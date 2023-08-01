NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OTCQX: OFED), the holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. previously traded on NASDAQ.



Oconee Federal Financial Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “OFED.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market enables U.S. regional and community banks to lower the cost and complexity of being a public company. Through streamlined market standards tailored for banks, OTCQX provides transparent trading, visibility and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We believe the OTCQX Market provides the most cost-effective method for investors to efficiently buy or sell OFED stock at this time, and was a significant factor in our decision to make a change,” said Curtis T. Evatt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee Federal Financial Corp..

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.



About Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OTCQX: OFED) is the holding company of Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a federally chartered savings and loan association founded in 1924 and headquartered in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association is a community oriented financial institution operating eight full-service branch locations in Oconee County, South Carolina, Pickens County, South Carolina, Stephens County, Georgia and Rabun County, Georgia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

