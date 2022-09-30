Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. OTC Markets Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTCM   US67106F1084

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

(OTCM)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:34 2022-09-29 pm EDT
55.25 USD   +0.18%
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Bravo Mining Corp. to OTCQX
GL
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Skyharbour Resources Ltd. to OTCQX
GL
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Bravo Mining Corp. to OTCQX
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Superior Gold Inc. to OTCQX

09/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Superior Gold Inc. (TSX-V: SGI; OTCQX: SUPGF), a Canadian-based gold producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Superior Gold Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Superior Gold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SUPGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Market and are working on DTC eligibility which we hope to achieve shortly, making it easier for US investors to trade Superior Gold stock,” commented Chris Jordaan, President, and CEO of Superior Gold Inc. “Superior gold continues to focus on advancing to intermediate gold producer status through targeted growth and the delivery of key objectives designed to improve tonnage throughput, head grade, and overall gold production. We are also targeting lower AISC costs with increased production offsetting our fixed costs. The Company has a growing mineral resource endowment and additional milling capability available. Superior Gold offers investors growth in the near and longer term.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Superior Gold Inc.
Superior Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open-pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects, and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


All news about OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Bravo Mining Corp. to OTCQX
GL
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Skyharbour Resources Ltd. to OTCQX
GL
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Bravo Mining Corp. to OTCQX
GL
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Superior Gold Inc. to OTCQX
GL
07:01aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Skyharbour Resources Ltd. to OTCQX
GL
07:00aOTC Markets Group Welcomes Superior Gold Inc. to OTCQX
AQ
09/29Transcript : OTC Markets Group Inc. - Special Call
CI
09/29Wicket Gaming take step onto US capital market. Shares now also traded on OTCQB under t..
AQ
09/28OTC Markets Group Welcomes Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. to OTCQX
GL
09/28OTC Markets Group Welcomes Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. to OTCQX
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 104 M - -
Net income 2022 30,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 640 M 640 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
OTC Markets Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 55,25 $
Average target price 68,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Cromwell Coulson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonia Yordanova Georgieva Chief Financial Officer
Neal L. Wolkoff Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce Ostrover Chief Technology Officer
Gary Baddeley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.-6.53%640
CME GROUP INC.-21.79%64 221
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.40%11 791
ASX LIMITED-23.11%9 174
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-22.97%7 114
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-45.77%3 352