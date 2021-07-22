Log in
OTC Markets : Welcomes Gear Energy Ltd to OTCQX

07/22/2021 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Gear Energy Ltd (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF), an oil focused publicly traded exploration and production company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX®® Best Market. Gear Energy Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Gear Energy Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GENGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are very pleased to provide this incremental ease of access to Gear Energy equity for our existing and future US shareholder base and look forward to growing the company together." - Ingram Gillmore, President & CEO of Gear Energy.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Gear Energy Ltd

Gear Energy Ltd. is an oil focused publicly traded exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-gear-energy-ltd-to-otcqx-301339044.html

