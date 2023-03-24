Advanced search
    OTCM   US67106F1084

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

(OTCM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:06:05 2023-03-22 pm EDT
56.50 USD   +0.31%
OTC Markets Group Welcomes MCF Energy Ltd. to OTCQX
GL
03/22OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/21OTC Markets Group Celebrates the Passing of ESOP Fairness Act Legislation
GL
OTC Markets Group Welcomes MCF Energy Ltd. to OTCQX

03/24/2023 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced MCF Energy Ltd. (TSX-V: MCF; OTCQX: MCFNF), a company engaged in the exploration and development of natural gas resources in Europe, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. MCF Energy Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

MCF Energy Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MCFNF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About MCF Energy Ltd.
MCF Energy was established in 2022 by leading energy executives to strengthen Europe's energy security through responsible exploration and development of natural gas resources within the region. It has secured interests in two significant natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany and is evaluating additional opportunities. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper, and more secure natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


