OTC Markets Group Welcomes Oakworth Capital, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Oakworth Capital, Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC), a provider of commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Oakworth begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “OAKC.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, regional banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“It’s exciting to take this next step forward in our company’s growth trajectory,” said Scott Reed, Oakworth chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to be affiliated with the OTCQX Best Market and look forward to an enhanced shareholder trading experience and public platform for sharing how we are uniquely working to redefine financial services.”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. (“the Company”) operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (“the Bank”). The Bank was founded in 2008 and operates out of three branches in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. The Company provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Company was named the #1 “Best Bank to Work for” each year from 2018-2021 by American Banker. Additionally, the Company has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (November 2021 to November 2022) and has a 99% client retention rate. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank had $1.2 billion in total assets, $934 million in gross loans, $1.1 billion in deposits and $1.74 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, please visit www.oakworth.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

