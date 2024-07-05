DocuSign Envelope ID: CD8D2CB1-825B-4A51-A1BD-04EFC081E269
Date: 12 October
2022
OTAQ PLC
DOWGATE CAPITAL LIMITED
Open Offer and Placing Agreement
Contents
No.
Heading
1.
Definitions and interpretation
2
2.
Conditions
8
3. Delivery, publication and registration of documents and posting of
Circular
9
4.
Authority of Dowgate as financial adviser and agent
9
5.
The Open Offer and Placing
10
6.
Application for AQSE Admission and Delisting
12
7.
Commissions, fees, costs and expenses
13
8.
Warranties
14
9.
Indemnities
14
10.
Warranties and Indemnities: General Provisions
16
11.
Termination
17
12.
Continuing obligations
18
13.
Effect of termination
19
14.
Withholding and grossing-up
20
15.
Notices
21
16.
Assignment and third parties
22
17.
Liabilities, rights and remedies
22
18.
No Fiduciary Relationship
23
19.
Counterparts
23
20.
Governing law and jurisdiction
23
Schedule 1
25
Schedule 2
26
Schedule 3
34
THIS AGREEMENT is made the
11th
day of October
2022
12th
BETWEEN:
- OTAQ PLC (registered in England & Wales No. 11429299) whose registered office is at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England, LA1 4XF (the "Company"); and
- DOWGATE CAPITAL LIMITED (registered in England & Wales No. 02474423) whose registered office is at 15 Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1BW ("Dowgate")
BACKGROUND:
- As of the date of this Agreement, the Company has 37,758,052 fully-paid ordinary shares of 15 pence each in issue.
- The Company wishes to obtain the admission of its issued and to be issued Ordinary Shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market (as defined below) and to raise additional working capital by the issue of up to 90,206,441 New Ordinary Shares for cash. by means of the Placing and the Open Offer.
- On the date of this Agreement the Company is posting a circular in connection with the following:
- the Capital Reorganisation (as defined below);
- the Open Offer (as defined below);
- the Placing (as defined below); and
- convening the General Meeting at which the Resolutions will be proposed (both as defined below).
- The Company wishes to raise £2,000,000 (before expenses) by the issue of 5,000,000 New Ordinary Shares, being the Firm Placing Shares, for cash at the Placing Price to Placees and up to £1,208,257.64 (before expenses) by the issue of up to 30,206,441 New Ordinary Shares, being the Open Offer Shares, for cash at the Placing Price to Qualifying Shareholders under the Open Offer.
- The Company also wishes to grant to Dowgate the Broker Option (as defined below) to raise up to an additional £400,000 (before expenses) by the issue of up to 10,000,000 New Ordinary Shares, being the Broker Option Shares.
- The Placees will be granted Placing Warrants on the basis of one Placing Warrant for every four Placing Shares subscribed for, rounded down to the nearest whole Placing Warrant.
- Dowgate has agreed, on the terms and subject to the conditions of this Agreement, to act as the Company's sole financial adviser in relation to the Open Offer and Placing and to act as the agent of the Company in using its reasonable endeavours to procure Placees in respect of the Firm Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing and has been granted the entitlement to exercise the Broker Option.
- Dowgate has agreed to be appointed as the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser in relation to the AQSE Admission, subject to the terms and conditions of the Corporate Adviser Agreement.
