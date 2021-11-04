Log in
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tirupati Graphite PLC to OTCQX

11/04/2021
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tirupati Graphite PLC to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tirupati Graphite PLC to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Tirupati Graphite PLC (LSE: TGR; OTCQX: TGRHF), a specialist graphite producer and graphene and advanced materials developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tirupati Graphite PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Tirupati Graphite PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TGRHF" U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Shishir Poddar, Chairman & CEO of Tirupati Graphite said, "We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. This cross-trading facility provides a fantastic opportunity to introduce an investment in Tirupati to the North American investor community. Tirupati is a fast growing, innovative and disruptive company focused on flake Graphite, Graphene and new age materials which are critical materials to fuel the global energy transition and therefore, is attracting the attention of investors and corporates in the region.

"We are already receiving enquiries and seeing a lot of interest for our graphite and graphene products from high profile North American customers. The OTCQX® Best Market's cross-trading facility makes it easier for U.S. investors to trade in our ordinary shares and enables the Company to make information available on our developments and provide greater visibility of our endeavours to U.S. investors and corporates which opens up the possibilities of increasing cooperation's and sales channels into the strategically important North American region."

Galanopoulos & Company acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Tirupati Graphite PLC

Tirupati Graphite Plc is a revenue-generating, multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional, fully integrated producer and developer of high-grade natural flake graphite, speciality graphite and graphene and graphene enhanced advanced materials with operations in Madagascarand India. With a unique set of properties, graphite has diverse applications with multiple growth streams and graphene forms the new generation of 2D and advanced materials. The Company places a special emphasis on "green" applications, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, energy storage, thermal management, and advanced materials development, and is committed to ensuring its operations are sustainable as well.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-tirupati-graphite-plc-to-otcqx-301416212.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Disclaimer

OTC Markets Group Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 11:24:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
