OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – December 12

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities,announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

DanCann Pharma A/S(SS: DANCAN; OTCQB: DCPXF) DanCann Pharma A/S was founded in 2018 and is a Danish biopharmaceutical Company powered by cannabinoids. DanCann Pharma is a vertically integrated, licensed production and distribution Company based in Denmark. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new therapeutic cannabinoids in a wide range of disease areas.

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP(TSX-V: GRD; OTCQB: GRDAF) Lithium from brine resource development company with assets in the Province of Saskatchewan.

Grayscale Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund LLC(OTCQB: DEFG) Grayscale Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund LLC (the "Fund") holds digital assets that make up the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index (DFX). These digital assets are drawn from the universe of investable digital assets native to decentralized finance or DeFi. By removing centralized third-party intermediaries such as centralized clearing parties, custodians, banks or transfer agents, DeFi protocols provide decentralized access to financial services including digital asset borrowing, lending, custody, trading, derivatives, asset management and insurance. The Fund provides access in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital assets directly. Shares are distributed through sales in private placement transactions and become eligible to sell in the public market after a statutory one-year holding period. The shares are quoted on OTCQB under the ticker symbol "DEFG". DEFG's investment objective is for its shares (based on Assets per share) to reflect the value of the Assets held by DEFG, less DEFG's expenses and other liabilities. In the event the Shares trade at a substantial premium or discount, investors who purchase Shares on OTCQB will pay substantially more or less, respectively, for their Shares than investors who purchase Shares in the private placement. Assets per share are updated daily at https://grayscale.com/products/grayscale-decentralized-finance-fund/. DEFG's manager is Grayscale Investments, LLC.

Sintana Energy, Inc.(TSX-V: SEI; OTCQB: SEUSF) Sintana Energy is an energy - crude oil & natural gas exploration, development and production company.

VPN Technologies Inc.(CSE: VPN; OTCQB: DVPNF) VPN Technologies Inc. is a provider of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to the retail market and SMEs. Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VPN Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market and Pink Open Market.

Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and OTC Link are registered trademarks of OTC Markets Group Inc.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed