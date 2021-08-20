Log in
    OTAQ   GB00BK6JQ137

OTAQ PLC

(OTAQ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/19 11:35:06 am
41.5 GBX   +7.79%
02:01aOTAQ PLC : Grant of Awards under Long Term Incentive Plan
DJ
08/18OTAQ PLC : Holdings in Company
DJ
08/17OTAQ PLC : SIP Purchase, PDMR Shareholding & TVR
DJ
OTAQ Plc: Grant of Awards under Long Term Incentive Plan

08/20/2021 | 02:01am EDT
OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) OTAQ Plc: Grant of Awards under Long Term Incentive Plan 20-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 August 2021

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ" or the "Company")

Grant of Awards under Long Term Incentive Plan

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, announces that on 19 August 2021, the Company's Remuneration Committee approved the grant of 550,000 Enterprise Management Incentive ("EMI") share options (the "Options") of ordinary shares of 15p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), to certain of the Company's Directors and other senior managers, being persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") as set out below: 

Proposed Option Holder Director / PDMR Number of Shares under Option Option Price   Vesting Date 
Phil Newby             Director        250,000                       GBP0.60          18 August  2024 
Matt Enright           Director        100,000                       GBP0.60          18 August 2024 
Steve Burns            PDMR            100,000                       GBP0.60          18 August 2024 
Chris Hyde             PDMR            100,000                       GBP0.60          18 August 2024

The Options granted under the LTIP are subject to certain performance conditions.

Following the above grant of Options, there are a total of 2,041,311 share options over Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue, representing 6.51% of the Company's current issued share capital of 31,375,840 Ordinary Shares.

The FCA notifications in respect of the above grant of the options, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, are appended below.

Contacts: 

OTAQ PLC                               Via Walbrook 
Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers 
 
Walbrook PR Ltd                        Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper/Nick Rome/Nicholas Johnson   0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236 or 07884 664 686

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It has 36 employees in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile. OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. The Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design & manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators & communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001;2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
                                                        Phil Newby    Chief Executive Officer & PDMR 
                                                        Matt Enright  Chief Financial Officer & PDMR 
a)            Name                                      Chris Hyde    Chief Technical Officer & PDMR 
                                                        Steve Burns   Chief Operating Officer & PDMR

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status See above

b)

Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a) Name OTAQ PLC

b) LEI 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Options over Ordinary shares of 15p each in OTAQ Plc

a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Identification code (ISIN) for OTAQ Group plc ordinary

shares: GB00BK6JQ137

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 15p each in the

b) Nature of the transaction Company under EMI qualifying scheme 

                                                        Director / PDMR No. of options granted Exercise price 
                                                        Phil Newby      250,000                GBP0.60 
                                                        Matt Enright    100,000                GBP0.60 
c)         Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                        Chris Hyde      100,000                GBP0.60 
                                                        Steve Burns     100,000                GBP0.60

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 19 August 2021

f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          OTAQ 
LEI Code:      213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.:  120416 
EQS News ID:   1227836 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227836&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 66.76 Delayed Quote.30.50%
OTAQ PLC 7.79% 41.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 0.30% 63.841 Delayed Quote.38.13%
