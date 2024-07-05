DocuSign Envelope ID: BD140232-375B-408A-BE9E-153E3A30F691
2024
OTAQ PLC
DOWGATE CAPITAL LIMITED
PLACING AGREEMENT relating to
£1,700,000 principal of 10% secured convertible loan notes 2027 to be issued by OTAQ plc
and including an option to allocate up to an additional £1,000,000 principal of 10% secured convertible loan notes 2027 to be issued by OTAQ plc
Contents
No.
Heading
1.
Definitions and interpretation
1
2.
Conditions
9
3.
Delivery, publication and registration of documents
11
4. Appointment of Dowgate as financial adviser and agent and Grant
of Broker Option
11
5.
Pre-Closing Arrangements
11
6.
Closing
12
7.
Selling Restrictions and Overseas Securities Laws
14
8.
Undertakings as to AQSE Admission
15
9.
Commissions, fees, costs and expenses
15
10.
Warranties
16
11.
Indemnities
17
12.
Warranties and Indemnities: General Provisions
19
13.
Termination
19
14.
Effect of termination
21
15.
Product Governance
21
16.
Withholding and grossing-up
22
17.
Notices
23
18.
Assignment and third parties
24
19.
Liabilities, rights and remedies
24
20.
No Fiduciary Relationship
25
21.
Counterparts
25
22.
Governing law and jurisdiction
26
Schedule 1
‒ Directors
27
Schedule 2
‒ Delivery of Documents
30
Schedule 3
‒ Warranties
30
Schedule 4
‒ Warranty Certificate
39
Schedule 5
‒ Broker Option and Option Loan Notes
42
THIS AGREEMENT is made the WK
day of -XQH
2024
BETWEEN:
- OTAQ PLC (incorporated in England & Wales with registered no. 11429299) whose registered office is at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England, LA1 4XF (the "Company"); and
- DOWGATE CAPITAL LIMITED (incorporated in England & Wales with registered no. 02474423) whose registered office is at 15 Fetter Lane, London, EC4A 1BW ("Dowgate").
BACKGROUND:
- As of the date of this agreement, the Company has 128,374,667 fully-paid ordinary shares of 1 pence each in issue.
- The Company proposes to raise up to £2,700,000 (before expenses) in aggregate by way of the Convertible Loan Note Financing, of which up to £1,000,000 (before expenses) would be issued by way of the Option Loan Note Placing pursuant to the arrangements described, in the Launch Announcement, the Circular and this agreement.
- Pursuant to the terms of this agreement, Dowgate has agreed, as agent for the Company and in reliance on the warranties, indemnities and undertakings contained herein, to act as the Company's broker in relation to the Convertible Loan Note Placing and to use its reasonable endeavours to procure Placees to subscribe for the Placing Loan Notes on the terms and subject to the conditions of this agreement.
- The Directors of the Company require to be given authority and power by shareholders of the Company in order that the Convertible Loan Notes can be issued by the Company and a general meeting of shareholders of the Company is therefore required to be convened in order that the necessary resolutions can be passed by shareholders of the Company.
- The Company will undertake to use reasonable endeavours to apply for any Conversion Shares which may be issued on exercise of conversion rights attaching to such Convertible Loan Notes to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market.
- Dowgate is the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser.
