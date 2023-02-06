Advanced search
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX
GL
01/31OTC Markets Group Welcomes Drive Shack Inc. to OTCQX
GL
01/31OTC Markets Group Welcomes Drive Shack Inc. to OTCQX
AQ
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

02/06/2023

02/06/2023 | 07:01am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNNB), parent company of Cincinnati Federal, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CNNB.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market enables U.S. regional and community banks to lower the cost and complexity of being a public company. Through streamlined market standards tailored for banks, OTCQX provides transparent trading, visibility and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc.
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Cincinnati Federal. Cincinnati Federal is a community bank that operates through its main office in Green Township and three full-service branches in Greater Cincinnati (Anderson, Miami Heights, and Price Hill), and a full-service branch in Florence, Kentucky. It also operates a lending center in Milford, Ohio.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


