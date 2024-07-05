DocuSign Envelope ID: BD140232-375B-408A-BE9E-153E3A30F691

"Announcement" means the press announcement in the agreed form, to be issued via the Regulatory Information Service, giving details of the posting of the Circular and associated matters;

"Aquis Stock Exchange" means Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in England with registered company number 04309969 and a recognised investment exchange under section 290 of FSMA;

"AQSE Admission" means admission to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market and such admission becoming effective in accordance with the AQSE Rules;

"AQSE Growth Market" means the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market, the primary growth market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange;

"AQSE Rules" means the rules contained in the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook for issuers in effect from time to time, which set out the admission requirements and continuing obligations of companies seeking admission to and whose securities are admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market issued by Aquis Stock Exchange;

"Articles of Association" means the articles of association of the Company in the form in force at the relevant time;

"Associate" means in relation to a company, a person (including an employee, agent or subsidiary) who performs or has performed services for or on that company's behalf;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee thereof;

"Broker Option" means the option granted by the Company to Dowgate pursuant to clause 4.2 for Dowgate to procure subscribers for the Option Loan Notes, the terms of which option are set out in Part A of Schedule 5;

"Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) on which banks are open for non-automated general business in London;

"Charge" means the charge to be granted by the Company or the relevant company in the Group in favour of Dowgate Wealth Limited (in its capacity as the Loan Noteholders Agent) over the Sealfence Products;

"Circular" means the circular in the agreed form to be posted to members of the Company on or around the date of this agreement in connection with the Convertible Loan Note Financing and the Rule 9 Waiver and incorporating a notice of the General Meeting;

"Circular Verification Notes" means the verification notes in the agreed form incorporating answers confirming the accuracy of the information contained in the Circular;

"Closing Date" means 12 July 2024 (or such later date as the Company may agree in writing with Dowgate);

"Companies Act" means the Companies Act 2006;

"Company's Bank Account" means the following bank account of the Company:-