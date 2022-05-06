OTC Markets Group Welcomes Clearday, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Clearday, Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD), an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Clearday, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Clearday, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CLRD.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Upgrading and trading on the OTCQX market is an important achievement for Clearday," stated Jim Walesa, Chief Executive Officer of Clearday. "The foundation we have built to allow people to Age In The Right Place, combined with our technology initiatives as well as successfully launching the first all-around digital non-acute care platform to support caregivers and enhance patient experience gives us the ability to significantly improve both revenues and margins. What makes Clearday unique is our strategic commitment to providing unparalleled customer experiences while supporting the needs of a growing population that requires assistance in its day to day lives.”

About Clearday, Inc.

CleardayTM is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in on-acute longevity care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home is its digital service brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