1
IT IS AGREED:
1. Definitions and interpretation
1.1 In this Agreement the following words and expressions shall (save where the context otherwise requires) have the following meanings:
"Accounts Date" means 31 March 2022;
"Adverse Interest" means any claim, equity, lien, charge or trust, any other right or interest of any third party and any other encumbrance of any kind;
"Affiliate" means any group undertaking as defined in section 1161 of the Companies Act 2006;
"Announcement" means the press announcement in the agreed form, to be issued via the Regulatory Information Service, giving details of the posting of the Circular and associated matters;
"Application Form" the form in the agreed form which may be used to apply for New Ordinary Shares under the Open Offer;
"Aquis Stock Exchange" means Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in England with registered company number 04309969 and a recognised investment exchange under section 290 of FSMA;
"AQSE Admission" means the admission of the entire ordinary share capital of the Company to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market and such admission becoming effective in accordance with the AQSE Rules;
"AQSE Growth Market" means the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market, the primary growth market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange;
"AQSE Rules" means the rules contained in the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook for issuers, dated December 2021 as amended or superseded, which set out the admission requirements and continuing obligations of companies seeking admission to and whose securities are admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market issued by Aquis Stock Exchange;
"Articles of Association" means the articles of association of the Company in the form in force at the relevant time;
"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee thereof;
"Broker Option" means the option for Dowgate to procure subscribers for the Broker Option Shares as provided by Clause 5.15;
"Broker Option Shares" means up to 10,000,000 New Ordinary Shares which may be subscribed for under the Broker Option;
"Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which banks are open for non-automated general business in London;
"Capital Reorganisation" means the proposed reorganisation of the share capital of the Company as described in section 6 of Part I of the Circular;
2
"Circular" means the circular in the agreed form to be posted to members of the Company on or around 12 October 2022 enclosing a notice of the General Meeting at which the Resolutions will be proposed;
"Conditions" means the conditions set out in Clause 2.1;
"Corporate Adviser Agreement" means the agreement in the agreed form between the Company, the Directors and Dowgate providing for the appointment of Dowgate as AQSE corporate adviser to the Company;
"CREST" means the settlement system which enables title to securities to be evidenced and transferred in dematerialised form of which Euroclear is the Operator;
"Delisting" means the proposed cancellation of the listing of the Company's Existing Ordinary Shares on the Standard Segment of the Ofﬁcial List and from trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities;
"Directors" means the directors of the Company at the relevant time;
"DTR" means the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the FCA;
"Engagement Letter" means the engagement letter dated 16 September 2022 between the Company and Dowgate relating to its appointment as broker to the Company;
"Environmental Laws" means any existing United Kingdom legislation or other laws having application to the operations of any company in the Group or to its properties and in relation to environmental and health and safety matters, including, without limitation, directives, regulations, ordinances, orders and notices, whether or not it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA, and including judicial and administrative interpretation of each of the foregoing;
"Euroclear" means Euroclear UK & International Limited;
"EUWA" means the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended and supplemented from time to time and relevant technical standards relating thereto;
"Excluded Overseas Shareholder" means any shareholder who is not a Qualifying Shareholder (as defined in the Circular);
"Existing Ordinary Shares" means the 37,758,052 fully-paid ordinary shares of 15 pence each in the capital of the Company in issue at the date of this Agreement;
"FCA" means the Financial Conduct Authority;
"Financial Statements" has the meaning given in paragraph 2.1 of Schedule 2;
"Firm Placing Shares" means the 50,000,000 New Ordinary Shares to be placed firm under the Placing, conditional, inter alia, upon AQSE Admission;
"Form of Proxy" means the form of proxy in the agreed form relating to the General Meeting in agreed form to be despatched to shareholders of the Company;
"FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) including any regulations made pursuant thereto;
3
"Fundraising" means the Placing and the Open Offer;
"Fundraising Documents" means the Circular, the Presentation, the Announcement, the Placing Letters and the Results Announcement;
"General Meeting" means the general meeting of the Company to be held on 7 November 2022;
"Group" means the Company and its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings and "Group Company", "member of the Group" and "company in the Group" mean any of these;
"Indemnified Person" means each of the following:
- Dowgate;
- any undertaking which is, on or at any time after the date of this Agreement, a subsidiary undertaking or parent undertaking of Dowgate, or a subsidiary undertaking of any such parent undertaking; and
- any person who is, on or at any time after the date of this Agreement, a director, officer, employee or agent of any undertaking referred to in (a) or (b) above;
"Intellectual Property Rights" means patents, utility models, registered designs, trade marks and service marks (whether registered or not), trade names, business names (including internet domain names), database rights, copyright and related rights and all similar property rights including those subsisting (in any part of the world) in inventions, designs, drawings, performances, computer programmes and software, semi-conductor topographies, confidential information, know-how, trade secrets, business names, goodwill, the right to sue for passing off, and the style of presentation of goods and services and in applications for the protection thereof;
"Issuer Agreement" means the agreement in the agreed form between the Company and the Aquis Exchange in the form published by Aquis Stock Exchange on its website;
