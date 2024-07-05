DocuSign Envelope ID: CD8D2CB1-825B-4A51-A1BD-04EFC081E269

IT IS AGREED:

1. Definitions and interpretation

1.1 In this Agreement the following words and expressions shall (save where the context otherwise requires) have the following meanings:

"Accounts Date" means 31 March 2022;

"Adverse Interest" means any claim, equity, lien, charge or trust, any other right or interest of any third party and any other encumbrance of any kind;

"Affiliate" means any group undertaking as defined in section 1161 of the Companies Act 2006;

"Announcement" means the press announcement in the agreed form, to be issued via the Regulatory Information Service, giving details of the posting of the Circular and associated matters;

"Application Form" the form in the agreed form which may be used to apply for New Ordinary Shares under the Open Offer;

"Aquis Stock Exchange" means Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in England with registered company number 04309969 and a recognised investment exchange under section 290 of FSMA;

"AQSE Admission" means the admission of the entire ordinary share capital of the Company to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market and such admission becoming effective in accordance with the AQSE Rules;

"AQSE Growth Market" means the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market, the primary growth market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange;

"AQSE Rules" means the rules contained in the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook for issuers, dated December 2021 as amended or superseded, which set out the admission requirements and continuing obligations of companies seeking admission to and whose securities are admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market issued by Aquis Stock Exchange;

"Articles of Association" means the articles of association of the Company in the form in force at the relevant time;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee thereof;

"Broker Option" means the option for Dowgate to procure subscribers for the Broker Option Shares as provided by Clause 5.15;

"Broker Option Shares" means up to 10,000,000 New Ordinary Shares which may be subscribed for under the Broker Option;

"Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) on which banks are open for non-automated general business in London;

"Capital Reorganisation" means the proposed reorganisation of the share capital of the Company as described in section 6 of Part I of the Circular;