PDMR Dealing

10/01/2021 | 07:37am EDT
OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) PDMR Dealing 01-Oct-2021 / 12:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTAQ plc

(OTAQ or the 'Company')

PDMR Dealing

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, announces that on 30 September 2021, Chris Hyde, Chief Technology Officer of the Company and PDMR, sold 100,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 35p per share.

Contacts: 

OTAQ PLC                               Via Walbrook 
Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 
James Serjeant/Nicholas Chambers/ 
 
Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Ltd                        Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper/Nick Rome/Nicholas Johnson   0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236 or 07884 664 686

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
              Name 
a) 
                                                                                     Christopher Hyde 
 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
              Position/status 
a) 
                                                                                     Chief Technology Officer and PDMR 
 
 
              Initial notification /Amendment 
b) 
                                                                                     Initial Notification 
 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
              Name 
a) 
                                                                                     OTAQ PLC 
 
 
              LEI 
b) 
                                                                                     213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
 
 
              Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4             transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument            Ordinary shares of 15 pence each 
a) 
              Identification code                                                    ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b) 
                                                                                     Sale of Shares 
 
 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                                                                       Price(s)     Volume(s) 
                                                                                         35p          100,000 
 
              Aggregated information 
 
d)            - Aggregated volume                                                    100,000 
 
              - Aggregated Value                                                     GBP35,000 
 
              Date of the transaction 
e) 
                                                                                     30 September 2021 
 
 
              Place of the transaction 
f) 
                                                                                     London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           OTAQ 
LEI Code:       213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   123413 
EQS News ID:    1237585 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2021 07:36 ET (11:36 GMT)