"Known Issues" has the meaning given in paragraph 3 (a) of Schedule 2;
"Listing Rules" means the listing rules made by the FCA pursuant to Part VI of the FSMA and in force at the date of this agreement;
"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc;
"Long Stop Date" means 22 November 2022;
"UK MAR" means the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA;
"Material Adverse Change" means any adverse change in, or any development reasonably likely to involve an adverse change in, the condition (financial, operational, legal or otherwise), earnings, business, management, property, assets, rights, results, operations or prospects of the Company or the Group which is material in the context of the Company, or the Group taken as a whole, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business;
"New Ordinary Shares" means ordinary shares of 1 (one) penny each in the capital of the Company which will be available for subscription under the Placing and Open Offer as a result of the Capital Reorganisation;
4
"Open Offer" means the conditional invitation to Qualifying Shareholders to apply for the Open Offer Shares at the Placing Price on the terms and conditions outlined in the Circular;
"Open Offer Shares" means up to 30,206,441 New Ordinary Shares for which Qualifying Shareholders may apply under the Open Offer;
"Open Offer Warrants" means warrants each entitling the holder to subscribe for one Ordinary Share in the capital of the Company at a subscription price of 12 pence per share during the period of 24 months immediately following AQSE Admission, as described in the Circular, and which will be granted to Qualifying Shareholders on the basis of one Open Offer Warrant for every four New Ordinary Shares subscribed for under the Open Offer, rounded down to the nearest whole Open Offer Warrant;
"Ordinary Shares" means ordinary shares of 15 (fifteen) pence each, and following the Capital Reorganisation 1 (one) penny each, in the capital of the Company;
"Placees" means persons procured by Dowgate to subscribe for the Placing Shares in accordance with the provisions of this Agreement;
"Placing" means the firm placing of 50,000,000 Firm Placing Shares by Dowgate (conditional, inter alia, upon AQSE Admission) and conditional placing of up to an additional 10,000,000 Broker Option Shares under the Broker Option, as described in this Agreement;
"Placing Letters" means the letters in the agreed form to be issued by Dowgate to prospective Placees confirming their acceptance of the offer to subscribe for the Placing Shares and to be granted Placing Warrants and the accompanying letter of confirmation to be completed by Placees;
"Placing Price" means 4 pence per New Ordinary Share;
"Placing Shares" means up to 60,000,000 New Ordinary Shares proposed to be allotted and issued by the Company pursuant to the Placing, of which the Firm Placing Shares are proposed to be to be placed firm and the Broker Option Shares are available to be subscribed for under the Broker Option;
"Placing Warrants" means warrants each entitling the holder to subscribe for one Ordinary Share in the capital of the Company at a subscription price of 12 pence per share during the period of 24 months immediately following AQSE Admission, as described in the Circular, and which will be granted to each Placee on the basis of one Placing Warrant for every four Placing Shares subscribed for, rounded down to the nearest whole Placing Warrant;
"Presentation" means the investor presentation which used by the Company in connection with the Placing in the agreed form;
"Previous Announcements" means all documents issued or announcements made by or on behalf of the Company to any stock exchange or via a Regulatory Information Service or pursuant to any regulatory obligation since the date of the Prospectus;
"Prospectus" means the prospectus published by the Company on 24 March 2020;
"Prospectus Regulation Rules" means the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the FCA made in accordance with section 73A of FSMA, as amended from time to time;
"Qualifying Shareholder" has the meaning given in the Circular;
5
"QCA Code" means the Corporate Governance Code published by the Quoted Companies Alliance and as amended from time to time.
"Registrars" means Share Registrars Limited.
"Regulation S" means Regulation S under the Securities Act;
"Regulatory Information Service" means a service approved by the London Stock Exchange for the distribution to the public of regulatory announcements in accordance with the Listing Rules and, where applicable, the AQSE Rules;
"Resolutions" means the shareholder resolutions set out in the Company's notice of general meeting contained in the Circular;
"Results Announcement" means the press announcement in the agreed form, to be issued via the Regulatory Information Service, giving details of the results of the General Meeting, the Open Offer and Placing;
"Securities Act" means the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended;
"Third Parties Act" means the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999;
"UK Prospectus Regulation" means the retained EU law version of the Prospectus Regulation ((EU) 2017/1129) and the supplementing retained EU law version of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/979, as they form part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA;
"VAT" means United Kingdom value added tax;
"Verification Notes" means the verification notes in the agreed form incorporating answers confirming the accuracy of the information contained in the Presentation, Announcement and Circular;
"Warranties" means the representations, warranties and undertakings given and made in Clause 8 and set out in Schedule 2;
"Warrant Instrument" means the instrument in the agreed form executed by the Company constituting the Placing Warrants and the Open Offer Warrants; and
"Working Capital Memorandum" means the memorandum, in the agreed form, on the working capital of the Group for the period to 31 March 2024.
1.2 In this Agreement, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to
- legislation or a legislative provision:
- is a reference to it as amended, extended or re-enacted from time to time, provided that, as between the parties, no such amendment, extension or re- enactment made after the date of this Agreement shall apply for the purposes of this Agreement to the extent that it would impose any new or extended obligation, liability or restriction on, or otherwise adversely affect the rights of, any party; and
- shall include all subordinate legislation made from time to time under that legislation or legislative provision.