IT IS AGREED:
1. Definitions and interpretation
1.1 In this agreement, the following words and expressions shall (save where the context otherwise requires) have the following meanings:-
"Accounts" means the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the 9 month financial period ended on the Accounts Date, comprising a balance sheet, profit and loss account, cash flow statement, directors' and auditors' reports and all notes;
"Accounts Date" means 31 December 2022;
"Affiliate" means any group undertaking as defined in section 1161 of the Companies Act 2006; "agreement" means this agreement, including the recitals and Schedules to it;
1
"Announcement" means the press announcement in the agreed form, to be issued via the Regulatory Information Service, giving details of the posting of the Circular and associated matters;
"Aquis Stock Exchange" means Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in England with registered company number 04309969 and a recognised investment exchange under section 290 of FSMA;
"AQSE Admission" means admission to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market and such admission becoming effective in accordance with the AQSE Rules;
"AQSE Growth Market" means the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market, the primary growth market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange;
"AQSE Rules" means the rules contained in the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook for issuers in effect from time to time, which set out the admission requirements and continuing obligations of companies seeking admission to and whose securities are admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market issued by Aquis Stock Exchange;
"Articles of Association" means the articles of association of the Company in the form in force at the relevant time;
"Associate" means in relation to a company, a person (including an employee, agent or subsidiary) who performs or has performed services for or on that company's behalf;
"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee thereof;
"Broker Option" means the option granted by the Company to Dowgate pursuant to clause 4.2 for Dowgate to procure subscribers for the Option Loan Notes, the terms of which option are set out in Part A of Schedule 5;
"Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) on which banks are open for non-automated general business in London;
"Charge" means the charge to be granted by the Company or the relevant company in the Group in favour of Dowgate Wealth Limited (in its capacity as the Loan Noteholders Agent) over the Sealfence Products;
"Circular" means the circular in the agreed form to be posted to members of the Company on or around the date of this agreement in connection with the Convertible Loan Note Financing and the Rule 9 Waiver and incorporating a notice of the General Meeting;
"Circular Verification Notes" means the verification notes in the agreed form incorporating answers confirming the accuracy of the information contained in the Circular;
"Closing Date" means 12 July 2024 (or such later date as the Company may agree in writing with Dowgate);
"Companies Act" means the Companies Act 2006;
"Company's Bank Account" means the following bank account of the Company:-
2
"Company's Solicitors" means CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP of Saltire Court, 20 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh, Scotland EH1 2EN;
"Company's Website" means the Company's website at https://otaq.com/investors/;
"Conditions" means the conditions to the Convertible Loan Note Financing set out in clause 2.1 and "Condition" shall be construed accordingly;
"Conversion" means the conversion of any or all of the Convertible Loan Notes into Conversion Shares at the Conversion Price pursuant to the terms of the Loan Note Instrument;
"Conversion Notice" means a notice validly served by a holder of Convertible Loan Notes pursuant to condition 6 set out in schedule 2 of the Loan Note Instrument requesting conversion of all or any of the Convertible Loan Notes held by such holder prior to the Maturity Date pursuant to the terms of the Loan Note Instrument;
"Conversion Price" means £0.03 per Ordinary Share;
"Conversion Shares" means the Ordinary Shares issued by the Company upon Conversion of some or all of the Convertible Loan Notes pursuant to the terms of the Loan Note Instrument;
"Convertible Loan Notes" means the Placing Loan Notes and the Option Loan Notes;
"Convertible Loan Note Financing" means the Loan Note Placing and the Option Loan Note Placing;
"CREST" means the settlement system which enables title to securities to be evidenced and transferred in dematerialised form of which Euroclear is the Operator;
"Deferred Shares" means the 37,758,052 issued deferred shares of £0.14 each in the capital of the Company;
"Directors" means the directors of the Company at the relevant time;
"DTRs" means the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the FCA;
"Dowgate/Dowgate-RelatedParties" means Dowgate, David Poutney, Vivienne Poutney, Alice Poutney Wall, Madeleine Poutney, James Serjeant, Dr Jonathan Serjeant, Brenda McKenzie, Peter McKenzie, Paul Richards, Sherron Hemsley, Stuart Parkinson and Simon Carter;
"Dowgate's Solicitors" means Gowling WLG (UK) LLP of 4 More London Riverside, London SE1 2AU
"encumbrance" means any pledge, lien, security interest, claim, equity, mortgage, charge, encumbrance and/or third party right or interest of any nature whatsoever;
"Engagement Letter" means the engagement letter dated 17 April 2024 between Dowgate and the Company engaging Dowgate as the Company's broker and financial adviser in relation to the Convertible Loan Note Financing;
"Enlarged Concert Party" means the group of persons 'acting in concert' (or deemed to be 'acting in concert') in relation to the Company for the purposes of (and within the meaning of) the Takeover
3
