  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. OTC Markets Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTCM   US67106F1084

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

(OTCM)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:07 2023-05-10 pm EDT
59.00 USD   -3.28%
07:05aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. to OTCQX
GL
07:05aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Meridian Mining UK Societas to OTCQX
GL
07:05aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Denarius Metals Corp. to OTCQX
GL
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Meridian Mining UK Societas to OTCQX

05/11/2023 | 07:05am EDT
NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSX: MNO; OTCQX: MRRDF), a company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Meridian Mining UK Societas upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Meridian Mining UK Societas begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MRRDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman, said: “We are delighted with our graduation to the OTCQX and the greater opportunity this provides for institutional and retail investors to invest in Meridian’s ongoing growth. The Company’s advanced gold-copper project Cabaçal provides an exciting opportunity for those investors looking for exposure in gold equities but also the opportunity to invest in a company with strong exposure to the electrification future via its clean copper. Cabaçal is located in Brazil, the South American powerhouse where the Company benefits from the exposure to this expanding economy.”

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the advanced Cabaal VMS gold-copper project, the regional scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS belt, the exploration in the Jaur & Araputanga Greenstone belts all located in the state of Mato Grosso and exploring the Espigoã polymetallic project in the State of Rondnia Brazil.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 109 M - -
Net income 2023 30,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 3,75%
Capitalization 687 M 687 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 94,1%
OTC Markets Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
R. Cromwell Coulson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonia Yordanova Georgieva Chief Financial Officer
Neal L. Wolkoff Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce Ostrover Chief Technology Officer
Gary Baddeley Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.3.69%687
CME GROUP INC.9.79%66 659
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.41%15 311
ASX LIMITED2.71%9 145
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.16.21%8 404
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-6.63%5 408
