New Ordinary Shares for cash by means of the Further Placing. The Company wishes to raise £[448,423.16] (before expenses) by the issue of [11,210,579] New Ordinary Shares, being the Further Placing Shares, for cash at the Placing Price to Placees. The Placees will be granted Placing Warrants on the basis of one Placing Warrant for every four Further Placing Shares subscribed for, rounded down to the nearest whole Placing Warrant. Dowgate has agreed, on the terms and subject to the conditions of this Agreement, to act as the Company's sole financial adviser in relation to the Further Placing and to act as the agent of the Company in using its reasonable endeavours to procure Placees in respect of the Further Placing Shares pursuant to the Further Placing. Dowgate has agreed to be appointed as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser in relation to the AQSE Admission, subject to the terms and conditions of the Corporate Adviser Agreement. IT IS AGREED: 1. Definitions and interpretation 1.1 In this Agreement the following words and expressions shall (save where the context otherwise requires) have the following meanings: "Accounts Date" means 31 March 2022; "Adverse Interest" means any claim, equity, lien, charge or trust, any other right or interest of any third party and any other encumbrance of any kind; "Affiliate" means any group undertaking as defined in section 1161 of the Companies Act 2006; "Announcement" means the press announcement in the agreed form, to be issued via the Regulatory Information Service, giving details of the Further Placing and associated matters; 1

"Aquis Stock Exchange" means Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in England with registered company number 04309969 and a recognised investment exchange under section 290 of FSMA; "AQSE Admission" means the admission of the entire ordinary share capital of the Company to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market and such admission becoming effective in accordance with the AQSE Rules; "AQSE Growth Market" means the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market, the primary growth market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange; "AQSE Rules" means the rules contained in the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook for issuers, dated December 2021 as amended or superseded, which set out the admission requirements and continuing obligations of companies seeking admission to and whose securities are admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market issued by Aquis Stock Exchange; "Articles of Association" means the articles of association of the Company in the form in force at the relevant time; "Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee thereof; "Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which banks are open for non-automated general business in London; "Capital Reorganisation" means the proposed reorganisation of the share capital of the Company as described in section 6 of Part I of the Circular; "Circular" means the circular dated and posted to members of the Company on 12 October 2022 enclosing a notice of the General Meeting at which the Resolutions will be proposed; "Conditions" means the conditions set out in Clause 2.1; "Corporate Adviser Agreement" means the agreement dated 11 October 2022 between the Company, the Directors and Dowgate providing for the appointment of Dowgate as AQSE corporate adviser to the Company; "CREST" means the settlement system which enables title to securities to be evidenced and transferred in dematerialised form of which Euroclear is the Operator; "Delisting" means the proposed cancellation of the listing of the Company's Existing Ordinary Shares on the Standard Segment of the Ofﬁcial List and from trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities; "Directors" means the directors of the Company at the relevant time; "DTR" means the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the FCA; "Engagement Letter" means the engagement letter dated 16 September 2022 between the Company and Dowgate relating to its appointment as broker to the Company; "Environmental Laws" means any existing United Kingdom legislation or other laws having application to the operations of any company in the Group or to its properties and in relation to environmental and health and safety matters, including, without limitation, directives, regulations, ordinances, orders and notices, whether or not it forms part of the domestic law of the United 2

Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA, and including judicial and administrative interpretation of each of the foregoing; "Euroclear" means Euroclear UK & International Limited; "EUWA" means the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended and supplemented from time to time and relevant technical standards relating thereto; "Excluded Overseas Shareholder" means any shareholder who is not a Qualifying Shareholder (as defined in the Circular); "Existing Ordinary Shares" means the 37,758,052 fully-paid ordinary shares of 15 pence each in the capital of the Company in issue at the date of this Agreement; "FCA" means the Financial Conduct Authority; "Financial Statements" has the meaning given in paragraph 2.1 of Schedule 2; "FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) including any regulations made pursuant thereto; "Fundraising" means the Further Placing; "Fundraising Documents" means the Announcement, the Placing Letters and the Results Announcement; "Further Placing" means the firm placing of [11,210,579] Further Placing Shares by Dowgate (conditional, inter alia, upon AQSE Admission), as described in this Agreement "Further Placing Shares" means up to [11,210,579] New Ordinary Shares proposed to be allotted and issued by the Company pursuant to the Further Placing; "General Meeting" means the general meeting of the Company to be held on 7 November 2022; "Group" means the Company and its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings and "Group Company", "member of the Group" and "company in the Group" mean any of these; "Indemnified Person" means each of the following: Dowgate; any undertaking which is, on or at any time after the date of this Agreement, a subsidiary undertaking or parent undertaking of Dowgate, or a subsidiary undertaking of any such parent undertaking; and any person who is, on or at any time after the date of this Agreement, a director, officer, employee or agent of any undertaking referred to in (a) or (b) above; "Intellectual Property Rights" means patents, utility models, registered designs, trade marks and service marks (whether registered or not), trade names, business names (including internet domain names), database rights, copyright and related rights and all similar property rights including those subsisting (in any part of the world) in inventions, designs, drawings, performances, computer programmes and software, semi-conductor topographies, confidential information, know-how, trade secrets, business names, goodwill, the right to sue for passing off, and the style of presentation of goods and services and in applications for the protection thereof; 3

