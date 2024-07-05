DATE: 8TH NOVEMBER 2022 EQUITY WARRANT INSTRUMENT by OTAQ PLC (as Company) CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP 1 West Regent Street Glasgow G2 1AP Saltire Court T +44 141 222 2200 20 Castle Terrace F +44 141 222 2201 6 Queens Road Edinburgh EH1 2EN cms.law Aberdeen AB15 4ZT UK - 672270160.1

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. Interpretation 1 2. Constitution and form of Warrants 3 3. Register and Certificates 3 4. Exercise and lapse of Subscription Rights 4 5. Issue of Warrant Shares 4 6. Adjustment of Subscription Rights 5 7. Undertakings and information 6 8. Winding up 6 9. Transferability 6 10. Meetings of Warrantholders 7 11. Variation 7 12. Severance 7 13. Third party rights 7 14. Notices 7 15. Governing law and jurisdiction 7 Schedule 1 Form of Warrant Certificate 9 Schedule 2 Form of Exercise 10 Schedule 3 The Conditions 11 UK - 672270160.1

THIS DEED is dated 8th November 2022. MADE BY: OTAQ plc incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company registration number 11429299 whose registered office is at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England, LA1 4XF (the "Company"). BACKGROUND By resolution of the Board, the Company has determined to create and issue Warrants to subscribe for up to 22,499,978 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on the terms and subject to the conditions of this Instrument. AGREED TERMS 1. INTERPRETATION 1.1 The definitions and rules of interpretation in this clause apply in this Instrument: "Act" means the Companies Act 2006; "Adjustment" has the meaning given in clause 6.1; "Admission" means the admission of the entire ordinary share capital of the Company to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market and such admission becoming effective in accordance with the AQSE Rules; "AQSE Growth Market" means the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market, the primary growth market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange; "AQSE Rules" means the rules contained in the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook for issuers in effect from time to time, which set out the admission requirements and continuing obligations of companies seeking admission to and whose securities are admitted to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market issued by Aquis Stock Exchange; "Aquis Stock Exchange" means Aquis Stock Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in England with registered company number 04309969 and a recognised investment exchange under section 290 of FSMA; "Articles" means the articles of association of the Company as amended or superseded from time to time; "Auditors" means the auditors of the Company from time to time; "Board" means the board of directors of the Company from time to time; "Business Day" means a day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday in England when banks in London are open for business; "Certificate" has the meaning given in clause 3.2; "Conditions" means the terms and conditions set out in Schedule 3 (subject to any alterations made in accordance with this Instrument); "Exercise Date" means any date falling on a 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21 or 24 calendar month anniversary of the date of this Deed (up to and including the Longstop Date), provided that where UK - 672270160.1 1

any of such dates fall on a day that is not a Business Day, the Exercise Date shall be the next Business Day following the day that is not a Business Day; "Exercise Notice" means a notice in writing in the form, or substantially in the form, set out in Schedule 2; "Exercise Period" means the period commencing on the date of this Deed and ending on the Longstop Date; "Group" means the Company, any subsidiary or any holding company of the Company and any other subsidiary from time to time of any such holding company of the Company; "holding company" has the meaning given in clause 1.11; "Longstop Date" means the second anniversary of Admission; "Ordinary Shares" means the ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company from time to time (and, if there is a sub-division, consolidation or reclassification of such shares, the shares resulting from that event), having the rights and being subject to the restrictions set out in the Articles, and if there is a consolidation, amalgamation or merger of the Company with or into another entity, the shares to which the holders of such shares are or become entitled on completion of such restructuring by virtue of their shareholding immediately prior to such restructuring;; "Register" means a register of Warrantholders referred to in clause 3.1, and kept and maintained in accordance with paragraph 1 of Schedule 3; "Registered Office" means the registered office of the Company from time to time; "Subscription Price" means subject to clause 6, £0.12 (twelve pence) per Warrant Share; "Subscription Rights" has the meaning given in clause 2.3; "subsidiary" has the meaning given in clause 1.11; "Warrant" means a warrant to subscribe for one Warrant Share, on the terms and subject to the conditions of this Instrument; "Warrantholder" means the person or persons in whose name(s) a Warrant is registered from time to time as evidenced by the Register; "Warrantholder Consent" means subject to paragraph 2.4 of Schedule 3, prior consent in writing from Warrantholders for the time being holding outstanding Warrants representing not less than 50% in nominal value of the Warrant Shares subject to outstanding Subscription Rights; and has the meaning given in clause 2.1; and "Warrant Shares" has the meaning given in clause 2.1 and "Warrant Share" means any of them. Clause, schedule and paragraph headings shall not affect the interpretation of this Instrument. References to clauses and schedules are to the clauses of and schedules to this Instrument, and references to paragraphs are to paragraphs of the relevant schedule. The schedules form part of this Instrument and shall have effect as if set out in full in the body of this Instrument. Any reference to this Instrument includes the schedules. A reference to "this Instrument" is a reference to this Instrument as varied or novated in accordance with its terms from time to time. UK - 672270160.1 2

