OTAQ plc

(OTAQ or the 'Company')

PDMR Dealing

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, announces that on 30 September 2021, Chris Hyde, Chief Technology Officer of the Company and PDMR, sold 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 35p per share.

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name a) Christopher Hyde 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a) Chief Technology Officer and PDMR Initial notification /Amendment b) Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name a) OTAQ PLC LEI b) 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 15 pence each a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) 35p 100,000 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 100,000 - Aggregated Value GBP35,000 Date of the transaction e) 30 September 2021 Place of the transaction f) London Stock Exchange