"Issuer Agreement" means the agreement in the agreed form between the Company and the Aquis Exchange in the form published by Aquis Stock Exchange on its website; "Known Issues" has the meaning given in paragraph 3 (a) of Schedule 2; "Listing Rules" means the listing rules made by the FCA pursuant to Part VI of the FSMA and in force at the date of this agreement; "London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc; "Long Stop Date" means 22 November 2022; "UK MAR" means the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA; "Material Adverse Change" means any adverse change in, or any development reasonably likely to involve an adverse change in, the condition (financial, operational, legal or otherwise), earnings, business, management, property, assets, rights, results, operations or prospects of the Company or the Group which is material in the context of the Company, or the Group taken as a whole, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business; "New Ordinary Shares" means ordinary shares of 1 (one) penny each in the capital of the Company which will be available for subscription under the Further Placing as a result of the Capital Reorganisation; "Ordinary Shares" means ordinary shares of 15 (fifteen) pence each, and following the Capital Reorganisation 1 (one) penny each, in the capital of the Company; "Placees" means persons procured by Dowgate to subscribe for the Further Placing Shares in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement; "Placing Letters" means the letters in the agreed form to be issued by Dowgate to prospective Placees confirming their acceptance of the offer to subscribe for the Further Placing Shares and to be granted Placing Warrants and the accompanying letter of confirmation to be completed by Placees; "Placing Price" means 4 pence per New Ordinary Share; "Placing Warrants" means warrants each entitling the holder to subscribe for one Ordinary Share in the capital of the Company at a subscription price of 12 pence per share during the period of 24 months immediately following AQSE Admission, as described in the Circular, and which will be granted to each Placee on the basis of one Placing Warrant for every four Further Placing Shares subscribed for, rounded down to the nearest whole Placing Warrant; "Previous Announcements" means all documents issued or announcements made by or on behalf of the Company to any stock exchange or via a Regulatory Information Service or pursuant to any regulatory obligation since the date of the Prospectus; "Prospectus" means the prospectus published by the Company on 24 March 2020; "Prospectus Regulation Rules" means the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the FCA made in accordance with section 73A of FSMA, as amended from time to time; "Registrars" means Share Registrars Limited. 4

"Regulation S" means Regulation S under the Securities Act; "Regulatory Information Service" means a service approved by the London Stock Exchange for the distribution to the public of regulatory announcements in accordance with the Listing Rules and, where applicable, the AQSE Rules; "Resolutions" means the shareholder resolutions set out in the Company's notice of general meeting contained in the Circular; "Results Announcement" means the press announcement in the agreed form, to be issued via the Regulatory Information Service, giving details of the results of the Further Placing; "Securities Act" means the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended; "Third Parties Act" means the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999; "UK Prospectus Regulation" means the retained EU law version of the Prospectus Regulation ((EU) 2017/1129) and the supplementing retained EU law version of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/979, as they form part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA; "VAT" means United Kingdom value added tax; "Warranties" means the representations, warranties and undertakings given and made in Clause 8 and set out in Schedule 2; "Warrant Instrument" means the instrument in the agreed form executed by the Company constituting the Placing Warrants; and "Working Capital Memorandum" means the memorandum, in the agreed form, on the working capital of the Group for the period to 31 March 2024. 1.2 In this Agreement, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to legislation or a legislative provision: is a reference to it as amended, extended or re-enacted from time to time, provided that, as between the parties, no such amendment, extension or re-enactment made after the date of this Agreement shall apply for the purposes of this Agreement to the extent that it would impose any new or extended obligation, liability or restriction on, or otherwise adversely affect the rights of, any party; and shall include all subordinate legislation made from time to time under that legislation or legislative provision. Clauses and Schedules are to clauses of, and schedules to, this Agreement; the singular includes the plural and vice versa, unless the context requires otherwise, and any reference to one gender includes the other genders; a " person " includes any individual, any government, state or agency of a state, any legal person and any trust, partnership, association, corporation or unincorporated body (whether or not having legal personality); 5

