OTC Markets : Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – June 6

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities,announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Amcomri Entertainment Inc.(NEO: AMEN; OTCQB: AMNNF) Amcomri Entertainment Inc. invests in the production and distribution of independent movie, TV and documentary content on a global basis.

American Creek Resources, Ltd.(TSX-V: AMK; OTCQB: ACKRF) American Creek Resources is a precious metals exploration company with an impressive portfolio of high-potential gold and silver projects in British Columbia This includes a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek project until production notice is given.

Empatho Holdings Inc.(CSE: EMPH; OTCQB: EMPHF) Empatho Holdings Inc. is a virtual well-being firm focused on a smart solution powered by proprietary Psych artificial intelligence (AI), that strategically guides users to achieve individualized or personalized well-being goals. The Company provides a data-driven mobile application using advanced technology to engage individuals in the management of their own health, helping individuals become more productive and uncovering potential efficiencies and cost savings for employers.

Flying Nickel Mining Corp.(TSX-V: FLYN; OTCQB: FLYNF) Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

INFINITUM COPPER CORP(TSX-V: INFI; OTCQB: INUMF) Infinitum's flagship asset is the high prospective La Adelita copper project in Sonora State, Mexico. La Adelita hosts known high-grade copper mineralization in a skarn zone related to a porphyry copper-molybdenum system. La Adelita is adjacent to the ex-producing Alamo Dorado silver mine. La Adelita project provides an excellent opportunity with known high grade mineralization and multiple drill-ready targets on the 6,446-ha property with limited exploration work completed to date. Company's recent acquisition Hot Breccia property is adjacent to the Christmas Mine and 2 kilometres from Asarco's Hayden smelter complex, all within Arizona's Copper Belt. The 1,420 Ha property hosts significant potential for precious metal enriched porphyry copper and copper skarn mineralization.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited(NEO: MLM; OTCQB: MLMLF) McFarlane Lake is a Canadian gold exploration and development company.

Nova Net Lease REIT(OTCQB: NNLRF) A real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust unter the laws of Ontario. We will own real estate assets in the U.S. and lease the assets on a triple-net basis to cannabis operators in states where it is legal.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for these companies on www.otcmarkets.com.