Code (as agreed with the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers), as listed in paragraph 7(a) of Part I of the Circular;
"Environmental Laws" means any existing United Kingdom legislation or other laws having application to the operations of any company in the Group or to its properties and in relation to environmental and health and safety matters, including, without limitation, directives, regulations, ordinances, orders and notices, whether or not it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA, and including judicial and administrative interpretation of each of the foregoing;
"Euroclear" means Euroclear UK & International Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales;
"EUWA" means the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended and supplemented from time to time and relevant technical standards relating thereto;
"Existing Ordinary Shares" means the 128,374,667 fully-paid ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company in issue at the date of this agreement;
"Existing Share Options" means the existing options to subscribe for 1,110,900 Ordinary Shares granted by the Company under the LTIP, details of which are set out in note 25 to the Accounts;
"Existing Warrants" means the existing and outstanding warrants to subscribe for 22,819,978 Ordinary Shares (on the basis of one Ordinary Share for each warrant) exerciseable at 12 pence per share, issued by the Company, further details of which are set out in note 25 to the Accounts;
"FCA" means the Financial Conduct Authority;
"FCA Handbook" means the handbook of rules issued by the FCA and the guidance on such rules issued by the FCA from time to time in force;
"Form of Proxy" means the form of proxy in the agreed form relating to the General Meeting in agreed form to be despatched to shareholders of the Company;
"FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) including any regulations made pursuant thereto;
"General Meeting" means the general meeting of the Company to be held on 12 July 2024 at which the Resolutions will be proposed (and including any adjournment thereof);
"Group" means the Company and its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings and "Group Company", "member of the Group" and "company in the Group" mean any of these;
"Guild Financial" means Guild Financial Advisory Limited, independent financial adviser to the Board;
"Indemnified Person" means each of the following:-
- Dowgate;
- each of Dowgate's Affiliates;
- each of Dowgate's and its Affiliates' respective directors, officers, partners, members, employees and agents; and
4
- any successors or assignees of any such persons;
"Independent Director" means Justine Dowds, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the only Director who is not a member of the Enlarged Concert Party;
"Independent Shareholders" means Shareholders other than Shareholders who are members of the Enlarged Concert Party;
"Intellectual Property Rights" means patents, utility models, registered designs, trade marks and service marks (whether registered or not), trade names, business names (including internet domain names), database rights, copyright and related rights and all similar property rights including those subsisting (in any part of the world) in inventions, designs, drawings, performances, computer programmes and software, semi-conductor topographies, confidential information, know-how, trade secrets, business names, goodwill, the right to sue for passing off, and the style of presentation of goods and services and in applications for the protection thereof;
"Interim Results" means the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six month period ended on the Interim Results Date, as announced on 1 August 2023;
"Interim Results Date" means 30 June 2023;
"Issue Price" means £1 per £1 in principal amount of Convertible Loan Notes (or, in relation to the Broker Option only, such higher price at which Option Loan Note Placees can be procured);
"Launch Announcement" means the press announcement in the agreed form containing an update on, and further details of, the Convertible Loan Note Financing;
"Loan Note Instrument" means the deed dated the same date as this agreement constituting the Convertible Loan Notes executed by the Company (1) and Dowgate Wealth Limited (in its capacity as the Loan Noteholders Agent) (2);
"Loan Note Placing" means the proposed placing of the Placing Loan Notes as described in this agreement;
"Loan Noteholders" means the holders of Convertible Loan Notes upon the Closing Date;
"Loan Noteholders Agent" means Dowgate Wealth Limited, a company incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company number 12221221, in its capacity as agent for the Loan Noteholders (or such person or entity as may be appointed by the Loan Noteholders as a replacement agent for them from time to time);
"Long Stop Date" means 31 July 2024;
"Management Accounts" means the unaudited management accounts of the Group as at the Management Accounts Date, provided by the Company to Dowgate prior to the date of this agreement;
"Management Accounts Date" means 30 April 2024;
"MAR" means the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA;
"Material Adverse Change" means any adverse change in, or any development reasonably likely to involve an adverse change in, the condition (financial, operational, legal or otherwise), earnings, business, management, property, assets, rights, results, operations or prospects of the Company
5
or the Group which is material in the context of the Company, or the Group taken as a whole, whether or not arising in the ordinary course of business;
"Maturity Date" means 25June 2027 (unless extended pursuant to the terms of the Loan Note Instrument, in which case such extension date shall be the Maturity Date);
"Noteholders Register" means the register of holders of Convertible Loan Notes to be maintained by the Company (or by the Registrar on behalf of the Company);
