OTC Markets : Welcomes CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. to OTCQX

09/27/2021 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: CIBH), a bank holding company for CIBM Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CIBH". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO of CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. remarked, "We are excited to upgrade CIB Marine to the OTCQX® Best Market. This marks another accomplishment on our path to greater shareholder liquidity and we look forward to having greater visibility to the investing public."

Raymond James & Associates Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with its principal executive offices in Brookfield, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. owns and operates CIBM Bank, which serves communities throughout Central Illinois; Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin through its full-service banking offices. CIBM Bank offers a full array of traditional banking services, including a broad range of loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 