Unless the context otherwise requires, words in the singular shall include the plural and the plural shall include the singular. Unless the context otherwise requires, a reference to one gender shall include a reference to the other genders. A reference to "writing" or "written" includes faxes and email (unless otherwise expressly provided in this Instrument). Any words following the terms "including", "include", "in particular", "for example" or any similar expression shall be construed as illustrative and shall not limit the sense of the words, description, definition, phrase or term preceding those words. A reference to a statute or statutory provision is a reference to it as amended or re-enacted from time to time and shall include all subordinate legislation made from time to time under that statute or statutory provision. A reference to a holding company or a subsidiary means a holding company or a subsidiary (as the case may be) as defined in section 1159 of the Act. 2. CONSTITUTION AND FORM OF WARRANTS The Company hereby constitutes the Warrants to subscribe for up to 22,499,978 Ordinary Shares (" Warrant Shares ") on the terms and subject to the conditions of this Instrument. The Warrants shall be issued subject to the Articles and otherwise on the terms and subject to the conditions of this Instrument (including the Conditions) which are binding on the Company and each Warrantholder, and all persons claiming through or under them respectively. The Warrants shall confer the right (but not the obligation) on the Warrantholders to subscribe in cash at the Subscription Price for the Warrant Shares on the terms and subject to the conditions of this Instrument (" Subscription Rights "). 3. REGISTER AND CERTIFICATES The Company shall maintain the Register in accordance with the Conditions. The Company shall, within 10 Business Days of entering the name of a Warrantholder (or joint Warrantholders) in the Register, issue to that Warrantholder, without charge, one certificate for all of the Warrants registered in its name in the form, or substantially in the form, set out in Schedule 1 and executed by the Company in accordance with the Act (a " Certificate "), together with a copy of this Instrument. The Company shall not be bound to issue more than one Certificate in respect of Warrants held by two or more persons. Delivery of a certificate to the person first named in the Register shall be sufficient delivery to all joint holders. Where a Warrantholder has exercised its Subscription Rights in respect of some only of the Warrants comprised in a Certificate, it shall be entitled to receive, without charge, one Certificate for the balance of such Warrants. If any Certificate issued in accordance with clause 3.2, clause 3.3 or clause 3.4 is defaced, worn out or said to be stolen, lost or destroyed, it may be replaced, without charge, on such terms as to evidence and indemnity as the Board may decide and, where it is defaced or worn out, after delivery of the old Certificate to the Company. UK - 672270160.1 3

