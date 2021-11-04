Log in
OTC Markets Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

11/04/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. 

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail.  The call and a replay of the conference call and webcast may be accessed as follows:

Dial-in Numbers: 1-877-665-5564 (Domestic); 1-470-495-9522 (International); Conference ID: 3375993

Call Replay Dial-in Numbers (available until November 25, 2021): 1-855-859-2056 (Domestic); 1-404-537-3406 (International); Replay ID Number: 3375993

Participants can access the conference via webcast at the following link (replay available until November 10, 2022):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fuwtdp2a

The earnings release, transcript of the earnings call and presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.    

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contact:

Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 212-220-2215
Email: ir@otcmarkets.com 

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301417053.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
