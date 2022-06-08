Log in
    OTCM   US67106F1084

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

(OTCM)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:25 2022-06-07 pm EDT
59.27 USD   +1.32%
07:03aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Prime Mining Corp. to OTCQX
GL
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Prime Mining Corp. to OTCQX
AQ
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Norsk Titanium AS to OTCQX
GL
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Norsk Titanium AS to OTCQX

06/08/2022 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Norsk Titanium AS (Oslo: NTI; OTCQX: NORSF), a global leader in metal 3D printing, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Norsk Titanium AS upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Norsk Titanium AS begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NORSF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Norsk Titanium is pleased to make this move to the OTCQX market,” says Michael Canario, CEO of Norsk Titanium. “As we continue on our growth path, we are excited to partner with OTC Markets Group to serve our investor community.”

About Norsk Titanium AS
Norsk Titanium is a global leader in metal 3D printing, innovating the future of metal manufacturing by enabling a paradigm shift to a clean and sustainable manufacturing process. With its proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition® (RPD®) technology and 700 MT of production capacity, Norsk Titanium offers cost-efficient 3D printing of value-added metal parts to a large addressable market. RPD® technology uses significantly less raw material, energy, and time than traditional energy-intensive forming methods, presenting customers with an opportunity to better manage input costs, logistics, and environmental impact. RPD® printed parts are already flying on commercial aircraft, and Norsk Titanium has gained significant traction with large defense and industrial customers.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