4. EXERCISE AND LAPSE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS A Warrantholder may only exercise its Subscription Rights in accordance with this clause 4 on any Exercise Date during the Exercise Period. Upon exercise, each Warrant entitles the Warrantholder to subscribe in cash for one Warrant Share at the Subscription Price, subject to adjustment in accordance with clause 6. The Subscription Rights are not exercisable in respect of a fraction of a Warrant Share. A Warrantholder may exercise its Subscription Rights in whole or in part and on any number of occasions by lodging a duly completed Exercise Notice, together with the relevant Certificate (or an indemnity in place thereof in a form acceptable to the Board), with the Company in accordance with paragraph 5 of Schedule 3. Once lodged with the Company, an Exercise Notice shall be irrevocable save with the consent of the Board. Any Subscription Rights not exercised before expiry of the Exercise Period shall automatically lapse and cease to be exercisable. In the event that the Subscription Rights are not exercised on or before the Longstop Date, the Subscription Rights shall automatically lapse. Subject to clause 8, if an effective resolution is passed or an order is made for the winding up of the Company (otherwise than for the purposes of a solvent reconstruction, consolidation, amalgamation or merger), the Subscription Rights and the Warrants to which they relate shall automatically lapse and cease to be exercisable on the date of that resolution or order. 5. ISSUE OF WARRANT SHARES Subject to the Articles and to any applicable legal and regulatory requirements, completion of the allotment and issue of Warrant Shares following an exercise of Subscription Rights in accordance with clause 4 shall take place at the Registered Office on the date five Business Days after receipt by the Company of the last of: the documents referred to in clause 4.3; and payment by telegraphic transfer to the Company's account of the aggregate Subscription Price for the number of Warrant Shares specified in the relevant Exercise Notice. Upon completion of an allotment and issue of Warrant Shares, the Company shall, subject to the Act and to the Articles: allot and issue to the Warrantholder (or its nominee) the number of Warrant Shares for which it is exercising its Subscription Rights; enter the Warrantholder (or its nominee, as appropriate) in the Company's register of members as the holder of the number of Warrant Shares issued to him; and deliver to the Warrantholder a duly executed share certificate for the number of Warrant Shares issued to him, or, if requested by the Warrantholder credit the CREST account of the Warrantholder. The Warrant Shares issued under clause 5.2.1 shall: be issued fully paid; rank pari passu and form one class with the fully paid shares of the same class then in issue, subject to the Articles; and UK - 672270160.1 4

5.3.3 entitle the registered holder to receive any dividend or other distribution announced or declared on or after the date of issue of the relevant Warrant Shares. 5.4 No fractions of a Warrant Share shall be allotted or issued on the exercise of any Subscription Rights and no refund will be made to the Warrantholder exercising such Subscription Rights. If the exercise of any Subscription Rights would require a fraction of a Warrant Share to be allotted, the aggregate number of Warrant Shares so allotted to a Warrantholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole Warrant Share. 6. ADJUSTMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS 6.1 If, while any Subscription Rights remain exercisable, there is: a subdivision, consolidation or reclassification of the Ordinary Shares; or a consolidation, amalgamation or merger of the Company with or into another entity (other than a consolidation, amalgamation or merger following which the Company is the surviving entity and which does not result in any reclassification of, or change in, the Ordinary Shares), then the Company shall adjust the Subscription Rights and/or the Subscription Price, conditional on any such event occurring, but with effect from the date of the relevant event or, if earlier, the record date for the event (an "Adjustment") so that, after such Adjustment, the aggregate price payable for all Warrant Shares subject to outstanding Subscription Rights shall equal the same aggregate price as would be payable for the number of Warrant Shares subject to outstanding Subscription Rights immediately before the occurrence of the event giving rise to the Adjustment. Following an Adjustment the Company shall, subject only to receipt from the Warrantholder of its Certificate (or an indemnity in place thereof in a form acceptable to the Board), cancel the Certificate so received and issue a replacement Certificate for all the Warrants then registered in its name. The Company shall give each Warrantholder written notice of any event described in clause 6.1, together with details of the relevant Adjustment, at the time of, or as soon as reasonably possible after the occurrence of such event. If Warrantholders for the time being holding not less than 50% of all outstanding Warrants notify the Company in writing within 20 Business Days of receipt of a notice given under clause 6.3 that they disagree with any Adjustment, the Company shall refer the matter to the Auditors for determination. In respect of any disagreement referred to the Auditors for determination: the Company and the Warrantholder(s) will each co-operate with the Auditors in resolving the disagreement as soon as reasonably possible and within 20 Business Days of their appointment, if possible and for that purpose will, subject to any restrictions imposed by law, any regulatory authority or any obligations of confidentiality, provide to them all such information and documents as they may reasonably require; the Auditors shall have the right to seek such professional assistance and advice as they may require; the Auditors' fees and any professional costs incurred by them shall be borne as the Auditor shall determine; and UK - 672270160.1 5