6
- Clauses and Schedules are to clauses of, and schedules to, this Agreement;
- the singular includes the plural and vice versa, unless the context requires otherwise, and any reference to one gender includes the other genders;
- a "person" includes any individual, any government, state or agency of a state, any legal person and any trust, partnership, association, corporation or unincorporated body (whether or not having legal personality);
- this Agreement or any other agreement or document are to this Agreement or such other agreement or document as varied, supplemented, restated, renewed, novated or replaced from time to time;
- "written" or "in writing" means the representation of words, in English and capable of being read with the naked eye, on paper or in similar hard copy form or by email;
- any document in the "agreed form" means a document in a form agreed by the Company and Dowgate, such agreement being evidenced by the document being signed or initialled by or on behalf both parties, or in such other manner, including by exchange of emails, as they determine;
- "material" or "materially" means material in the context of the Placing and Open Offer, which shall be determined by Dowgate in its sole opinion (acting reasonably);
- a time of day is to London time; and
- "party" means a party to this Agreement.
1.3 In this Agreement:
- the expressions "subsidiary undertaking" and "parent undertaking" have the meanings given to them respectively in sections 1161 and 1162 of the Companies Act 2006 (save that for the purposes of section 1162(2) an undertaking shall be treated as a member of another undertaking if any shares in that other undertaking are held by a person as nominee for the first undertaking or by way of security, or in connection with the taking of security, granted by the first undertaking);
- the words "including" and "in particular" (or any similar term) are by way of illustration only and are not to be construed as implying any limitation and general words shall not be given a restrictive meaning by reason of the fact that they are preceded or followed by words indicating a particular class of acts, matters or things;
- any Warranty which refers to any of the awareness, knowledge or belief of any person shall be deemed to include the awareness of the Directors who shall be deemed to have made such enquiries and investigations as could reasonably be expected to be made or considered in the context of the Placing, Open Offer, Delisting and AQSE Admission; and
- references to "finally, judicially determined" shall mean, unless the context requires otherwise: (i) agreed between the Company and Dowgate in writing; or (ii) determined or awarded by a court of competent jurisdiction or in any binding arbitration from which there is no further appeal or otherwise so determined or awarded where no notice of appeal has been served within six months of the date of publication of the determination or award or where the right to appeal has been waived by the relevant party.
7
2. Conditions
- The obligations of Dowgate under this Agreement are conditional upon:
- the Company having performed:
- its obligations under Clause 3 (Delivery and registration of documents and posting of Circular) and the documents and information being released, published, registered and posted, or otherwise made available, by the relevant times specified in that Clause; and
- its obligations under Clauses 5.13 and 5.14 (The Open Offer and Placing) and Clauses 6.2 and 6.3 (Application for AQSE Admission and Delisting), to the extent that such obligations fall to be performed by the Company prior to AQSE Admission;
- the Company and the Directors having entered into the Issuer Agreement and Corporate Adviser Agreement prior to AQSE Admission;
- the delivery by the Company to Dowgate by 4.00 p.m. on the Business Day immediately prior to AQSE Admission of a certificate signed for and on behalf of the Company by a Director on behalf thereof in the form set out in Schedule 3;
- the Company having executed the Warrant Instrument prior to AQSE Admission;
- the obligations of Dowgate not being terminated before AQSE Admission in accordance with clause 11;
- the Board having passed the necessary resolutions to issue and allot the Placing Shares and the Open Offer Shares (which have respectively been subscribed for under the Placing and Open Offer) and grant the Placing Warrants and Open Offer Warrants, conditional only upon AQSE Admission, by 4.00 p.m. on the Business Day immediately prior to AQSE Admission, or such later time as may be agreed between the Company and Dowgate, not being later than 4.00 p.m. on the Business Day immediately prior to the Long Stop Date;
- the Resolutions having been passed without amendment (unless agreed by Dowgate);
- completion of the Capital Reorganisation (conditional only upon AQSE Admission); and
- AQSE Admission having occurred not later than 8.00 a.m. on 9 November 2022 or such later date as the Company and Dowgate may agree, but in any event not later than 8.00 a.m. on the Long Stop Date.
- If, in the event that any of the Conditions is not fulfilled (or waived by Dowgate in its absolute discretion), as the case may be, by the time (if any) specified, the respective obligations of the parties in connection with this Agreement shall, ipso facto, cease and determine and except in relation to any prior breach of any provision of this Agreement, no party shall have any claim against any other party save that:
- the Company shall promptly pay or reimburse to Dowgate such of the expenses, charges and disbursements referred to in Clause 7.3 which have been incurred by Dowgate on behalf of the Company together in each case with any applicable VAT but excluding any of the Dowgate fees and commission referred to in Clause 7.1; and
8