"Option Exercise Notice" means the form of notice as set out in Part B of Schedule 5 to be provided by Dowgate in respect of the Broker Option;
"Option Expiry Date" means 5.00 pm on 31 December 2024;
"Option Loan Notes" means up to £1,000,000 (one million pounds sterling) in aggregate principal amount of 10% secured convertible loan notes 2027 to be issued by the Company in denominations or multiples of £1 in principal amount pursuant to the Option Loan Note Placing and as constituted by the Loan Note Instrument;
"Option Loan Note Placing" means the potential placing of Option Loan Notes in accordance with the Broker Option;
"Option Loan Note Placees" means the placees procured by Dowgate to subscribe for Option Loan Notes pursuant to the Option Loan Note Placing;
"Ordinary Shares" means ordinary shares of £0.01 each, in the capital of the Company;
"OTAQ Aquaculture" means OTAQ Aquaculture Limited, a company incorporated and registered in Scotland with company number SC498922 whose registered office is at Crombie Lodge, Aberdeen Innovation Park, Campus 2, Aberdeen, Scotland AB22 8GU, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;
"Placees" means persons procured by Dowgate to subscribe for Placing Loan Notes in accordance with the provisions of this agreement;
"Placing Documents" means the Presentation, the Launch Announcement, the Circular, the Placing Letters, the Loan Note Instrument and any other document or announcement or any amendments or supplements prepared, published or issued by or on behalf of or used or referred to by the Company for the purposes of the Loan Note Placing and/or the Option Loan Note Placing;
"Placing Letters" means the placing letters, in the agreed form, entered into between Placees and/or Option Loan Note Placees (as relevant) and Dowgate (as agent of the Company) setting out the terms of the Loan Note Placing and/or the Option Loan Note Placing as applicable;
"Placing Loan Notes" means £1,700,000 (one million and seven hundred thousand pounds sterling) in aggregate principal amount of 10% secured convertible loan notes 2027 to be issued by the Company in denominations or multiples of £1 in principal amount pursuant to the Loan Note Placing and as constituted by the Loan Note Instrument;
"Presentation" means the investor presentation slides used by the Company in connection with presentations to potential Placees and Option Loan Note Placees in connection with the Convertible Loan Note Financing in the agreed form;
"Presentation Verification Notes" means the verification notes in the agreed form incorporating answers confirming the accuracy of the information contained in the Presentation;
6
"Previous Announcements" means all documents issued or announcements made by or on behalf of the Company to the Aquis Stock Exchange or via a Regulatory Information Service or pursuant to any regulatory obligation since the Accounts Date;
"Registrar" means Share Registrars Limited of 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7XX;
"Regulation S" means Regulation S under the Securities Act;
"Regulatory Information Service" means a service approved by the London Stock Exchange for the distribution to the public of regulatory announcements in accordance with the AQSE Rules;
"Resolutions" means the shareholder resolutions set out in the Company's notice of general meeting contained in the Circular;
"Results Announcement" means the press announcement in the agreed form, to be issued via the Regulatory Information Service, giving details of the results of the General Meeting;
"Rule 9 Waiver" means the waiver granted by the Takeover Panel of the obligation which would otherwise arise pursuant to Rule 9 of the Takeover Code for the members of the Enlarged Concert Party to make a general offer for the entire issued share capital of the Company (other than any shares in the Company held by members of the Enlarged Concert Party) as a result of the increases in their holdings of Ordinary Shares due to (i) the conversion of the Convertible Loan Notes to be subscribed for by certain members of the Enlarged Concert Party into new Ordinary Shares and (ii) the allocation of additional Ordinary Shares pursuant to the SIP, such waiver being conditional upon the approval of the Rule 9 Waiver Resolution at the General Meeting;
"Rule 9 Waiver Resolution" means the ordinary resolution of the Independent Shareholders to approve the Rule 9 Waiver, to be proposed as Resolution no. 1 at the General Meeting;
"Sealfence Products" means as is defined in clause 1.1 of the Loan Note Instrument;
"Second Closing Date" means such date (being not earlier than the Closing Date) which is three
- Business Days following the date on which the Broker Option is exercised by Dowgate (or such later date as the Company and Dowgate may agree in writing) (and, in the event of the Broker Option being exercised on more than one occasion, each such date);
"Securities Act" means the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended;
"Shareholder" means a holder of Ordinary Shares;
"SIP" means the OTAQ Share Incentive Plan adopted on 1 October 2020, of which the trustee is Cytec Solutions Corporate Trustees Limited;
"Takeover Code" means the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers;
"tax" or "taxation" means all current and future forms of tax, duty, rate, levy, charge (including social security charge) or other imposition or withholding of whatever nature and whether separately or jointly due and whenever and by whatever supranational, national, federal, state, provincial, municipal, local, foreign or other authority imposed in the United Kingdom or elsewhere together with any interest, penalty or fine in connection with any taxation;
"Tax authority" means any taxing or other authority (whether within or outside the United Kingdom) competent to impose and/or collect any liability to Tax;
7