6.5.4 the Auditors shall act as experts and not as arbitrators and their decision shall (in the absence of manifest error) be final and binding on the Company and all Warrantholders. 6.6 If an offer is made for the whole of the issued share capital of the Company or such part of the issued share capital as is not at that time owned by the offeror or any company controlled by the offeror, the Company will as soon as possible notify the Warrantholder in writing. Immediately upon such notice being given, and notwithstanding clause 4.1, the Warrants shall be exercisable at any time during the Exercise Period, and the provisions of clause 4.1 to 4.5 will apply with the necessary variations being made. 7. UNDERTAKINGS AND INFORMATION 7.1 For so long as any Subscription Rights remain exercisable, the Company shall: procure that the Board shall at all times during the Exercise Period have authority pursuant to the Articles and any applicable legal and regulatory requirements to grant Warrants and to issue Warrant Shares on exercise of any Subscription Rights in accordance with the terms of this Instrument and free of any applicable pre-emption rights; not permit any of the events described in clause 6.1.1 or clause 6.1.2 to the extent that its effect would be that, following any relevant Adjustment, on the exercise of any Subscription Rights the Company would be required to allot Warrant Shares at a discount. 8. WINDING UP This clause 8 applies if: the Exercise Period has not expired; any Subscription Rights remain unexercised; and an effective resolution for the winding up of the Company is passed, which is preceded by the making of a statutory declaration of solvency under section 89 of the Insolvency Act 1986. In the circumstances set out in clause 8.1, each Warrantholder with unexercised Subscription Rights shall, for the purposes of ascertaining its rights in the winding up, be treated as if it had,

immediately before the passing of the resolution, fully exercised its outstanding Subscription Rights and shall be entitled to receive out of the assets available in the liquidation pari passu with

the holders of the Ordinary Shares such sum as it would have received had it been the holder of all such Ordinary Shares to which it would have been entitled by virtue of that exercise after deducting a sum equal to the sum which would have been payable for Warrant Shares on that exercise, but nothing in this clause 8 shall require a Warrantholder to make any payment to the Company or any other person. 9. TRANSFERABILITY The Subscription Rights and the Warrants are non-transferable save in accordance with paragraph 2 of the Conditions. UK - 672270160.1 6

10. MEETINGS OF WARRANTHOLDERS 10.1 All resolutions and consents of the Warrantholders shall be adopted by way of Warrantholder Consent. Nevertheless, if a meeting of the Warrantholders is to be held, all the provisions of the Articles and any applicable statutory requirements relating to general meetings shall apply to that meeting as if the Warrants constituted shares in the capital of the Company, provided that the quorum for such a meeting shall be such number of Warrantholders present in person, by proxy or by authorised representative holding 50% in nominal amount of the Warrant Shares subject to outstanding Warrants on the date of the meeting. 11. VARIATION Subject to clause 11.2, no variation or abrogation of the terms of this Instrument or of all or any of the rights for the time being attached to the Warrants shall be effective (whether or not the Company is being wound up) without Warrantholder Consent. Any such variation or abrogation with Warrantholder Consent shall be effected by way of deed poll executed by the Company and expressed to be supplemental to this Instrument. Modifications to this Instrument which are of a minor nature or made to correct a manifest error may be effected by way of deed poll executed by the Company and expressed to be supplemental to this Instrument. The Company shall, within 15 Business Days of making any variation pursuant to this clause 11, send to each Warrantholder (or, in the case of joint holders, to the Warrantholder named first in the Register) a copy of the deed poll (or other document) effecting the variation. 12. SEVERANCE 12.1 If any provision or part-provision of this Instrument is or becomes invalid, illegal or unenforceable, it shall be deemed modified to the minimum extent necessary to make it valid, legal and enforceable. If such modification is not possible, the relevant provision or part-provision shall be deemed deleted. Any modification to or deletion of a provision or part-provision under this clause 12 shall not affect the validity and enforceability of the rest of this Instrument. 13. THIRD PARTY RIGHTS Except as expressly provided in clause 13.2, a person who is not the Company or a Warrantholder shall not have any rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 to enforce any term of this Instrument. The provisions of this Instrument are intended to confer rights and benefits on the Warrantholders and such rights and benefits shall be enforceable by each of them to the fullest extent permitted by law. 14. NOTICES 14.1 Any notice to be given to or by any Warrantholder(s) for the purposes of this Instrument shall be given in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 5 of Schedule 3. 15. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION 15.1 This Instrument and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it or its subject matter or formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the law of England and Wales. UK - 672270160.1 7