OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mednow Inc. to OTCQX

05/06/2022 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Mednow Inc. (TSX-V: MNOW; OTCQX: MDNWF), a healthcare company that has developed a proprietary web and mobile application to facilitate the sale and distribution of prescription medications, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mednow Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Mednow Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MDNWF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Mednow Inc.
Mednow is a healthcare company that has developed a proprietary web and mobile application to facilitate the sale and distribution of prescription medications, and the delivery of virtual care and telemedicine services. The Company also owns and operates a business, operating under the trade name Medvisit, that provides doctor home visits for patients who are unable to leave their homes.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