this Agreement or any other agreement or document are to this Agreement or such other agreement or document as varied, supplemented, restated, renewed, novated or replaced from time to time; " written " or " in writing " means the representation of words, in English and capable of being read with the naked eye, on paper or in similar hard copy form or by email; any document in the " agreed form " means a document in a form agreed by the Company and Dowgate, such agreement being evidenced by the document being signed or initialled by or on behalf both parties, or in such other manner, including by exchange of emails, as they determine; "material" or "materially" means material in the context of the Placing, which shall be determined by Dowgate in its sole opinion (acting reasonably); a time of day is to London time; and " party " means a party to this Agreement. 1.3 In this Agreement: the expressions " subsidiary undertaking " and " parent undertaking " have the meanings given to them respectively in sections 1161 and 1162 of the Companies Act 2006 (save that for the purposes of section 1162(2) an undertaking shall be treated as a member of another undertaking if any shares in that other undertaking are held by a person as nominee for the first undertaking or by way of security, or in connection with the taking of security, granted by the first undertaking); the words " including " and " in particular " (or any similar term) are by way of illustration only and are not to be construed as implying any limitation and general words shall not be given a restrictive meaning by reason of the fact that they are preceded or followed by words indicating a particular class of acts, matters or things; any Warranty which refers to any of the awareness, knowledge or belief of any person shall be deemed to include the awareness of the Directors who shall be deemed to have made such enquiries and investigations as could reasonably be expected to be made or considered in the context of the Placing, Delisting and AQSE Admission; and references to " finally, judicially determined " shall mean, unless the context requires otherwise: (i) agreed between the Company and Dowgate in writing; or (ii) determined or awarded by a court of competent jurisdiction or in any binding arbitration from which there is no further appeal or otherwise so determined or awarded where no notice of appeal has been served within six months of the date of publication of the determination or award or where the right to appeal has been waived by the relevant party. 2. Conditions 2.1 The obligations of Dowgate under this Agreement are conditional upon: the Company having performed: its obligations under Clause 3 (Delivery and registration of documents) and the documents and information being released, published, registered and posted, or otherwise made available, by the relevant times specified in that Clause; and 6

its obligations under Clauses 5.13 and 5.14 (The Placing) and Clauses 6.2 and 6.3 (Application for AQSE Admission and Delisting), to the extent that such obligations fall to be performed by the Company prior to AQSE Admission; the delivery by the Company to Dowgate by 4.00 p.m. on the Business Day immediately prior to AQSE Admission of a certificate signed for and on behalf of the Company by a Director on behalf thereof in the form set out in Schedule 3; the Company having executed the Warrant Instrument prior to AQSE Admission; the obligations of Dowgate not being terminated before AQSE Admission in accordance with clause 11; the Board having passed the necessary resolutions to issue and allot the Further Placing Shares and grant the Placing Warrants, conditional only upon AQSE Admission, by 4.00 p.m. on the Business Day immediately prior to AQSE Admission, or such later time as may be agreed between the Company and Dowgate, not being later than 4.00 p.m. on the Business Day immediately prior to the Long Stop Date; the Resolutions having been passed without amendment (unless agreed by Dowgate); completion of the Capital Reorganisation (conditional only upon AQSE Admission); and AQSE Admission having occurred not later than 8.00 a.m. on 9 November 2022 or such later date as the Company and Dowgate may agree, but in any event not later than 8.00 a.m. on the Long Stop Date. If, in the event that any of the Conditions is not fulfilled (or waived by Dowgate in its absolute discretion), as the case may be, by the time (if any) specified, the respective obligations of the parties in connection with this Agreement shall, ipso facto, cease and determine and except in relation to any prior breach of any provision of this Agreement, no party shall have any claim against any other party save that: the Company shall promptly pay or reimburse to Dowgate such of the expenses, charges and disbursements referred to in Clause 7.3 which have been incurred by Dowgate on behalf of the Company together in each case with any applicable VAT but excluding any of the Dowgate fees and commission referred to in Clause 7.1; and Clauses 1 (Definitions and interpretation), 7.3 (costs and expenses), 7.4 (VAT), 9 (Indemnities), 10 (Warranties and Indemnities: General Provisions), 14 (Withholding and grossing-up) and 15 (Notices) to 20 (Governing law and jurisdiction) (inclusive) shall remain in full force and effect. The Company shall use its reasonable endeavours to ensure that the Conditions are satisfied in accordance with this Agreement. Dowgate shall be entitled, in its absolute discretion and on such terms as it considers appropriate, by notice in writing to the Company, to waive fulfilment, in whole or in part, of any or all of the Conditions (to the extent permitted by law or regulation) other than those contained in Clauses 2.1(f) and 2.1(i), or extend the time and date for fulfilment of any Condition provided that such extension may not exceed 5.00 pm on the Long Stop Date. 3. Delivery, publication and registration of documents 7