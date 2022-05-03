Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. OTC Markets Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTCM   US67106F1084

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

(OTCM)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/02 03:58:52 pm EDT
55.25 USD   -0.04%
07:03aOTC Markets Group Announces Acquisition of Blue Sky Data Corp Assets
GL
07:02aOTC Markets Group Announces Acquisition of Blue Sky Data Corp Assets
AQ
05/02OTC MARKETS : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – May 2
PU
Summary 
Summary

OTC Markets Group Announces Acquisition of Blue Sky Data Corp Assets

05/03/2022 | 07:03am EDT
NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of assets from Blue Sky Data Corp, a leading provider of equity and debt compliance data regarding state “Blue Sky” securities rules and regulations.

Through enhancements to its existing Blue Sky data offering, this acquisition will allow OTC Markets to improve its value proposition and expand its subscriber base. The resulting product will provide a comprehensive view of Blue Sky secondary trading compliance data, delivered in an efficient format for broker-dealers, financial advisors, public companies, and regulators.

“This acquisition will deliver a fully integrated product suite that provides a holistic, comprehensive view of Blue Sky secondary trading compliance,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets Group. “Our unique data offering will help our broker-dealer subscribers and public companies improve their understanding of and compliance with State Securities Laws.”   

Matt Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group, continued, “This acquisition furthers our commitment to utilize data to drive transparency and efficiency in the market. We look forward to enhancing the data set, distribution and delivery to help subscribers automate Blue Sky compliance for OTC equities and fixed income securities.”

The acquisition includes substantially all of the assets of Blue Sky Data Corp, including customer contracts and intellectual property. The consideration was approximately $12 million in cash.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. served as legal counsel to OTC Markets Group on this transaction.

To learn more about OTC Markets Blue Sky Data product, please visit www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/blue-sky-data

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., media@otcmarkets.com

Investor Contact:
Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 (212) 220-2215
Email: ir@otcmarkets.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d030069-81ff-4261-8f00-9012eb583051


