OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 29

Aeluma, Inc.(OTCQB: ALMU) Aeluma develops novel optoelectronic devices for sensing and communications applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture devices using high performance compound semiconductor materials on large diameter silicon wafers that are commonly used to manufacture mass market microelectronics.

Business Warrior Corporation(OTCQB: BZWR) Business Warrior provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to improve small businesses' ability to make decisions that will lead to more customers, increase revenues, obtain access to growth capital, and build a professional legacy for themselves and their families. Business Warrior was formed to integrate advertising performance, financial data, and funding as a key source of success and growth for small businesses. By helping businesses solve two of their biggest growth obstacles, i.e., customer acquisition and funding, we have become a leading source for small business growth.

Cymat Technologies Ltd.(TSX-V: CYM; OTCQB: CYMHF) Cymat Technologies Ltd. is an innovative materials technology company dedicated to delivering customized Stabilized Aluminum Foam (SAF) solutions for our international customers and partners.

GELUM RES LTD.(CSE: GMR; OTCQB: GMRCF) Gelum Resources is a company led by seasoned management in the mining and financial sectors. The Company's objective is the discovery of a multi-million oz. economic gold deposit in the Bralorne-Bridge River gold district located 190km north of Vancouver and 74km northwest of the town of Lillooet, B.C. This objective is made possible through the Company's acquisition of 23 mineral claims with a total area of 7,359 hectares (18,000 acres) located in the Bralorne-Bridge River Gold District, which was host to one of the highest-grade, longest-producing mines in British Columbia.

Li-Metal Corp.(CSE: LIM; OTCQB: LIMFF) Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Li-Metals production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles.

Maritime Launch Services Inc.(NEO: MAXQ; OTCQB: MAXQF) Maritime Launch Services Inc. is in the process of constructing and operating Canada's first commercial Spaceport for launching satellites into low earth orbit. The Spaceport is located in Canso, Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company is currently in the process of obtaining final permitting/government approvals and has completed significant planning and design of the Spaceport. On November 5, 2021 , the Company entered into a binding letter agreement with Maritime Launch Services Ltd. to complete a business combination by way of a Reverse Takeover.

MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP.(TSX-V: MNRL; OTCQB: MNMRF) Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.(CSE: PNGA; OTCQB: PNGAF) Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a food manufacturing company focused on manufacturing and distributing high quality food products across North America.

VIOR INC.(TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF) Vior Inc. is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec, Canada and benefits from a long history of exploration success for more than 35 years.

